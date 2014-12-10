‘Birdman’ (And, Uh… ‘The Theory Of Everything’) Lead SAG Award Nominees

Nominations were selected by a panel of 2,100 randomly selected SAG-AFTRA members for films and another 2,100 members for the TV noms. Actors represent about 20% of the voting members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the about 80% of SAG winners in the individual acting categories have gone on to win Oscars. [Variety]

The SAG Award nominees (insert Matt Damon F.A.G. screencap from Team America here) were announced this morning, and Birdman led all comers with four nominations, while Boyhood, Theory of Everything, and The Imitation Game had three each.

I always rip on awards voters for not being able to recognize good acting unless the actor is screaming, doing an impression of a real person (usually in a biopic), or playing a dyslexic locked-in haemophiliac dying of AIDS. But it turns out actual actors aren’t any better, and almost all of the nominations fall into one of those three categories. Not to say many of them aren’t deserving, it’s just funny how predictable acting nominations are.

Here are the nominations:

THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

STEVE CARELL / John du Pont – “FOXCATCHER” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Played a real person.

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH / Alan Turing – “THE IMITATION GAME” (The Weinstein Company) – Real person.

JAKE GYLLENHAAL / Louis Bloom – “NIGHTCRAWLER” (Open Road Films) – Yay! (Also, sociopath).

MICHAEL KEATON / Riggan – “BIRDMAN” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

EDDIE REDMAYNE / Stephen Hawking – “THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING” (Focus Features) – Real person, disabled. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

JENNIFER ANISTON / Claire Bennett – “CAKE” (Cinelou Films) – Famously, bravely went without make-up.

FELICITY JONES / Jane Hawking – “THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING” (Focus Features) – Real person, played brave wife of a disabled man.

JULIANNE MOORE / Alice Howland-Jones – “STILL ALICE” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Character has early-onset Alzheimer’s.

ROSAMUND PIKE / Amy Dunne – “GONE GIRL” (20th Century Fox) – Sociopath.

REESE WITHERSPOON / Cheryl Strayed – “WILD” (Fox Searchlight Pictures) – Real person, famous actress bravely gets naked, suffers through challenging ordeal. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

ROBERT DUVALL / Joseph Palmer – “THE JUDGE” (Warner Bros. Pictures) – Not quite disabled, but beloved, aging actor gets cancer and takes a dump in a bathtub.

ETHAN HAWKE / Mason, Sr. – “BOYHOOD” (IFC Films)

EDWARD NORTON / Mike – “BIRDMAN” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

MARK RUFFALO / Dave Schultz – “FOXCATCHER” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Real person.

J.K. SIMMONS / Fletcher – “WHIPLASH” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Sociopath, screams a lot. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

PATRICIA ARQUETTE / Olivia – “BOYHOOD” (IFC Films)

KEIRA KNIGHTLEY / Joan Clarke – “THE IMITATION GAME” (The Weinstein Company) – Real person.

EMMA STONE / Sam – “BIRDMAN” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

MERYL STREEP / The Witch – “INTO THE WOODS” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) – It’s Meryl Streep.

NAOMI WATTS / Daka – “ST. VINCENT” (The Weinstein Company) – Lots of make-up, silly accent, prosthetic stomach to play a pregnant stripper. Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

BIRDMAN (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

ZACH GALIFIANAKIS / Jake

MICHAEL KEATON / Riggan

EDWARD NORTON / Mike

ANDREA RISEBOROUGH / Laura

AMY RYAN / Sylvia

EMMA STONE / Sam

NAOMI WATTS / Lesley BOYHOOD (IFC Films)

PATRICIA ARQUETTE / Olivia

ELLAR COLTRANE / Mason

ETHAN HAWKE / Mason, Sr.

LORELEI LINKLATER / Samantha THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

F. MURRAY ABRAHAM / Mr. Moustafa

MATHIEU AMALRIC / Serge X.

ADRIEN BRODY / Dmitri

WILLEM DAFOE / Jopling

RALPH FIENNES / M. Gustave

JEFF GOLDBLUM / Dep. Kovacs

HARVEY KEITEL / Ludwig

JUDE LAW / Young Writer

BILL MURRAY / M. Ivan

EDWARD NORTON / Henckels

TONY REVOLORI / Zero

SAOIRSE RONAN / Agatha

JASON SCHWARTZMAN / M. Jean

LÉA SEYDOUX / Clotilde

TILDA SWINTON / Madame D

TOM WILKINSON / Author

OWEN WILSON / M. Chuck THE IMITATION GAME (The Weinstein Company) – Biopic.

MATTHEW BEARD / Peter Hilton

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH / Alan Turing

CHARLES DANCE / Commander Denniston

MATTHEW GOODE / Hugh Alexander

RORY KINNEAR / Nock

KEIRA KNIGHTLEY / Joan Clarke

ALLEN LEECH / John Cairncross

MARK STRONG / Stewart Menzies THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING (Focus Features) – Biopic.

CHARLIE COX / Jonathan Hellyer Jones

FELICITY JONES / Jane Hawking

SIMON McBURNEY / Frank Hawking

EDDIE REDMAYNE / Stephen Hawking

DAVID THEWLIS / Dennis Sciama

EMILY WATSON / Beryl Wilde

Of course, many would say “who cares about these dumb awards shows no one watches anyway?” That’s true, insofar as the general public doesn’t give half a Kraft mac and cheese shit about them, the problem is that the actors still care. Big name actors continue to do these crappy biopics because they know there’s a better-than-average chance they’ll get an award nomination for them. Their name then helps sell the crappy movie, and the cycle begins all over again. The movie awards industry keeps the crappy biopic industry in business.