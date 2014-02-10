Box Office Recap: ‘The LEGO Movie’ Is Guaranteed A Ton Of Sequels

It’s safe to say that the majority of people who pay attention to movies knew that The LEGO Movie was going to be a huge hit, but what happened this weekend at the box office still deserves to be celebrated by both children and the child at heart. The star-studded animated spectacular opened with a whopping $69 million haul, which is good enough for the second-largest February debut in history behind The Passion of the Christ’s ridiculous $83 million first weekend way back in 2004 AD. If Hollywood has taught us anything in recent decades, it’s that The LEGO Movie will undoubtedly have at least two sequels, but probably closer to a dozen, now that this thing has cash cow written all over it. I, for one, look forward to the straight-to-DVD film, The LEGO Movie X: LEGOs vs. Transformers on Spring Break, directed by Michael Bay Jr. and starring Madonna’s adopted son and Carrot Top.
Obviously, a $69 million opening weekend has probably launched several dozen cocaine parties in the greater Hollywood area, but The Monuments Men still made a respectable showing in second with a $22 million debut. It says a lot about what a great ensemble cast can do to quiet otherwise terrible reviews, but the film still has a long way to go in making up the rest of its $70 million budget (spoiler: The Monuments Men will definitely earn more than enough money.)
So was there any actual bad news at the box office this weekend? Yes, and it’s still great news for the rest of us. Not only did Vampire Academy basically bomb, but it was apparently so terrible that the studio refused to screen it for critics and even forced theaters to cancel all midnight screenings for it last Thursday.
If a midnight screening is on the calendar and people have already purchased tickets, however, it’s complete bullshit to cancel the showing. You should have seen how devastated the poor people I was at the theater with were. They really, really wanted to see the movie. They almost certainly would have tweeted positive things about it whether it was good or not, and yet, they didn’t get that chance, probably because The Weinstein Company got nervous and decided pissing off the most hardcore fans that have been waiting months was a better option than running the risk of a few bad reviews. (Via Mack Rawden at Cinema Blend)
I’m sure I don’t even have to mention that Vampire Academy is already the third movie on a certain list that I update throughout the year for one certain thing that I generally hate/love writing in December, but is it even fair at this point? I mean, we all know what this movie is going to be – an unapologetic ripoff of Twilight that also tries to capture the school vibe of Harry Potter and faction angle of The Hunger Games, all while being unintentionally funnier than any actual genre spoofs – so why even bother reviewing or even mentioning how f*cking terrible these movies are? Because our children deserve better, that’s why. Otherwise, make sure to cast your vote for President Edward Peeta Jefferson in the 2040 election.
Here are the rest of the weekend box office numbers, courtesy of Box Office Mojo…
Normally, I don’t bother with the movies near the bottom of this list, but that total gross on A Madea Christmas is absolutely splendid. I know it won’t stop other Tyler Perry movies from happening, but great effort nonetheless, America.
Expect a slight rebound as every guy who dragged his girl to the Lego Movie will soon have to sit thought Vampire Academy. Me IDK if I’d rather watch that movie or That Awkward Moment.
Vampire hos before rom-com bros, every time.
Pretty sure their all gonna get dragged to the super sappy romance movies that have advertising bombarding me on television.
Pretty standard box office take for Tyler Perry:
Nice to see the little film that could (not), I, Frankenstein, still chugging along. It’s already made back a quarter of its production budget.
Get set for the sequel, II, Frankenstein.
J, Frankenstein.
Actually I think Rawhead is onto something, except it should be:
Aye Aye Frankenstein.
Where Captain Frankenstein now rules the seas as a dreaded pirate captain!
Don’t forget the telenovela adaptation, “¡Ay, Frankenstein!”
@coldbricks i would watch that movie
Madea Christmas doubled its $25m budget. Certainly won’t *stop* Perry. Did you think it was the film above it?
No. I’m aware of what film I was talking about. But I’m sorry that a joke stuck a finger in your butt.
No, no butt-fingering. Just didn’t get it.
Count me in the not getting it group.
The Lego movie only cost $60 mil to make? Jesus that’s a fucking goldmine.
Wish I didn’t help add to its profit. But sheesh, that was an ‘easy’ 20 million dollar profit with its worldwide gross being ~87,210,000 dollars.
Can we please discuss the fact that FUCKING RIDE ALONG has made over $100 million dollars.
I don’t understand.
Did you think it was going to be a flop (or you didn’t expect it to be a big as a hit)? Kevin Hart (and the current fascination with the guy), Ice Cube, and the African American/Hispanic race played a huge role in its success.Curious to see how About Last Night performs since Ride Along has done a ‘decent’ job.
Although Grudge Match was a flop, the movie Kevin Hart is doing alongside Will Ferrell will be a hit for ‘obvious’ reasons.
I’m thinking that there is such a dearth of minority-centric entertainment that literally anything that comes remotely close to scratching that itch becomes popular. Also, Ice Cube is a delight.
@OhMyBalls @Soft and Wet
Hart is overrated both as a comedian and actor. I do see how he appeals to a bunch of people but still, I was not expecting over $100 mil.
I wouldn’t say he’s overrated, more that he’s not to everyone’s tastes. He’s got a lot of energy that not a lot of other comedians are bringing, so if you’re more of a fan of Louis CK’s or Patton Oswalt’s style, then Hart’s more frantic pace and delivery probably just comes across as grating. I’m just glad he hasn’t gone the Dane Cook route now that he’s probably the biggest stand-up comedian right now (in terms of popularity).
Saw Monuments Men this weekend. I don’t think it deserves the 33% it’s getting on Rotten Tomatoes. I’d put it at a solid 45-50%.
Agreed. It’s not a good film, but it’s not unenjoyable. I don’t feel like it was a total waste of my money, at least not on the scale of a Pompeii in 3D. But then again I’d pay to watch Bill Murray read the damn phonebook.
One caveat: Cate Blanchett is a phenomenal actress, but her character was written as a crazy person. She made the most of very nothing to work with.
Despite it’s success, the Passion didn’t spawn a ton of sequels. Say what you will about Mel Gibson, but dammit at least he never gave us unnecessary sequels, and yes, I’m including all the Mad Max and Lethal Weapon sequels (because Road Warrior and LW 4 are the best you see).
If not for Sugar Tits, I’m sure Mel would have gone back to the Bible Well.
I was expecting a much different movie in Labor Day.
Where’s my Filmdrunk Lego Movie Review!? Did it make you feel like a child again!? DID IT MAKE YOU FEEL LIKE A CHILD!?!?
I’m just rolling my eyes at your lack of research and and intelligence when it comes to Vampire Academy. You’re judging in solely based on name alone, and comparing it to two story lines it has nothing to do with. VA was release around the same time as Twilight before Twilight was (unfortunately) a thing…and not a rip off. IF you would take the time to learn more about the series itself you’d realize that it’s extremely mature for it’s age demographic, the lead love interest is 25 (not 15, 16, or 17) and the female lead character kicks a lot of ass…even more than Katniss. She doesn’t pine for some emo kid, she doesn’t constantly have to be rescued. While I at first was turned off by the title alone of the first book for awhile before picking it up to read, I came to realize that it’s probably one of the best written YA series you will ever find. Am I a tween fan girl? No, I’m an educated professional who has a passion for books and found myself absolutely loving this series more than I realized, and I find it disgusting when I find critics like yourself talking about something you have absolutely no clue as to what you’re talking about in terms of what the movie is actually about and call it a rip off when in all actuality it’s the complete opposite and it’s vampire lore focuses on true Romanian lore and myths.
HahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaeducatedprofessionalbwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahpassionforbookshahahahahahahahahahahabestwrittenYAserieshahahahahahahahahahahahaohgodican’tstop
Hey Tiffs, no matter how good or bad the book series seemed to you, do you truly expect a movie version to be anything but demographically-targeted genre trash that aims to bite off of the success of what came prior?
A for effort, Tiffany. However, one of the reasons Filmdrunk exists is to make fun of common practices (aka failures) within the modern film industry. Common practices such as trying and failing to cash in on the hype train that is Angsty Teen Paranormapocalypdystopian Romance, repeated Tyler Perry movies, predictable Michael Bay explodey porn, countless reboots/sequels/reimaginings, unfunny Seltzer/Friedberg abortions, and Happy Madison garbage. At least, that’s why I come here, perhaps some people feel differently.
As much as the authors and commenters here express their glee at seeing shitty movies rightfully fail at the box office, it also pains most of us to see the film industry repeatedly make these mistakes because some of these shitty movies succeed despite their crappiness, and studio resources are further committed to making crap instead of trying to make something that people will love for years.
Based on current Rotten Tomatoes scores, I would strongly advise you to not see Vampire Academy. Seeing how much you like the books, it will most likely disappoint whatever expectations you may have for seeing a faithful, loving adaptation.
Let me just say this before anyone continues reading; I’m dishing out a lot of spoilers for Vampire Academy.
First off, I’m going to list off specifics as to why VA and Twilight should not be compared (besides vampires). Twilight, you’re dealing with a chick who’s mentally screwed in the head and can’t lift a finger for herself, who thinks that being watched at night by a 117 year old virgin is hot, and who can’t think of anything other than Edward this or Edward that. It’s literally the series a person reads to get into reading, then finds other series and kicks themselves in the ass later on. I mean, seriously, you’re dealing with a chick who falls in love with a dead thing AND an animal (well, to be precise, a werewolf, but she gets turned on when the werewolf is in animal form) and that in itself is disgusting. The author isn’t much better, having admitted that for the last book she took ideas from fanfiction. Then she has to explain how a dead thing, a vampire, impregnated bella in an interview (which was by the venom that can kill someone. This shows you that the story is not well thought out. At all.)
Now Vampire Academy. Vampires who don’t sparkle but literally melt and burst into flame (strigoi). Vampires who can perform magical feats because they’re something against reality (moroi). A main lead who, by the magic of a Moroi, is brought back to life and is mentally connected to this Moroi and can sense her emotions and sometimes even look through her eyes. Because Lisa can heal like this, she is sought out and eventually abducted (which is why they ran from the school in the first place, because no one believed or would help). They’re found and brought back to the very place Moroi are safe, but the very place Lisa is most vulnerable to these attacks once more. This is ligit a story of young women having to fend for themselves in a highschool where the students are used to attack Lisa (hense the HS lame drama; everything to test Lisa and her power) The romance, just like in Harry Potter or any other male POV story, should be viewed as a secondary story line. And shouldn’t be viewed as the primary subject just because it’s in a female POV. Which is the biggest difference between Vampire Academy and Twilight; A female lead that can kick ass, talk without stuttering, and who can focus on something other than a guy’s ass. Rose was literally trained since birth to be a protector of an ancient race, who was brought back from the dead to gain a telpathic link. Whereas Bella just stumbles upon vampires who then impregnates her with venom, who can’t throw a punch, and who does the dumbest shit just for an adrenaline rush for hallucinations just to see a boyfriend who abandons her in a time of need.
Yes, there are better movies out there. I recommend VA’s book over the movie (as any series that goes book to movie any day), but you have to admit one thing when you physically see the movie; it will keep you on your seat and shock the living shit out of you. Vampires are old, washed up, but there are no truly original ideas left. So if you want to see a kick-ass woman who can crack a joke with amazing friends who stay by her side, go see VA.
And now, for something different. I am dying for Divergent. XD