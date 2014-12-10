‘Birdman’ (And, Uh… ‘The Theory Of Everything’) Lead SAG Award Nominees

The SAG Award nominees (insert Matt Damon F.A.G. screencap from Team America here) were announced this morning, and Birdman led all comers with four nominations, while Boyhood, Theory of Everything, and The Imitation Game had three each.

Nominations were selected by a panel of 2,100 randomly selected SAG-AFTRA members for films and another 2,100 members for the TV noms. Actors represent about 20% of the voting members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the about 80% of SAG winners in the individual acting categories have gone on to win Oscars. [Variety]

I always rip on awards voters for not being able to recognize good acting unless the actor is screaming, doing an impression of a real person (usually in a biopic), or playing a dyslexic locked-in haemophiliac dying of AIDS. But it turns out actual actors aren’t any better, and almost all of the nominations fall into one of those three categories. Not to say many of them aren’t deserving, it’s just funny how predictable acting nominations are.

Here are the nominations:

THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
STEVE CARELL / John du Pont – “FOXCATCHER” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Played a real person.
BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH / Alan Turing – “THE IMITATION GAME” (The Weinstein Company) – Real person.
JAKE GYLLENHAAL / Louis Bloom – “NIGHTCRAWLER” (Open Road Films)  – Yay! (Also, sociopath).
MICHAEL KEATON / Riggan – “BIRDMAN” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
EDDIE REDMAYNE / Stephen Hawking – “THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING” (Focus Features) – Real person, disabled.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
JENNIFER ANISTON / Claire Bennett – “CAKE” (Cinelou Films) – Famously, bravely went without make-up.
FELICITY JONES / Jane Hawking – “THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING” (Focus Features) – Real person, played brave wife of a disabled man.
JULIANNE MOORE / Alice Howland-Jones – “STILL ALICE” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Character has early-onset Alzheimer’s.
ROSAMUND PIKE / Amy Dunne – “GONE GIRL” (20th Century Fox) – Sociopath.
REESE WITHERSPOON / Cheryl Strayed – “WILD” (Fox Searchlight Pictures) – Real person, famous actress bravely gets naked, suffers through challenging ordeal.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
ROBERT DUVALL / Joseph Palmer – “THE JUDGE” (Warner Bros. Pictures) – Not quite disabled, but beloved, aging actor gets cancer and takes a dump in a bathtub.
ETHAN HAWKE / Mason, Sr. – “BOYHOOD” (IFC Films)
EDWARD NORTON / Mike – “BIRDMAN” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
MARK RUFFALO / Dave Schultz – “FOXCATCHER” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Real person.
J.K. SIMMONS / Fletcher – “WHIPLASH” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Sociopath, screams a lot.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
PATRICIA ARQUETTE / Olivia – “BOYHOOD” (IFC Films)
KEIRA KNIGHTLEY / Joan Clarke – “THE IMITATION GAME” (The Weinstein Company) – Real person.
EMMA STONE / Sam – “BIRDMAN” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
MERYL STREEP / The Witch – “INTO THE WOODS” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) – It’s Meryl Streep.
NAOMI WATTS / Daka – “ST. VINCENT” (The Weinstein Company) – Lots of make-up, silly accent, prosthetic stomach to play a pregnant stripper.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
BIRDMAN (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
ZACH GALIFIANAKIS / Jake
MICHAEL KEATON / Riggan
EDWARD NORTON / Mike
ANDREA RISEBOROUGH / Laura
AMY RYAN / Sylvia
EMMA STONE / Sam
NAOMI WATTS / Lesley

BOYHOOD (IFC Films)
PATRICIA ARQUETTE / Olivia
ELLAR COLTRANE / Mason
ETHAN HAWKE / Mason, Sr.
LORELEI LINKLATER / Samantha

THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
F. MURRAY ABRAHAM / Mr. Moustafa
MATHIEU AMALRIC / Serge X.
ADRIEN BRODY / Dmitri
WILLEM DAFOE / Jopling
RALPH FIENNES / M. Gustave
JEFF GOLDBLUM / Dep. Kovacs
HARVEY KEITEL / Ludwig
JUDE LAW / Young Writer
BILL MURRAY / M. Ivan
EDWARD NORTON / Henckels
TONY REVOLORI / Zero
SAOIRSE RONAN / Agatha
JASON SCHWARTZMAN / M. Jean
LÉA SEYDOUX / Clotilde
TILDA SWINTON / Madame D
TOM WILKINSON / Author
OWEN WILSON / M. Chuck

THE IMITATION GAME (The Weinstein Company) – Biopic.
MATTHEW BEARD / Peter Hilton
BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH / Alan Turing
CHARLES DANCE / Commander Denniston
MATTHEW GOODE / Hugh Alexander
RORY KINNEAR / Nock
KEIRA KNIGHTLEY / Joan Clarke
ALLEN LEECH / John Cairncross
MARK STRONG / Stewart Menzies

THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING (Focus Features) – Biopic.
CHARLIE COX / Jonathan Hellyer Jones
FELICITY JONES / Jane Hawking
SIMON McBURNEY / Frank Hawking
EDDIE REDMAYNE / Stephen Hawking
DAVID THEWLIS / Dennis Sciama
EMILY WATSON / Beryl Wilde

Of course, many would say “who cares about these dumb awards shows no one watches anyway?” That’s true, insofar as the general public doesn’t give half a Kraft mac and cheese shit about them, the problem is that the actors still care. Big name actors continue to do these crappy biopics because they know there’s a better-than-average chance they’ll get an award nomination for them. Their name then helps sell the crappy movie, and the cycle begins all over again. The movie awards industry keeps the crappy biopic industry in business.

