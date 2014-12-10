‘Birdman’ (And, Uh… ‘The Theory Of Everything’) Lead SAG Award Nominees

Nominations were selected by a panel of 2,100 randomly selected SAG-AFTRA members for films and another 2,100 members for the TV noms. Actors represent about 20% of the voting members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the about 80% of SAG winners in the individual acting categories have gone on to win Oscars. [Variety]
I always rip on awards voters for not being able to recognize good acting unless the actor is screaming, doing an impression of a real person (usually in a biopic), or playing a dyslexic locked-in haemophiliac dying of AIDS. But it turns out actual actors aren’t any better, and almost all of the nominations fall into one of those three categories. Not to say many of them aren’t deserving, it’s just funny how predictable acting nominations are.
Here are the nominations:
THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
STEVE CARELL / John du Pont – “FOXCATCHER” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Played a real person.
BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH / Alan Turing – “THE IMITATION GAME” (The Weinstein Company) – Real person.
JAKE GYLLENHAAL / Louis Bloom – “NIGHTCRAWLER” (Open Road Films) – Yay! (Also, sociopath).
MICHAEL KEATON / Riggan – “BIRDMAN” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
EDDIE REDMAYNE / Stephen Hawking – “THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING” (Focus Features) – Real person, disabled.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
JENNIFER ANISTON / Claire Bennett – “CAKE” (Cinelou Films) – Famously, bravely went without make-up.
FELICITY JONES / Jane Hawking – “THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING” (Focus Features) – Real person, played brave wife of a disabled man.
JULIANNE MOORE / Alice Howland-Jones – “STILL ALICE” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Character has early-onset Alzheimer’s.
ROSAMUND PIKE / Amy Dunne – “GONE GIRL” (20th Century Fox) – Sociopath.
REESE WITHERSPOON / Cheryl Strayed – “WILD” (Fox Searchlight Pictures) – Real person, famous actress bravely gets naked, suffers through challenging ordeal.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
ROBERT DUVALL / Joseph Palmer – “THE JUDGE” (Warner Bros. Pictures) – Not quite disabled, but beloved, aging actor gets cancer and takes a dump in a bathtub.
ETHAN HAWKE / Mason, Sr. – “BOYHOOD” (IFC Films)
EDWARD NORTON / Mike – “BIRDMAN” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
MARK RUFFALO / Dave Schultz – “FOXCATCHER” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Real person.
J.K. SIMMONS / Fletcher – “WHIPLASH” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Sociopath, screams a lot.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
PATRICIA ARQUETTE / Olivia – “BOYHOOD” (IFC Films)
KEIRA KNIGHTLEY / Joan Clarke – “THE IMITATION GAME” (The Weinstein Company) – Real person.
EMMA STONE / Sam – “BIRDMAN” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
MERYL STREEP / The Witch – “INTO THE WOODS” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) – It’s Meryl Streep.
NAOMI WATTS / Daka – “ST. VINCENT” (The Weinstein Company) – Lots of make-up, silly accent, prosthetic stomach to play a pregnant stripper.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
BIRDMAN (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
ZACH GALIFIANAKIS / Jake
MICHAEL KEATON / Riggan
EDWARD NORTON / Mike
ANDREA RISEBOROUGH / Laura
AMY RYAN / Sylvia
EMMA STONE / Sam
NAOMI WATTS / Lesley
BOYHOOD (IFC Films)
PATRICIA ARQUETTE / Olivia
ELLAR COLTRANE / Mason
ETHAN HAWKE / Mason, Sr.
LORELEI LINKLATER / Samantha
THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
F. MURRAY ABRAHAM / Mr. Moustafa
MATHIEU AMALRIC / Serge X.
ADRIEN BRODY / Dmitri
WILLEM DAFOE / Jopling
RALPH FIENNES / M. Gustave
JEFF GOLDBLUM / Dep. Kovacs
HARVEY KEITEL / Ludwig
JUDE LAW / Young Writer
BILL MURRAY / M. Ivan
EDWARD NORTON / Henckels
TONY REVOLORI / Zero
SAOIRSE RONAN / Agatha
JASON SCHWARTZMAN / M. Jean
LÉA SEYDOUX / Clotilde
TILDA SWINTON / Madame D
TOM WILKINSON / Author
OWEN WILSON / M. Chuck
THE IMITATION GAME (The Weinstein Company) – Biopic.
