Black Swan interns win lawsuit, Condé Nast gets sued next

You might remember that back in 2011, a pair of former interns who worked on Black Swan sued Fox Searchlight for back pay because they worked for free and the internship didn’t really teach them anything. It’s a tough case, because on the one hand, companies using interns as a de facto slave labor force isn’t a great system. But on the other, signing up to work for free and then turning around to sue for back pay isn’t what I’d call fair either.
In a ruling that is likely to be scrutinized throughout Hollywood — and maybe corporate America at large — a federal judge on Tuesday handed a couple of the interns suing Fox Searchlight a victory on summary judgment and also certified a class action over the internship programs of Fox Entertainment Group.
Ah, yes, the old class action suit. The kind of case that makes lawyers rich, bankrupts companies, and the actual victims make a couple bucks each. Just the way the law was intended, I’m sure.
The lawsuit was first brought in late 2011 by two interns — Alex Footman and Eric Glatt — who both worked on Fox Searchlight’s Black Swan and claimed that the company’s unpaid internship program violated minimum wage and overtime laws.
The lawsuit then got bigger, with amended claims brought by added named plainitffs such as Kanene Gratts, who worked on Searchlight’s 500 Days of Summer as well as Eden Antalik, who participated in the FEG internship program. To prevail, they would need to jump several hurdles, including showing that the training programs set up weren’t for the advantage of the trainees.
On Tuesday, Federal Judge William Pauley issued a ruling that is very favorable to the suing interns.
The judge also looked at whether the internship program qualified as a bona fide training program under the Labor Department’s six criteria for determining whether an internship might be unpaid. These factors include whether the internship is similar to training that would be given in an educational environment, whether it is for the benefit of the intern, whether the intern displaces regular employees, whether the employer derives immediate advantage, whether the intern isn’t necessarily entitled to a job after the conclusion of the internship, and the understanding about no entitlement to wages.
The federal judge in New York has certified a class action that will explore internships throughout the corporate departments at Fox Entertainment Group. Unlike a fellow judge who recently refused to certify a class action for some 3,000 fashion magazine interns working at Hearst, this judge sees commonality and the other factors that are required to move forward with such a class action.
Specifically, the judge rules “Antalik has identified several common questions relevant to determining NYLL violations, including: (1) whether Defendants derived an immediate advantage from interns’ work, (2) whether interns displaced regular employees, and (3) whether FEG’s internship program was for the benefit of interns.”
The judge adds, “Here, the relatively small recoveries available to individual plaintiffs make a class action a more efficient mechanism.” [THR]
The rules for internships going forward seem fair, and should’ve been there all along, if a little hard to interpret and enforce. The class action aspect of it sucks, because all it’s going to do is funnel money from companies into lawyers’ pockets while the former interns get a negligible amount of back pay. And oh would you look at that, now Condé Nast is facing a class action suit. But it’s okay, I hear the publishing industry is raking it in hand over fist these days.
Two former interns filed a lawsuit against Condé Nast on Thursday, saying the company failed to pay them minimum wage at their summer jobs at W Magazine and The New Yorker, and asked that it be approved as a class-action suit.
Lauren Ballinger, who worked as an intern at W Magazine in 2009, and Matthew Leib, an intern at The New Yorker in 2009 and 2010, said in the suit that Condé Nast, which owns the magazines, paid them less than $1 an hour.
According to court papers filed Thursday morning in Federal District Court in Manhattan, Mr. Leib was paid $300 to $500 for each summer he worked. During that time, he was asked to review pieces for submission to the “Shouts and Murmurs” section and proofread and edit articles for the “Talk of the Town” section. Mr. Leib, a cartoonist, also helped maintain the online cartoon database, did research in the cartoon archives and coordinated the work of cartoon artists, the suit claims. He worked three days a week from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
A Condé Nast spokeswoman said the company did not comment on litigation. [NYTimes]
Unpaid internships suck, but again, that is what you signed up for, isn’t it? Why can’t we change the rules going forward without charging people for what was basically a legal agreement at the time it was made? Lawyers, man. They should all quit suing each and go write about basketball movies instead like Danger Guerrero. The world would be a better place if it had more Danger Guerreros. I’d probably have to blow my brains out to keep from hearing about Space Jam again, but it’d be a better place.
As someone who has had 3 unpaid internships in Government, and 2 of them were basically only “bitch work” that didn’t teach me anything, I can say that this is EXCELLENT news. VIVA LA INTERN REVOLUCIOOOOOON!!!
As someone who once worked a minimum wage job to be able to afford to commute to my unpaid internship and not starve while I was working, I concur. Seriously, unpaid internships have got to be the biggest fucking lie they tell unemployed college graduates. In all honesty, if they can’t afford interns what the fuck are the chances they’ll employ you later on?
Entitled punks, trying to pull down the house of cards. The earlier you learn that life is a scam the better.
Young idealists, highlighting the inequities of an an unjust system. Changing the world one lawsuit at a time.
(amazing what a little hair of the dog can do)
Good luck on your future job searches, Alex Footman, Eric Glatt, Kanene Gratts, and Eden Antalik.
Exactly what I was thinking. I applaud their efforts but they’ll never work in this town again, dammit.
You said “signing up to work for free and then turning around to sue for back pay isn’t what I’d call fair either.” but what about when the actual work you end up preforming as the intern isn’t what you signed up for? Do they have a right to sue then?
While I’ll agree that there are some real scumbag lawyers out there, I don’t get the lawyer hate in this instance. They only get 25%-30% of the total settlement that the plaintiffs likely wouldn’t have received at all were it not for the suit. Class action suits are the only way those small awards can generally come about due to the expense of litigating it on a case by case basis. That % also goes to pay the administrative staff for the attorney’s, paralegals, law librarians, etc. Depending on the actual award and length of time it take to litigate it can sometimes be a losing proposition for the attorney.
Maybe your anger should be directed at the employers that are trying to skirt labor laws with unpaid interns.
I was under the impression the lawyer’s take was slightly higher, but even so, the other 70% then gets divided under a bunch of people who don’t really get much. So yeah, the lawyers are getting the biggest slice of the pie, generally. I’m sure it’s not great for the lawyers either, it’s a shitty system.
Depending on the lawyer/case, legal fees usually are 25-33% of the gross recovery if the case settles before trial, then 40-50% if it goes to trial. Expenses (expert testimony, copying/filing fees, travel expenses, etc.) usually are separate from the contingency fee. So if they win and depending on the expenses incurred, the plaintiffs may get less than 50% (and maybe much less than that) of the settlement/verdict amount. Which is then divvied up among the plaintiffs.
People can harp on the lawyers and cry about it all they want, but they need to remember one very important fact: If there’s no settlement or favorable verdict, the lawyer gets zero, zip, zilch, nada. Class action suits especially can take many years to see through to the end. Imagine working for 4 years (not 100% devoted to the one case, but a significant time) on a case and getting nothing, either because you had a crappy case, or because you had a crappy jury/judge. Travolta’s “A Civil Action” is not far off in terms of the toll a big contingency-fee case can take on a small firm.
All that. Plus, I didn’t spend 3 years in law school to not make a movie called Ass Action Suit: Hung Jury.
If you’re going to claim that its fair that companies take a financial hit if they break the law (as decided by a judge or jury), it seems only fair that lawyers take a financial hit when they claim someone broke the law and it turns out the company actually didn’t do so. I get that people involved in the prosecuting of cases need to get most of the money in order to make the class action system workable but it’s still a little disheartening.
Addition: If lawyers didn’t think these class actions were worth the risk compared to other cases they could try, they probably wouldn’t file class action. Is it possible that your business idea might fail? Always. To say lawyers in general aren’t benefiting from class actions is weird.
Who said they aren’t benefiting in general? Of course they are, otherwise they wouldn’t be taking the cases. I think the lawyer hate is just a bit misplaced in this circumstance.
Sorry, missed your point. I read “only getting 25-30%” and the part about class actions potentially being a losing proposition as an argument that the put upon lawyers aren’t getting ahead with these types of actions. If the argument is just that they’re a necessary evil if we want to eliminate illegal unpaid labour, fair enough.
We’ve got Interns here. They sit ’em down and cram them full of information on how we do things then unleash them on the work. Those who ask for the interns swear to me that it’s helpful, but I have no evidence that they are useful at all. They’re just more work I have to do.
I would argue that for the 100 or so hours of work they put in, college course credit and a resume entry are pretty good payout.
The unpaid internship scam has gone on long enough. And the reasoning behind faulting the victims for not “sucking it up” or that they should know “that’s how the system works”?! F*ck that system if that’s how it works.
If all the people whining about others not “taking their lumps” instead spent their time asking why themselves and others are getting shafted, maybe you wouldn’t be so angry about your life and society wouldn’t be so f*cked up?! The rich and powerful don’t need your help stepping up onto our backs, you nutjobs.
And an unpaid internship is fine if it *is* educational and not just busy work a paid employee should be doing. But how many unpaid internships fit the proper criteria?
Don’t take the job then. You are the one that seems angry.
If you see people being taken advantage of you’re *supposed* to get angry. If you don’t there’s something wrong with you. And there are far too many people with something wrong with them. They’d rather everyone be made to suffer than help others and themselves. That’s psychotic, that’s a mental disorder.
“Don’t take the job then” — but there aren’t many other alternatives if you want to work in any creative field. I guess we’ll just all be dentists instead.Taking an unpaid internship is the norm these days, but that doesn’t mean it’s right.
I couldn’t agree more with Silance’s logic about the majority of these comments saying “but thats how evil works, deal with being shafted daily”. That’s so cowardly its a joke. Wearily using the popular quote “all that it take for evil to prevail is for good men to do nothing”. These internships that work on the bases of gained experience replacing pay should do exactly that and if not then sue them to kingdom come and then sue those that don’t hire and sue every mother fucker on this planet…
well obviously not that last ragey part. But saying that it was stupid of them to do that is just a great show of true moral ambiguity by some commenters. They may as well have taken real jobs if they were simply going to do manual and mundane labour well past the legal hours.
We had unpaid interns at my last place of employment. And they truly were slave labour. They had so much to do and were treated like absolute shit by my boss. Things were bad enough for those of us getting paid, but the interns had to deal with the batshit owner’s tyranny without having a single thing to show for it at the end.
Well some might say you get experience. I’ve seen more than a few unpaid (they are told they are unpaid) interns end up getting hired.
Sure, but at my old work, interns were not hired on and the owner never had any intention of doing so. There weren’t openings for paid positions at the company – she just wanted someone to sort through our massive backlog of paperwork without paying them.
Yep, I spent about 3 months cataloging the private library of a non-profit in NYC before I finally realized that they were never going to teach me anything and had no intention of ever hiring me on.
While I don’t have much sympathy for interns who knew what they were getting into, I have ZERO sympathy for the companies hiring them. Labor lawyers have been saying for years and years that most companies violate federal law with their unpaid interns. If you go around willfully violating federal labor law, don’t cry poverty when it comes and bites you on the ass.
But most importantly: Why have we never heard about MATT LIEB working as a cartoonist for Condé Nast before?? Man, that guy gets around. I tell ya.
Some lawyers have been saying for years that the companies were violating federal law, some were saying that the internships might not. It’s a fuzzy test.
@Your Moms Box
Matt Lieb makes fart noise to work and employment in general.
I’m a video editor and I got my start years ago as an unpaid intern. It was definitely a crappy time in my life but I got some valuable instruction at this particular internship. I’ve heard a lot of horror stories from interns at other companies. Usually when I have interns at our studio I try to give them as much info and training as possible because it sucks that they’re not being compensated for their time.
I had three or four internships, a couple that had value and a couple that I got nothing out of. It’s a shitty system, and most interns should probably be getting paid. That said, I knew mostly what I was getting into from the start, it was a gamble, like most non-intern jobs. To go back and say they owe me after the fact is kind of disingenuous.
But that still doesn’t make it right, its practically slavery. Just because its legal doesn’t mean it doesn’t need some serious amendment. Also some professions require years of internships so saying that you knew about the dangers as if it was a choice is irrelevant in certain jobs, because you are pretty much forced into it.
The lawyer hate seems a little much. These interns would otherwise never have a day in court at all. Their only damage is a bit of back-pay which may not satisfy the amount-in-controversy requirement, but more importantly provides no incentive for attorneys to bring a case. Class actions compensate attorneys for risk. They’re a big gamble and a tremendous expense for an attorney, especially given how the Supreme Court has emasculated them over the last decade.
Plus, the companies don’t necessarily go bankrupt:
[www.cnbc.com]
I think there’s a difference between Hollywood internships and the rest of the country. I worked in post production, and in a lot of the post houses that I applied to, if you weren’t an established Assistant Editor/ Editor, you would have to be an intern, with vague potential of being promoted in a few months to a assistant editor (and only if the current editor gets promoted or quits).
I’ve also had companies who’ve fired PA’s because they hired interns to do their job for them. I was hired on at Ignition Creative in Santa Monica, CA, as a full time PA, but after two weeks, they cut me down to part time, and then as a “as needed” because they hired 3-5 interns to do my job, something they claimed they did every summer. So in Hollywood, it can be a potential for advancement in a company, but most cases, it turns into a “why buy the cow when the milk is free” situation.
I just want to see internships return to their original societal intent: introducing young women to the beginning of a lifetime of sexual objectification ;-)
“Older married men be oglin'”
“the relatively small recoveries available to individual plaintiffs make a class action a more efficient mechanism”
The interns don’t stand to recover much, even if they each hired their own attorney. It’s not as if the attorneys on the class action are bilking their clients out of a huge payday.
Your criticisms of class actions suits are valid in many other instances. Just not this one.
This case was already a big deal for the entertainment industry before the final ruling. Here in NYC, a lot of places, including a producer I worked for, started paying their interns because they’re all worried about lawsuits. This lawsuit couldn’t have happened soon enough. Unless you’re the spawn of someone important, most of us have to take our lumps working shitty jobs until we get to do something lucrative or cool. But you should still get a little something. When it comes to an industry like entertainment, where most of the entry-level people are pursuing a passion and already prepared to not make a lot of money, employers are well-versed in leveraging these emotions so young folks to do a lot of dirty work for nothing. Labor standards are there to protect people from agreeing to things they shouldn’t have to, and avoiding the dumb excuse of “that’s just how it works.”
My experience has been that trading work for school credit and experience is a good deal. True, I was fortunate enough not to get enslaved any of the three times I did it. In one case I did get paid–in the neighborhood of dick, but I certainly could have gotten more money doing something that didn’t interest me–and the other two I only got school credit, but it was a good addition to my regular in-class work, and the programs were set up to give interns some experience and exposure to the workplace. So huzzah internships, say I.
I’m going into grad school and doing an internship right now that I find to be utterly ridiculous. Probably because I was spoiled and had a REAL internship 8 years ago (in undergrad). At the other internship, I was set aside and given actual lessons on how to do a job and they allowed me the opportunity to practice, learn and be given tips. It was like a classroom setting. When I graduated, I had enough skills and had actually had a tape that I could show to employers and this is what got me hired. With the current internship I have, they tell me how lucky I am to be able to run to the grocery store, clean the offices and answer phones. With that said, I think this lawsuit is good news. Internships are supposed to be for students to learn, not do grunt work. It’s one thing to run and get coffee for people who are actually giving you valuable training and it’s another to just be a “gopher” doing menial tasks all day that teach you absolutely nothing. And it doesn’t matter whether you go into an internship knowing this or not. If someone is working and not getting paid, that person is being exploited. Period!
Yep! I’m “interning” right now and I’m showing MY bosses how to do everything. They just needed free work.
Interning has become a commonplace seniority system designed to look like ‘paying your dues’ to get a real low-level job… someday. You hope. Knowing what you’re getting into doesn’t make it right. Companies want great creative content but they’re not willing to pay for it. An internship isn’t the same as volunteering. If you’re not getting educational value, networking, or advancement out of it, it’s a scam, period.
It looks like the decision is getting appealed. Seems like a big case and pages 20-26 of the ruling should be especially scary for companies if that portion of the decision is followed.
It’s a bit of a fuzzy test but the judge lists six factors that determine whether a person is an intern. Some of them should be concerning for anyone who hires an intern. If the company derives any immediate advantage from the work you do, that suggests you are not an intern. As for the part that Vince is focusing on here, namely whether or not the interns expected to be paid, the Judge says that factor doesn’t matter very much. Here’s the money quote, from pages 25-26 (I’ll omit the internal citations just so it’s easier to read):
Glatt and Footman understood they would not be paid. But this factor adds
little, because the FLSA does not allow employees to waive their entitlement to wages. “[T]he purposes of the Act require that it be applied even to those who would decline its protections. If an exception to the Act were carved out for employees willing to testify that they performed work ‘voluntarily,’ employers might be able to use superior bargaining power to coerce employees to make such assertions, or to waive their protections under the Act.” This protects more than the Plaintiffs themselves, because “[s]uch exceptions to coverage would … exert a general downward pressure on wages in competing businesses.”
at 302. It also protects businesses by preventing anticompetitive behavior. “An employer is not to be allowed to gain a competitive advantage by reason of the fact that his employees are more willing to waive [FLSA claims] than are those of his competitor.”
appreciate that, it will be interesting to see how this case affects the future of internships on hopefully a global scale, because there is an undeniable flaw in some intern programs.
It’s totally true that companies have been blurring the line between unpaid internships and slave labor for a while, but I really don’t think the poster children for this war should be interns who worked on the set of a goddamn Aronofsky film. How many people you think applied for those positions?
