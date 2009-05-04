BOX OFFICE: $87 MIL FOR WOLVERINE

#Wolverine #Matthew McConaughey
Senior Editor
05.04.09 5 Comments

Jackman and Schrieber in their climactic slap fight

Estimates ran anywhere from $70 – $100 mil for X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which ended up grossing a not-too-shabby $87 million, despite

It’s not a shabby opening but it is far less than McConaughey’s previous romantic outings including last year’s “Fool’s Gold” ($21.6 million) or 2006’s “Failure to Launch” ($24.2 million). (Perhaps women were too busy checking out all those hunky mutants this weekend?) The two new openers did help the industry maintain its year-over-year increase of 16 percent. [EW]

You know women, always thinkin with their baby cave. Oh and hey, all it took was three transparently awful, excruciating anal abortions before the money truck finally started to decelerate?  All is right with the world, friends, all is right with the world. (full top ten below)

  1. X-Men Origins: Wolverine, $87 million, on 4099 screens
  2. Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, $15.325 mil, on 3175 screens
  3. Obsessed, $12.2 mil, on 2514 screens, $47 mil total
  4. 17 Again, $6.355 mil, on 3255 screens, $48.497 mil total
  5. Monsters vs. Aliens, $5.8 mil, on 2626 screens, $182.4 mil total
  6. The Soloist, $5.6 mil, on 2033 screens, $18 mil total
  7. Earth, $4.184 mil, on 1804 screens, $21.85 total
  8. Fighting, $4.173, on 2312 screens, $17.507 total
  9. Hannah Montana, $4.075, on 2819 screens, $70.857 total
  10. State of Play, $3.655 mil, on 2445 screens, $30.883 total

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wolverine#Matthew McConaughey
TAGSbox officeGHOSTS OF GIRLFRIENDS PASTHUGH JACKMANMATTHEW MCCONAUGHEYWOLVERINE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 6 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP