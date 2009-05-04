BOX OFFICE: $87 MIL FOR WOLVERINE

Jackman and Schrieber in their climactic slap fight
Estimates ran anywhere from $70 – $100 mil for X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which ended up grossing a not-too-shabby $87 million, despite
It’s not a shabby opening but it is far less than McConaughey’s previous romantic outings including last year’s “Fool’s Gold” ($21.6 million) or 2006’s “Failure to Launch” ($24.2 million). (Perhaps women were too busy checking out all those hunky mutants this weekend?) The two new openers did help the industry maintain its year-over-year increase of 16 percent. [EW]
You know women, always thinkin with their baby cave. Oh and hey, all it took was three transparently awful, excruciating anal abortions before the money truck finally started to decelerate? All is right with the world, friends, all is right with the world. (full top ten below)
- X-Men Origins: Wolverine, $87 million, on 4099 screens
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, $15.325 mil, on 3175 screens
- Obsessed, $12.2 mil, on 2514 screens, $47 mil total
- 17 Again, $6.355 mil, on 3255 screens, $48.497 mil total
- Monsters vs. Aliens, $5.8 mil, on 2626 screens, $182.4 mil total
- The Soloist, $5.6 mil, on 2033 screens, $18 mil total
- Earth, $4.184 mil, on 1804 screens, $21.85 total
- Fighting, $4.173, on 2312 screens, $17.507 total
- Hannah Montana, $4.075, on 2819 screens, $70.857 total
- State of Play, $3.655 mil, on 2445 screens, $30.883 total
All my ghosts of girlfriends past have blunt shovel wounds.
Is He the only one that read that as “Earth Fighting Hannah Montana”?
She better watch out, my left hook is like Pacquiao’s.
Well, I went and saw Wolverine with a gaggle of chicks (Women, not birds) and I would say it was a 3 napkin flick. There was plenty of gasps and gurgles to go around. So yes, Mutants > Surfer Stoner with nice abs.
Wolverine gave me headache cause i was tryin to fix the crappy CGI in my mind