MATTHEW BEARD / Peter Hilton
BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH / Alan Turing
CHARLES DANCE / Commander Denniston
MATTHEW GOODE / Hugh Alexander
RORY KINNEAR / Nock
KEIRA KNIGHTLEY / Joan Clarke
ALLEN LEECH / John Cairncross
MARK STRONG / Stewart Menzies
THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING (Focus Features) – Biopic.
CHARLIE COX / Jonathan Hellyer Jones
FELICITY JONES / Jane Hawking
SIMON McBURNEY / Frank Hawking
EDDIE REDMAYNE / Stephen Hawking
DAVID THEWLIS / Dennis Sciama
EMILY WATSON / Beryl Wilde
Of course, many would say “who cares about these dumb awards shows no one watches anyway?” That’s true, insofar as the general public doesn’t give half a Kraft mac and cheese shit about them, the problem is that the actors still care. Big name actors continue to do these crappy biopics because they know there’s a better-than-average chance they’ll get an award nomination for them. Their name then helps sell the crappy movie, and the cycle begins all over again. The movie awards industry keeps the crappy biopic industry in business.
Like Matt Lieb, the part of my brain that recognizes how hackneyed that movie is is overwhelmed by the part that shouts “SHUT UP IT’S A TRIUMPH OF WILL!”. Unlike Matt, however, I deliberately avoid movies like that because of it.
Ironically, Triumph of the Will has remarkably muted acting performances.
If Radio had more Nazis it might have been a contendah
Hollywood was not as progressive in giving directing opportunities to women as the German film industry under Goebbels was. Which, considering that the people running Hollywood in the 30’s still comprise the majority of awards voters (assertion not verified), explains some stuff.
I hope this is a good sign that Mr. Turner (a movie that no one under 70 years old will see) will stop getting any awards praise. “He’s a bumbling British painter in an 1800’s costume drama! Exciting!”
I maintain that the name should be changed to “Time Travelling Neil Young Frowns at Art”
I haven’t seen it yet, but I’d be shocked if it’s not better than The Immigrant. “Hey, remember when period pieces were unrelentingly dour and all the characters were super serious???”
I can’t believe Nurse Jackie is still on. I watched for a few seasons but got burned out. Claire Danes should have her Emmy revoked. Her performance on Homeland makes me angry.
I don’t get how they’ll have the sense to recognize, say, Emma Stone for Birdman, but then pick Meryl Streep in a witch costume over Rene Russo in Nightcrawler. And yes, despite the fact that I will never see Into the Woods, I feel utterly confident in saying that Streep did not really need to be applauded for whatever she does in it.
That’s Julia Roberts beating Ellen Burstyn in Requiem for the Oscar level bullshit.
I’m gonna get some Warming Glow (RIP) in my FilmDrunk, but Vince I don’t get your hardcore love for Masters of Sex. I went from raving about it after “Fight”, one of the best episodes of TV this year, to not watching the show anymore 3 episodes later, when it just became a 2nd rate Mad Men. I especially don’t think it deserves to be on there for best ensemble cast over like Homeland, which is dogshit.
And if no one is gonna recognize New Girl for having the Best Comedic Cast on TV, then they should give it to Veep because this last season was perfect (but obviously it will go to Modern Family so i guess this argument is moot).
On the movie side, will people argue with me that Rosamund Pike is a lock for Best Actress? Gone Girl is my favorite movie of 2014 (and was even better the 2nd time I saw it) and she makes Amy one of the most iconic female characters in years. Plus I’m glad she’s finally getting the attention she deserves after being so underrately sexy for all these years (see Jack Reacher).
I love GoT as much as anyone, and Peter Dinklage deserves mad love, but can we finally address the fact that his english (or whatever) accent is fucking terrible?
Mia Wasikowska was in every film I saw this year and they all seemed like awards bait. I don’t know if she whiffed or I did.
Boyhood sweeps the supporting awards because they couldn’t vote for the kid. Cast goes to Grand Budapest Hotel because WHIMSY and Wes Anderson. Female lead is tricky but it’ll be Reese Witherspoon because award juries are all WWE fans and love it when a character OVERCOMES THE ODDS, JACK! Plus there’s the “escape from life” element they all romanticize so much. Male lead is up in the air though. It’ll either be Steve Carrell, because he’s got the trifecta of psycopath, real person, AND make up that completely distorts how he looks, or, more likely, the Theory of Everything, because real person with disabilities usually trumps everything else.