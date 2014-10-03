Bradley Cooper + 40 Pounds Of Beef Star In Clint Eastwood’s ‘America Sniper’

Clint Eastwood’s directorial output has been less than inspiring lately – Jersey Boys, J. Edgar, Hereafter, Invictus – but maybe he’s getting back to what he knows best in American Sniper, men with guns trying to decide whether to waste brown people. Bradley Cooper plays Chris Kyle, “the most lethal sniper in American history,” according to Kyle’s autobiography on which the film is based, a role for which Cooper supposedly gained 40 pounds. It probably wasn’t that necessary for the part, but we can’t have actors running around with nothing to do, idle jazz hands are the devil’s playthings and all of that.
The first trailer, interestingly, is less about killing than it is about trying to make the right decision, as B-Coop’s life flashes before his eyes as he tries to decide whether to waste a little kid carrying an explosive (easy decision, waste away). It’s like he forgot the number one rule of warfare. How do you shoot women and children? Easy, you just don’t lead ’em as much!
At least, that’s what I’ve learned about war from watching Kubrick movies with my kitty cats.
American Sniper opens January 16th.
That is one of the best trailers I have scene in years. Lets hope the film ends up as good as this one scene.
Flawless integration of that FMJ quote. This might actually be the first war on terror movie I see. It looks like a surefire hit. Really, a can’t-miss account of an American hero.
Lone Survivor was amazing and is a way better story.
Interesting taek Larry.
I thought this guy’s book was way more self promoting than Lone Survivor. Regardless, I will go see it.
The story of Lone Survivor was better, but Clint Eastwood beats Peter Berg every day.
Honestly that book is probably the only military memoir I’ve ever given up on. I’m aware of the basic story and I heard great things about the book, but it was poorly written and the editing was horrific. I don’t understand how a ghostwritten book ends up the bad.
Steven Seagal put the 40 lbs on but didn’t get the part. What a committed thespian.
I heard Seagal wanted this part so much, he put on 80 lbs. Even after not getting the role, Seagal decided to keep the weight on in case Eastwood decides to recast the part. He shows at the premiere? Hundred and twenty pounds…BOOM!
That’s commitment people.
Looks like Clint Eastwood finally went to an optometrist.
God damn. This is actually a really, really good trailer.
Oh, Bradley Cooper. You didn’t have to put on all that muscle to impress me.
Fortunately they’ll gloss over the parts about the lead being a compulsive liar.
What a fuckin puss. I want the JFK shot. The pink mist.
Where the fuck is Tom Berenger in this?
Willem Dafoe stabbed him in dress rehearsal
The same Slovenian opium den as his old pal Billy Zane?
“I got a military age male on the…Jesus, I think it’s Pauly Shore. Yeah, looks just like Pauly Shore”
“Take the target out immediately, just to be on the safe side. Over.”
“They fry you if you’re wrong.”
Lol, no they don’t.
This does look good, but jesus christ what a shitty, shitty title.
also, despite some of them being decently well done, and the experience of soldiers being valid experiences of our time, i will never feel good about propaganda films. they might be really, really good, but i’ll never feel good about them.
Telling a story that portrays Americans as the good guys doesn’t mean its “propaganda,” dipshit. Put down the Slate, Mother Jones, and Salon BS, stop watching MSNBC and Young Turks and realize it’s OK to root for guys who fight savages like Al Qaeda in Iraq and the Islamic State.
If you want to true propaganda today, watch something like “Russia Today.” But you are too chickenshit to call the Russians out on that, right?
A better title would be “Wesley Sniper.”
Didn’t dawn on me until now that Champ Kind was a door gunner in Vietnam.
I can already see Vince’s review:
Oh, B-Coops, even if you blow away a kid who isn’t holding a bomb, I couldn’t stay mad at you.