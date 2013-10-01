Billy Zane blames the government shutdown on Breaking Bad. Or something.

A wise man once said, “listen to your friend, Billy Zane. He’s a cool dude.”
Okay, so it wasn’t actually a wise man, it was more of a model, idiot, but that doesn’t change the fact that Zane is known as the kind of cool head who can mediate any crisis, at least to those of us who confuse Zoolander with real life. Big Daddy Zane only tweets about once a day, so when he does, you know it’s something that’s really been on his mind, and you’ll want to strap on your listening boots. He recently weighed in about the government shutdown in what might be, dare I say, the Most Insightful Tweet of All Time. (MITOAT)
So… is he blaming the government shutdown on the popularity of Breaking Bad? I can’t say for certain, daddio. When you ask what’s the haps in the Zane Brain, don’t come expectin’ crass literalities, ya dig? Sounds like he’s just scattin’ on some word association as a way to find deeper meaning. I’m just happy to know what’s going on inside that big beautiful cranium of his. It’s like an elegant Ming vase filled with bees. If I could get a wallpaper-sized version of that banner picture, I would put it next to my bed.
Now, onto the more important stuff. What does Billy Zabka think?
Cut him some slack, he still is looking for the Heart of the Ocean…one day Billy, one day.
This statement makes perfect sense to me. What’s more American that apple pie?
*than, duh
“Half of these people don’t have health care!”
“Not the better half.”
/twirls mustache
Much better Titanic reference.
“Insure me like one of your French girls.”
That’s a solid 2-for-2, with two RBIs and a run scored.
BiZa is an extremely wise man and we must heed his every word:
Did he just nominate himself as the patron saint of apple pie? If so, you got my vote demon knight.
Such a damn good movie.
Demon Knight is so fucking incredible.
He’s one oversized fedora away from being the white Terrence Howard.
I can’t tell if the sociopath is in reference to Walter White or the president. Also, the baffling use of capitalization might be another nod (or head-shake) to the government. Perhaps I’m reading too much into this.
Probably a nod to Jaden Smith.
I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that the government shuts down the same day GTA online goes live. And judging from the reviews, GTA online is as big of a clusterfuck as those clowns in Washington. LOL #YOLO
Billy Zane? Billy Insane!
Shut up Billy Zane, you’re blaming the wrong show.
That’s the face of a man that motorboated Kelly Brook.
Dudes, listen to the Phantom.
I’ve always wanted Billy Zane to be Lex Luthor.
You mean he isn’t?
“I’m not about to stand in the way of true love. I’m not Billy Zane, man!” – Blake, Workaholics
The same thing you expect when you canonize a young wife stealing pauper. THANKS OBAMA!
Put a cork in it Zane!
Hey, everyone, Billy Zane isn’t dead after all!
Well brain dead, maybe.
This is the same dipshit that starred in a extremely anti-Semitic Turkish movie about the Iraq war, so fuck him.