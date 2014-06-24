Brad Pitt’s ‘Fury’ Poster Is Just Begging For An Easy Photoshop

#Brad Pitt
Senior Writer
06.24.14 35 Comments

The first poster for the David Ayer-directed Fury was released today, and if you’re the kind of person who still decides if he’s going to see a movie or not based on just the poster, then you know you’re in for a very serious movie about a guy looking down. If you need a few additional details, Fury is the story of an American Army sergeant named Wardaddy (Brad Pitt) who leads a tank battalion behind enemy lines during World War II. Their tank is nicknamed Fury, which is why they painted that on its barrel, because some people might have thought that it was sponsored by Mustletech’s N.O. Fury pre-workout supplement.

Also, I decided to make a quick, terrible photoshop of this poster because I’m an adult.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brad Pitt
TAGSBrad PittCOLUMBIA PICTURESDAVID AYERFUN WITH TERRIBLE PHOTOSHOPSFURYMovie Posters

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP