Every year, the Independent Spirit Awards attempts to be the lone stage where independent films aren’t overshadowed by their bigger-budget, blockbusting counterparts, and every year they shoot themselves in the foot by holding their ceremony a night before the Oscars, all but guaranteeing that the Oscars will completely overshadow them once the news cycle starts in earnest Monday morning. I do not know why they do this.

Nonetheless, it’s the same this year, with the Independent Spirits set for February 21st and the Oscars the 22nd. “Independent” was defined as a movie where the budget didn’t exceed $20 million. This rules out such notables as Grand Budapest Hotel, Inherent Vice, and Foxcatcher. Except for a Special Distinction Award (Foxcatcher) and the Robert Altman Award (Inherent Vice), for which budget apparently doesn’t count. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

As Variety points out, all four of last year’s Spirit Award winners for acting also won Oscars.

Sony Classics achieved bragging rights for most titles with 14, including four each for “Love Is Strange” and “Whiplash,” two for “Only Lovers Left Alive” and single nods for “Land Ho!,” “Leviathan,” “The Salt of the Earth” and “Still Alice.” Two distribs scored six titles each — A 24 with three for “A Most Violent Year,” two for “Obvious Child” and one for “Under the Skin”; and Fox Searchlight, all for “Birdman.”

Here are your Independent Spirit Award nominees, which leaned heavily on Boyhood, Birdman, and Nightcrawler, which were all pretty damned excellent, in my opinion. Birdman lead with six nominations, followed by five each for Boyhood, Nightcrawler, and Selma (which doesn’t hit select theaters until Christmas, and won’t be out for most of us plebes until January 9th).

BEST FEATURE

(Award given to the producer. Executive producers are not awarded.)

“Birdman (or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

Producers: Alejandro G. Iñárritu, John Lesher, Arnon Milchan, James W. Skotchdopole

“Boyhood”

Producers: Richard Linklater, Jonathan Sehring, John Sloss, Cathleen Sutherland

“Love Is Strange”

Producers: Lucas Joaquin, Lars Knudsen, Ira Sachs, Jayne Baron Sherman, Jay Van Hoy

“Selma”

Producers: Christian Colson, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Oprah Winfrey

“Whiplash”

Producers: Jason Blum, Helen Estabrook, David Lancaster, Michael Litvak

[ROBBED: Nightcrawler.]

DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle

“Whiplash”

Ava DuVernay

“Selma”

Alejandro G. Iñárritu

“Birdman (or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

Richard Linklater

“Boyhood”

David Zellner

“Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter”

[Gee, I wonder if the guy who spent 12 years shooting his movie will win.]

SCREENPLAY

Scott Alexander & Larry Karaszewski

“Big Eyes”

J.C. Chandor

“A Most Violent Year”

Dan Gilroy

“Nightcrawler”

Jim Jarmusch

“Only Lovers Left Alive”

Ira Sachs & Mauricio Zacharias

“Love Is Strange”

BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to the director and producer)

“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”

Director: Ana Lily Amirpour

Producers: Justin Begnaud, Sina Sayyah

“Dear White People”

Director-producer: Justin Simien

Producers: Effie T. Brown, Ann Le, Julia Lebedev, Angel Lopez, Lena Waithe

“Nightcrawler”

Director: Dan Gilroy

Producers: Jennifer Fox, Tony Gilroy, Jake Gyllenhaal, David Lancaster, Michel Litvak

“Obvious Child”

Director: Gillian Robespierre

Producer: Elisabeth Holm

“She’s Lost Control”

Director-producer: Anja Marquardt

Producers: Mollye Asher, Kiara C. Jones

FIRST SCREENPLAY

Desiree Akhavan

“Appropriate Behavior”

Sara Colangelo

“Little Accidents”

Justin Lader

“The One I Love”

Anja Marquardt

“She’s Lost Control”

Justin Simien

“Dear White People”

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $500,000. Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive producers are not awarded.

“Blue Ruin”

Writer-director: Jeremy Saulnier

Producers: Richard Peete, Vincent Savino, Anish Savjani

“It Felt Like Love”

Writer-director-producer: Eliza Hittman

Producers: Shrihari Sathe, Laura Wagner

“Land Ho!”

Writers-directors: Aaron Katz & Martha Stephens

Producers: Christina Jennings, Mynette Louie, Sara Murphy

“Man From Reno”

Writer-director: Dave Boyle

Writers: Joel Clark, Michael Lerman

Producer: Ko Mori

“Test”

Writer-director-producer: Chris Mason Johnson

Producer: Chris Martin

[Blue Ruin will probably win. It’s called the Frotcast Bump, and it’s real. People just don’t know it yet.]

