BONER ALERT: TONY JAA EDITION

#Trailers
Senior Editor
06.17.08 58 Comments

WATCH THE PROMO REEL FOR ONG BAK 2 AFTER THE JUMP

Compared to Tony Jaa, all other martial artists are made of girl parts.  Feel free to mess with his elephants, but only if you want everyone in your family to get kicked in the face.  In fact, he’ll probably travel back in time and kick your mom in her big, stupid, pregnant uterus.  But only after he does a couple backflips just to warm up.  Then he’ll shrink himself, crawl up your dad’s pee hole, and punchasize all three million of his sperm in a 7-minute steadycam shot, saving the one that became you for last. 

The point is, Ong Bak 2. After Ong Bak and The Protector comes Jaa’s third starring role and directorial debut (this morning’s erectorial debut for yours truly).  This time around, the plot concerns some people who do something to piss off Tony Jaa, and the spectacular ways in which he beats the shit out of all of them.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Trailers
TAGSBONERSONG BAK 2THE PROTECTORTONY JAATRAILERS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 6 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP