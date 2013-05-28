Box Office Recap: It’s The Biggest Memorial Day Weekend In Hollywood History

It’s safe to say that as long as Vin Diesel and Paul Walker want to keep accepting paychecks to play VROOM VROOM and whatever else their Point Break with cars series has warped into, there will be Fast and Furious movies to look forward to each summer. That’s because Fast & Furious 6 led the charge at the box office this weekend for the biggest four-day holiday performance in history.
According to Deadline, the Top 6 films combined to earn $323 million at the U.S. box office this weekend, with Fast 6 finishing in first place by pulling in $120 million to add to its $197 million foreign earnings. That’s a $317 million global opening for a movie about VEHICULAR WARFARE, so get ready for Fast & Furious 7: Truckasaurus’ Revenge, Fast & Furious 8: Oh Snap, It’s The Transformers and Fast & Furious 9: Nah, It’s Just The Gobots (Diesel and Walker won’t appear because of contract problems).
Those will ultimately lead to Fast & Furious Finale: The Race 4 Space, starring Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, The Rock, Jason Statham, Ludacris, Jay-Z, President Obama, Kim Jong-Un, Kate Upton, the Ultimate Warrior, Jackie Chan, Will Ferrell, Spongebob, an animated chainsaw voiced by Lil Jon, and Rihanna as Cthulhu. It will, of course, be written and directed by Danger Guerrero.
Not many other surprises to be had this week, except Before Midnight drawing crowds of eager hipsters at all five showings to earn $64,400 per screen.
If anything, the biggest surprise is that Pain and Gain has only earned $48 million in the U.S. Looks like lobsters stuffed with tacos in Michael Bay’s dining room will be marinated with tears this month.
(Chart and fancy numbers via Box Office Mojo)
Da Race 4 Space had better have a cameo by Kevin Spacey, president of space.
Newt Gingrich better be up there beached like Willzyx .
Yeah, but when is Nic Cage gonna’ get in on this?
Nic Cage will be the voice of Truckasaurus.
Burnsy I believe its called FAST SEVEN – 7A5T 8 TH3 7U610U5: WARP SPEED hres the trailer
YEAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!
Danger Guerrero’s headlining this project? Boyz II Men, Bell Biv Devoe, Mark Morrison, etc. – clear your schedules for 2017-2018: You’re about to record an original motion picture soundtrack
Someone tell Tiffany Amber Theisen to clear her schedule.
I’m more surprised that Pain & Gain only cost 26 million to make, Michael Bay must have had some loose change lying around one of his castles.
Some clever accountant must have figured out a way to amortize the depreciation of the dildo budget.
Eventually the titles are going to make difficult to determine if it’s a sequel for the Fast and the Furious franchise or Grumpy Old Men.
This summer Vin Diesel is a real Rascal as Paul Walker’s life Segway’s from solid food to soup.
Jaden Smith has expressed great interest in playing the muscled, bad-ass lead of Fast and Furious: tha $wag Racer.
I’m just glad that the work of Vin Diesel is more uplifting than that of his father, Elie Diesel.
I can’t wait for 13 Fast and Furious goes to Hell.
That opening is okay for Hangover 3 but is it just me or is it not as good as the others?
It’s not, because they didn’t follow the formula.
I’m perplexed that it cost over 100 million to produce. WTF?