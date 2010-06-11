Bourne To Continue Without Damon?

Universal Pictures has announced that it will forge ahead with plans for a fourth installment of the Jason Bourne saga due out in 2012, despite star Matt Damon and director Paul Greengrass remaining detached from the project. Damon has previously said that he would do the film, but only if Greengrass would return to direct. The pair most recently worked together on Green Zone, but have apparently not talked since, making them much like my parents, if Green Zone were child support payments.

Tony Gilroy will write the fourth film, and is also rumored to be a potential replacement for Greengrass in case he doesn’t sign on. According to Deadline, the film could be called The Bourne Bible, but according to Variety it will take on the name of the novel, “The Bourne Legacy”, although it would not be related to the plot of the written work. In related news, Aaron Seltzer and Jason Friedberg will write and direct Still Bourne. Just kidding, that would actually sound funny.

Butcher the English language, Entertainment.ie:

The studio have reportedly commissioned the script for The Bourne Legacy, with original adaptor Tony Gilroy on writing duties, and a director and new star being sought. Empire Magazine are speculating that Gilroy, who made a brilliant directorial debut with Michael Clayton, could be the man to call the shots on a new instalment. Channing Tatum for the lead? I wouldn’t bet against it.

Don’t worry, I know what you’re thinking and C-Tate couldn’t make it today, but it looks like he could have written that. The author just pulled Chan-Dogg’s name out of his butt, and Universal is still holding out hope that Damon will reprise his role for the fourth and presumably final Bourne film, which is slated to be successive, as opposed to a prequel. The addition of C-Tate would simply make no sense, unless Jason Bourne has to infiltrate working class Portland in order to overcome the final limitations of his amnesia – remembering how to pop and lock, for real, son.

But what if…