FEMALE LEAD

Marion Cotillard

“The Immigrant”

Rinko Kikuchi

“Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter”

Julianne Moore

“Still Alice”

Jenny Slate

“Obvious Child”

Tilda Swinton

“Only Lovers Left Alive”

MALE LEAD

André Benjamin

“Jimi: All Is by My Side”

Jake Gyllenhaal

“Nightcrawler”

Michael Keaton

“Birdman (or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

John Lithgow

“Love Is Strange”

David Oyelowo

“Selma”

SUPPORTING FEMALE

Patricia Arquette

“Boyhood”

Jessica Chastain

“A Most Violent Year”

Carmen Ejogo

“Selma”

Andrea Suarez Paz

“Stand Clear of the Closing Doors”

Emma Stone

“Birdman (or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

SUPPORTING MALE

Riz Ahmed

“Nightcrawler”

Ethan Hawke

Boyhood

Alfred Molina

“Love Is Strange”

Edward Norton

“Birdman (or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

J.K. Simmons

Whiplash

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Darius Khondji

“The Immigrant”

Emmanuel Lubezki

“Birdman (or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

Sean Porter

“It Felt Like Love”

Lyle Vincent

“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”

Bradford Young

“Selma”

EDITING

Sandra Adair

“Boyhood”

Tom Cross

“Whiplash”

John Gilroy

“Nightcrawler”

Ron Patane

“A Most Violent Year”

Adam Wingard

“The Guest”

DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)

“20,000 Days on Earth”

Directors: Iain Forsyth & Jane Pollard

Producers: Dan Bowen, James Wilson

“CitizenFour”

Director-producer: Laura Poitras

Producers: Mathilde Bonnefoy, Dirk Wilutzky

“Stray Dog”

Director: Debra Granik

Producer: Anne Rosellini

“The Salt of the Earth”

Directors: Juliano Ribeiro Salgado and Wim Wenders

Producer: David Rosier

“Virunga”

Director-producer: Orlando von Einsiedel

Producer: Joanna Natasegara

INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)

“Force Majeure”

(Sweden)

Director: Ruben Östlund

“Ida”

(Poland)

Director: Pawel Pawlikowski

“Leviathan

(Russia)

Director: Andrey Zvyagintsev

Mommy [our review]

(Canada)

Director: Xavier Dolan

Norte, the End of History

(Philippines)

Director: Lav Diaz

Under the Skin

(United Kingdom)

Director: Jonathan Glazer

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – (Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)

“Inherent Vice”

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Casting Director: Cassandra Kulukundis

Ensemble Cast: Josh Brolin, Martin Donovan, Jena Malone, Joanna Newsom, Joaquin Phoenix, Eric Roberts, Maya Rudolph, Martin Short Serena Scott Thomas, Benicio Del Toro, Katherine Waterston, Michael Kenneth Williams, Owen Wilson, Reese Witherspoon

SPECIAL DISTINCTION AWARD

“Foxcatcher”

Director/Producer: Bennett Miller

Producers: Anthony Bregman, Megan Ellison, Jon Kilik

Writers: E. Max Frye, Dan Futterman

Actors: Steve Carell, Mark Ruffalo, Channing Tatum

[What was the special distinction, awards baiting the hardest?]

18th ANNUAL PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD – The 18th annual Producers Award, sponsored by Piaget, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Piaget.

Chad Burris

Elisabeth Holm

Chris Ohlson

21st ANNUAL KIEHL’S SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The 21st annual Someone to Watch Award, sponsored by Kiehl’s Since 1851, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851.

“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”

Director: Ana Lily Amirpour

H.

Directors: Rania Attieh & Daniel Garcia

“The Retrieval”

Director: Chris Eska

20th ANNUAL LENSCRAFTERS TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The 20th annual Truer Than Fiction Award, sponsored by LensCrafters is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by LensCrafters.

“Approaching the Elephant”

Director: Amanda Rose Wilder

“Evolution of a Criminal”

Director: Darius Clark Monroe

“The Kill Team”

Director: Dan Krauss

“The Last Season”

Director: Sara Dosa

The biggest bummer here is that Gyllenhaal, who should be a stone-cold lock, is going against Michael Keaton, who was also great, and will surely be the sentimental favorite. Ditto on Edward Norton and JK Simmons, who (at least from what I’ve heard on the latter) both deserve an award. No matter what happens, you both get the two-thumbs-up award from this dude, bros.