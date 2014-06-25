Brad Pitt Is Training The New Kid In The First Trailer For ‘Fury’

Yesterday, we were treated to the first poster for the World War II tank drama Fury, written and directed by David Ayer and starring Brad Pitt, and today we get to feast our eyes on the first trailer. To say that this movie looks powerful is an understatement. Pitt’s hardened Army sergeant Wardaddy looks as if he’ll be one of the actor’s greatest characters to date, as he leads his tank team and their “home,” a giant killing machine nicknamed Fury, behind enemy lines in Germany to help put an end to the senseless killing in the war. Of course, as we see, the only way to end the killing is with even more killing.

Fury’s first trailer reveals a movie as exciting as it is tense and emotional, with Wardaddy playing mentor to a new team member at perhaps the most difficult time, all while keeping the best interest of his remaining team members in mind. Will the newcomer be able to cope with the pressures and terror of war, and specifically seeing “what a man can do to another man,” or will he put the whole unit in jeopardy when five men have to take on 300?

I have no clue, because I can’t get past Shia LaBeouf’s mustache.

Seriously…