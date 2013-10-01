Billy Zane blames the government shutdown on Breaking Bad. Or something.

A wise man once said, “listen to your friend, Billy Zane. He’s a cool dude.”

Okay, so it wasn’t actually a wise man, it was more of a model, idiot, but that doesn’t change the fact that Zane is known as the kind of cool head who can mediate any crisis, at least to those of us who confuse Zoolander with real life. Big Daddy Zane only tweets about once a day, so when he does, you know it’s something that’s really been on his mind, and you’ll want to strap on your listening boots. He recently weighed in about the government shutdown in what might be, dare I say, the Most Insightful Tweet of All Time. (MITOAT)

So… is he blaming the government shutdown on the popularity of Breaking Bad? I can’t say for certain, daddio. When you ask what’s the haps in the Zane Brain, don’t come expectin’ crass literalities, ya dig? Sounds like he’s just scattin’ on some word association as a way to find deeper meaning. I’m just happy to know what’s going on inside that big beautiful cranium of his. It’s like an elegant Ming vase filled with bees. If I could get a wallpaper-sized version of that banner picture, I would put it next to my bed.

Now, onto the more important stuff. What does Billy Zabka think?

