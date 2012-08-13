Exclusive: Bourne Identity Sequel Ideas Revealed

#Matt Damon
08.13.12 6 years ago 52 Comments

In the Hollywood game they just call them “quels”. Yep, we’re talking about the old sequel game, studios have meetings about them every day, generally with attractive staffers and mounds of cocaine right THERE IN THE ROOM. Universal successfully rebooted the Bourne franchise over the weekend, and no one knows what they’ll do next. Lucky for you, we have pretty exclusive sources round these parts, and were able to gain access to secret, super confidential notes from The Bourne Identity ‘quel meeting over at Universal. We now present them to you, free of charge.

Enjoy!

Note: they are a little blurry because the intern we slept with likes Instagram. He’s freaky like that.

