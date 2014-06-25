Brad Pitt Is Training The New Kid In The First Trailer For ‘Fury’

Yesterday, we were treated to the first poster for the World War II tank drama Fury, written and directed by David Ayer and starring Brad Pitt, and today we get to feast our eyes on the first trailer. To say that this movie looks powerful is an understatement. Pitt’s hardened Army sergeant Wardaddy looks as if he’ll be one of the actor’s greatest characters to date, as he leads his tank team and their “home,” a giant killing machine nicknamed Fury, behind enemy lines in Germany to help put an end to the senseless killing in the war. Of course, as we see, the only way to end the killing is with even more killing.
Fury’s first trailer reveals a movie as exciting as it is tense and emotional, with Wardaddy playing mentor to a new team member at perhaps the most difficult time, all while keeping the best interest of his remaining team members in mind. Will the newcomer be able to cope with the pressures and terror of war, and specifically seeing “what a man can do to another man,” or will he put the whole unit in jeopardy when five men have to take on 300?
I have no clue, because I can’t get past Shia LaBeouf’s mustache.
Seriously…
Oh good, another movie about WW2
There can never be enough ……NEVER!
Leonitus will lose his shit if 300 get beaten by 5.
Im a pedantic dick so Im gonna mention that the tank they’re using appears to be a Sherman Firefly, which was a British tank the Americans never used. If this is in the final days of the war, which they say it is, we were long past the point when the American Sherman was essentially useless against the new German Panther, Tiger I, and Tiger II tanks. This was a 30 ton tank going against 45, 56, and 70 ton tanks. The British added a much larger gun to the Sherman, calling it the Sherman Firefly, and that was the only thing that could take the panzers on head-to-head. But again, as far as I know, Americans never used those.
So, its not a documentary?
Wait….so Brad Pitt isn’t really a soldier in WW2?
Yup, the American army never used the Firefly.
I’m not sure, I think the Firefly 17 pounder gun is much longer than the gun on that tank. And that tank has a flat roof, which makes me think it’s the M4E8 Sherman which had a 76mm gun, which is longer than the 75mm guns you usually see in WW2 movies. At close range, it was still capable of penetrating the armor of Panthers and Tigers (especially from the side).
But the Sherman frontal armor could routinely repel German 88mm rounds…right? And the Firefly still had shitty armor, it just had a gun sometimes more capable of penetrating a mid tolate war German tank. And let us not fforget all Shermans used gasoline and when hit routinely erupted into fireballs.
@Long ball Larry Agree with you there, an 88 round being deflected a that range (in the trailer) is pretty silly. Fireflys were basically glass cannons. They could penetrate frontal armor at long ranges, but the Germans knew they were the only British tanks that could hurt them at usual combat ranges, so they would automatically target them first (they were easily spotted because of the very long barrel and counterweight at the back of the turret).
I don’t think there is a round that can penetrate Shia Le Douche’s ‘stache. Trying my best to be scientifically accurate.
I was actually researching tanks a few months back and thought this looked like a late-war variant.
*Places nerd glasses on top of regular glasses*
If you compare the third tank depicted in this image: [www.thewartourist.com] to 0:06 in the trailer the tanks appear to be M4A3’s.
@JTRO Not that I don’t trust your source, but for all the world that looks more like an M4E8. But I could be wrong. Either way, it has 76mm high velocity gun, which actually stands a chance to do more than chip the paint of late war German tanks (as opposed to the 75mm).
@BroSefStalin I think you’re right.
@OhMyBalls this is why the internet is so great.point out a glaring inaccuracy in a movie about history and youre a dork, but give darth vader the wrong color light saber and everyone loses their minds.
If I might chime in here. All the discussions about the length of the gun are actually moot because in the scenes where the Shermans advance in line over open field, you can clearly see they all have the HVSS suspension which can only make them M4A3E8/M4A3(76)W HVSS (Easy Eight) types, so pretty much the latest Sherman variant fielded in the war.
At 1:25 min you get a good shot of four Shermans showing the suspensions.
Well, 3 of 4 have it at least. Maybe they just couldn’t find a fourth one or they wanted to add variety.
@Rapax Good call.
What is this, some sort of magic xylophone?
Just to say, the tank brad pitt is crewing, isnt a firefly it is an M4A3E8 (aka easy-eight) which were used by the us army in the later years of the war, also noticed some one posted on here saying the other shermans were as well, and well there not, i know quite a few guys who were part of this production including the 3 guys who actually own the tanks used in the movie and (if memory serves me well) there are two M4A3’s and an M4A1, as for inaccuracy on kit and such, it really isnt that bad, from the guys who worked on the set, re-enactors who were there to help organize the extras on set, the biggest problem they had was some of the kit being from the 1950’s
other than that i think it looks to be a great movie, and at least this time they actually use a proper tiger tank!! :D
But in agreement, the moment I saw far shots of the tanks I thought, “Those don’t look anything like anything America used in WW2.”
I’m only interested in this because I think tanks are cool as shit.
Agreed. I’m waiting for the day Hollwood makes a good movie about the Battle of Kursk.
With British actors playing both sides, right?
God I hope not. Enemy at the Gates had so much potential, but they fucked it up.
I’m waiting for the day HBO does an Eastern Front mini-series, done right.
One can dream.
That was the only thing I liked about Valkyrie, they didn’t put the slightest bit of effort into the acting.
Christ, I’d like to see any movie set on the Eastern Front. Don’t get me wrong, I love seeing our boys kick Jerry ass back to Berlin, but the Eastern Front was INSANE in it’s scale. I mean, I even have a soft spot for Enemy at the Gates, in spite of how fucking goofy it was.
@L Dubba E I won’t argue Enemy at the Gates, wasn’t an an entertaining movie, but when compared to the novel it’s based on (War of the Rats), it’s fluffy cheese.
I agree with wanting a good Eastern Front film. Aside from Enemy at the Gates, pretty much everything is either Soviet propaganda films like The Fall of Berlin, or recent ultra-nationalist Russian stuff. A good, balanced film or miniseries about Stalingrad, Leningrad, or Kursk would be amazing. Russia has a point when they complain about the West ignoring what they sacrificed to bring Adolf down.
There’s a really good book about Stalingrad called Stalingrad. Go ahead and write that down. Enemy at the Gates was disappointing in not living up to the source material–fuck, they had Rachel Weisz, Ed Harris and Ron Perlman, how do you fuck THAT up?
HBO miniseries about the eastern front is a good call. The Pacific was a step in the right direction.
@Buttockus Finch, Esq. If I remember correctly, the old Band of Brothers and Pacific crew are gearing up for a similar miniseries about the 8th Air Force.
Unless this movie pulls a “Thin Red Line”, this will be like every other WWII film out there.
And (internet political comment warning!) I’m sure it feels nice to continue to glorify ‘Murica’s favoritest war since our current ones are so depressing and clusterfuck-esque.
That said, I agree with L Dubba E: tanks are sooooo cool, so I am happy for this.
Go back to Russia, comrade!
There definitely is romanticizing the days of the “good/just war”….but it’s not JUST that. More movies are made about World War 2 than any other war (both in America and Europe), because it was the largest conflict in human history, with higher stakes than any other war, and with formidable/compelling “villains”. It’s a ripe field for intersting stories.
Yes, but the majority of WW2 movies prior to Private Ryan, at least the ones I have seen (mostly American I presume) are borderline unwatchable now, with horrible acting, wrong equipment and shaky plots. Have you tried to watch The Longest Day recently? I loved that movie as a kid, but now I cannot get past the horrendous acting that plagues it.
@Long ball Larry Oh god yes. I used to love when Battle of the Bulge (1965) was played on TBS when I was kid, but I watched it recently and I was cringing the whole time (except when the German tankers sang “Panzerlied”, that’s still pretty cool). And although Patton (1970) still has a good performance by George C. Scott, watching gargantuan M48s and M60’s pretend to be Sherman tanks totally takes me out of suspension of disbelief.
For me, Patton is one of the only films from that era that hold up today. The Third Man holds up, but is more a postwar film. So maybe doesn’t count.
I would argue though that Stalingrad and Das Boot were turning points in WWII cinema (albeit not American WWII cinema).
Das Boot is great and I will argue, I always liked Memphis Belle. It had cheezy moments and innacuracies, but to me it was not a glorifying war story at all. You almost wanted that movie to be about as long as the actual mission so you could continue feeling the tension of just getting home alive. Let us not discuss U571.
I think the Germans were the best actors in The Longest Day. With so many bad movies it’s easy to forget the good ones: 12 O’Clock High, Mr. Roberts, The Caine Mutiny, From Here To Eternity, The War Lover, etc.
I think a big problem with some of the 1950s & 60s war movies had to do with trying to make epics without the resources to back it up. So many of these movies tried to tell a major story, with tanks that were 20 years ahead of the time and soldiers without backpacks. Of course terrible love stories and crappy acting were major factors as well.
Wow, Memphis Belle, I haven’t seen that since it was released, so I don’t remember so well. Though another film that still gets me from 1990ish is Europa, Europa.
Let’s not forget the greatest American war film of all time: South Pacific. Hate is learned. LEARNED!
Now, where’s that sarcasm key?
@JTRO One of the better acting performances in a old WW2 movie was Robert Shaw playing a German Panzer battalion commander in Battle of the Bulge. He was a man among boys in that trainwreck of a movie.
I did fancy that truck/box Shaw rode around in if I recall correctly.
Guys guys! You forgot about Kelly’s Heros, probably the best WW2 movie out there, and it features a tank prominently.
labeouf? check.
I “checked” this onto my “Do Not Watch” list thanks to LaDouche.
[i] I have no clue, because I can’t get past Shia LaBeouf’s mustache.[/i]
Neither did that 8 ball he bought last night, but damn if he isn’t trying.
was on board ready to see then got lebouf’d wont see now hate that guy cause he is fake and gay.
Can’t take Michael Pena seriously after his ridiculous turn in “Tower Heist”
Hollyood has tapped him for two or three dramatic roles and now we are all supposed to nod thoughtfully at him
And probably has less Afghans being run over, too.
I didn’t even like Pena when he was in The Shield, and if you can’t impress as an actor with that show’s material, you just don’t have it.
“The Beast” good call. Very underrated movie.
That movie was unfortunately ahead of its time. No way a 1980s American movie audience would care about a movie where the protaganists were a Soviet tank crewman, and an Afghan guerrila leader.
Hey, as long as this pans out to basically be “‘Inglorious Basterds In Tanks’ meets ‘300’”, The Mighty Feklahr will be just fine.
Also, I liked this trailer so much, I got the haircut.
God, I love that movie. Been watching it since the late 80’s.
“Well, sir, the roadwheel’s cracked. We’re low on petrol. The battery’s low. We’re losing oil. If the engine heats up it’s gonna seize. The terrain, obviously against us. We have no rations. The Mujas behind us don’t seem to run on rations, petrol, or anything we know of. And they have an RPG. Their aim is getting better. And Kaminski drank our brakes.
Chris Evans wouldn’t need a tank. PUSSY.
Oh man, mi hermano Michael Pena is in a war movie now? AKA the male Michelle Rodriguez? I don’t think I can spare the pain of pouring another Chelada out for this foo.
Also how awesome would it be if Brad Pitt was actually Tyler Durden and in the new guys’ head the whole time.
Pitt is sounding more and more like Clooney. Odd