Maybe it’s cruel of me, but my position is that you take on a certain amount of financial uncertainty when you make it your aspiration to go into film, music, or writing. You do it because it’s what you love, knowing full well that you could end up on your ass, with nothing but your crappy apartment, ’03 Subaru and your father’s trust fund to your name.
I’d much rather see the suit coming from some dude named Mike from Des Moines who works unpaid for his accounting firm crunching papers, still needing to pay off his student loans while his dad bounces in and out of the hospital due to a rare skin disease and his girlfriend wants to start a family but they live at her parents house an… okay I think I’ve gone off the rails.
At least in my opinion, there’s nothing cruel about your position.
However, this is where a class action suit makes a little bit of sense. Mike probably doesn’t have the time to waste on this sort of suit. I like fictional Mike enough to hope that he doesn’t make himself less employable for little reward. However, if fictional Mike happens to work at a Fox Entertainment Group instead of the accounting firm, fictional Mike might just get a check in the mail. Fictional Mike’s accounting firm might decide that it’s no longer a good idea to keep not paying Mike and his fellow employees.
The system appears to treat fictional Mike better than the actual “class representative” (the people who worked on the set of an Aronofsky film and then sued afterwards). We may dislike the “poster child” a bit more than we’d dislike fictional Mike but fictional Mike doesn’t need his reputation ruined and doesn’t owe us a thing.
I think the point is they were not doing what they loved. They were simply errand boys (girls) that companies like these can hire because exactly as you said massive competition acts like supply and demand. So when given the opportunity obviously you would take it, but it doesn’t make it fair, it is just an archaic abuse of power. Its either carry coffee, work slave hours doing slave work and have a shot or refuse and get shitcanned for a long time. Saying thats how business works isn’t a good answer either, because even though it may be in some cases it NEEDS to change.
“But I was told I would be working with Ms. Portman!”
I’m being facetious, of course, but my point is that “doing what you love” often means shitty grunt work for a while. If you’re hoping for a spot at the local comedy club, you might show up and bus tables or stay late and clean up. If you’re working for a radio station you’ll probably get coffee and drive the van for a while. You’re right, there is massive supply for every position in the film industry because it’s fuckin’ fun. The result is that they don’t REALLY need anyone. But if you have an opportunity to show up, bend the ears of a few people who may have connections, and put something on your resume, that’s not a horrible deal. Meanwhile, write a script, film some stuff and put it up on youtube, and eat ramen like any respectable starving artist.
I’ve been harassing the intern in your photo for ten minutes.
Okay, about 90 seconds.
There’s an understanding that the trade off with internships is no pay for the experience earned. When the experience isn’t what it should be, there should be some recourse there, and the remedy provided is to get you into a position that grants you that experience. Essentially what you’re saying is “I signed on to be a production intern, but instead ended up working as a runner. Interns are unpaid but we get experience in producing film/television, runners are paid but really don’t get any experience in production other than what they absorb or observe. Rather than get the experience I wanted, I should’ve been paid as a runner.”
I think this will be overturned on appeal because the judge exceeded his authority. Just a personal opinion and I haven’t had time to read the whole thing in detail.
…more like SINtern, right fellas?
Fellas?
Certainly not a good career move for either of these two, and taking that personal risk in this job environment is either stupid, noble, or both. But morally, it is so sad that our society leaves kids — even those privleged enough to intern for an organization like Conde Nast — feeling this way. Is an internship just a rite of passage? Just the way it has always been? Or have preeminant companies increasingly cut corners to obtain cheap labor, and become too accustomed to their ability to do so? How hard is it really to pay a kid a small summer wage? Something in American capitalism smells. The web-based job application process certainly does not work: it is akin to sending a note in a bottle into a black hole. Unpaid internships are stacked in favor of the company, with just mild resume brownie points. Our tax system does not work. Go ahead — blow it all up. But be careful what you wish for. Economic fragility is also closer than Obama or others will ever admit. The problems start with Washington and then trickle into the average human being just trying to survive. When survivability is tough, people vote their pocket-book and don’t elect those willing to enact the correct (but unpopular) solutions. The system is broken. This lawsuit is just a manifestation of societal angst in the making. As always, the lawyers will enjoy the process more than either the plaintiffs or defendant. In the end, interns will be paid, but there will be fewer of them hired. Call this a lose-lose situation. What a waste of money and time to see something like this forced into the courts. Companies should be more Christian and fair. Interns should be more realistic about how the world really works. It should not take a law suit to find the middle ground.