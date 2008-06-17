BONER ALERT: TONY JAA EDITION

WATCH THE PROMO REEL FOR ONG BAK 2 AFTER THE JUMP

Compared to Tony Jaa, all other martial artists are made of girl parts. Feel free to mess with his elephants, but only if you want everyone in your family to get kicked in the face. In fact, he’ll probably travel back in time and kick your mom in her big, stupid, pregnant uterus. But only after he does a couple backflips just to warm up. Then he’ll shrink himself, crawl up your dad’s pee hole, and punchasize all three million of his sperm in a 7-minute steadycam shot, saving the one that became you for last.

The point is, Ong Bak 2. After Ong Bak and The Protector comes Jaa’s third starring role and directorial debut (this morning’s erectorial debut for yours truly). This time around, the plot concerns some people who do something to piss off Tony Jaa, and the spectacular ways in which he beats the shit out of all of them.