Brad Pitt’s ‘Fury’ Poster Is Just Begging For An Easy Photoshop

The first poster for the David Ayer-directed Fury was released today, and if you’re the kind of person who still decides if he’s going to see a movie or not based on just the poster, then you know you’re in for a very serious movie about a guy looking down. If you need a few additional details, Fury is the story of an American Army sergeant named Wardaddy (Brad Pitt) who leads a tank battalion behind enemy lines during World War II. Their tank is nicknamed Fury, which is why they painted that on its barrel, because some people might have thought that it was sponsored by Mustletech’s N.O. Fury pre-workout supplement.

Also, I decided to make a quick, terrible photoshop of this poster because I’m an adult.