Exclusive: Bourne Identity Sequel Ideas Revealed

In the Hollywood game they just call them “quels”. Yep, we’re talking about the old sequel game, studios have meetings about them every day, generally with attractive staffers and mounds of cocaine right THERE IN THE ROOM. Universal successfully rebooted the Bourne franchise over the weekend, and no one knows what they’ll do next. Lucky for you, we have pretty exclusive sources round these parts, and were able to gain access to secret, super confidential notes from The Bourne Identity ‘quel meeting over at Universal. We now present them to you, free of charge.
Enjoy!
Note: they are a little blurry because the intern we slept with likes Instagram. He’s freaky like that.
11) Danny Devito and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s secret triplet
12) Life, distance lived at a time: a quarter mile
13) Newest ghostbuster
14) vs. the Third Reich
15) robot sidekick?
16) The Crying Bourne *spoiler, he’s a girl
17) Bourne on the 4th of July – it’s basically Jingle All the Way, but with fireworks
17) Talking pie and time travel or gtfo.
^OK, mine is #18.
19) Gets turned into a teenage demon. Something, something… Bournepire Slayer.
20) Realizes that war is a drug. The Bourne Locker.
21) Turns out he’s the bad guy and he’s breaking the Frenchy out for a huge payday. Still working on the title.
22) He’s dead the whole time
only if Lindelof writes it
23) Jeremy Renner and Matt Damon pee in a fountain and cross streams at midnight, causing them to switch bodies
24) werewolves
25) Ashton Kutcher as the new, practical-joker member of the group. “Bourne’D”
and we’re all in agreement, regardless of the direction we take, the musical score is all dubstep, right?
26) The Bourne Bourniverse: Bourne Harder
27) That’s right you filthy bastards, eat my shit ideas like a cheap German hooker. Oh crap, this is my inner monologue not a movie title. Eh, who the fuck cares? Middle America will never figure it out.
28)Not-Jason Bourne:Vampire Hunter 2 Da Streetz 3DDD!
69) This movie fucking sucked.
29) Bourne on Third, about a silver spooned assassin who finds out he has a poor twin and has to live in his brother’s world to learn the value of a dollar. Hilarity and murder ensues.
This is why we can’t have nice things.
30) Harmony Korine directs The Bourne Retard Rapeathon starring Vincent Gallo in all roles
31) His girlfriend is the reincarnation of an Egyptian Princess and he must take on the evil spirit out to kill her….with magic arrows
32) He joins Shield and discovers the real reason that guy was out to kill him was resentment.
33) “Bourne This Way” – Tyler Perry is Darius Bourne, a married Baptist minister with a wife and kids. One day he comes to grips with the fact that deep down he’s been homosexual all along. He must find a way to come out to his family and congregation, but will he still have their love and respect? Hilarity ensues.
*Spoiler Alert*
Rosebud is the name of his butt-plug
33) the entire movie is nothing but footage of Jeremy Renner in a sleeveless shirt chopping wood
for the ladies we shall call it Bourne Porn
34) The Bource Code
35) Sense & Sensibility & Jason Bourne
36) Bourneducted – “Not if I find you first… again!”
37) If you Bourne it, they will come. . . and try to kill you and fuck shit up thoroughly but in the end you’ll find some semblance of a normal life. Until your past comes back to haunt you again. In the meantime go have a catch with your dead father.
38. Bourne into Bondage – Jason Bourne is framed for the murder of David Carradine and must navigate the seedy streets of Bangkok to prove his innocence.
39. Bourne to Parkour – Parkour dog and Jason Bourne team up to stop a gang of international criminals who refuse to spay or neuter their pets.
Number 6 sounds like they stole Donald Kaufman’s idea for “The 3”
40. Bourne 2.2, Step up to the Bourne 3D : A secret agent finds out that the only way to regain his memory is to defeat an ex member of the KGB (Played by Channing Tatum) in a dance-off. In the end he also saves a mall and solves racism.
41. Bourne-sy — about a secret agent who loses his nerve, and winds up writing for a string of online humor blogs.
Based on a True Story.
42. The Bad News Bournes– the children of the Bourne agents form a Little League baseball team which meets the North Korean team for the world championship, only to discover the North Korean players are actually midget commandos paving the way for an invasion of the USA!
43. Pall Blourne: Amnesiac Mall Cop.
44. Bourne Meets The Fockers. Bourne has been tasked to secretly train Robert De Niro’s “Li’l Fockers” as the newest crop of super secret agents. Ben Stiller’s only scenes will be via telephone.
45. NCIS the Movie.
44. Air Bourne – Taylor Lautner stars as a spy with no memory of his past who comes to believe he’s a basketball-playing Golden Retriever.
45. Jason Bourne is killed but Jeremy Renner’s character has to drag him around, pretending he’s still alive, to fool the villains and save the world –Weekend at Bournesys.
Weekend at Bournesy’s (anal retentive, sorry)
You just won all the internets. Spend them wisely.
46. Bournception
47. Bourne This Way – Love Interest = Lady Gaga
Beaten. Why the fuck did my search fail?
47b) Good Bourne-ing Vietnam.. do the math.
48) Children of the Bourne
49) Stillbourne- Jason Bourne is in a race against time to infiltrate the uterus of an evil lady-terrorist who’s pregnant with his clone.
50) Kramer vs. Kramer vs. Bourne- Jason Bourne murders Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep and then battles in the courts for custody of their child. Gavel parkour?
49. Jason Bourne and Kiss hunt for the Loch Ness Monster
51. Peter Dinklage as Bourne. Seriously. Make this happen.
bourne vs bourne : jason bourne fights for custody of other peoples children, climaxes when he remembers that he can make a mean breakfast
Bourne on the Fourth of July – Oliver Stone helms, but nothing controversial or sad happens. Tom Cruise is the newest Treadstone agent to surface and his mission is to throw the BIGGEST FUCKING INDEPENDENCE DAY PARTY THIS TOWN EVER SAW
Nanny McBourne
Jeremy Renner hires Jason Bourne to help raise his kids after Rachel Weisz is forced to go back to work.
Think Mr. Belvedere with slightly less tea.
52. Mississippi Bourning