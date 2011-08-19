Breaking: West Memphis Three set free after 18 years in prison

If you’ve never seen the Paradise Lost documentaries, you need to Netflix them right this second. The short version is, riding high on the Satanism panic of the late 80s and early 90s, town weirdos Damien Echols, Jessie Misskelley and Jason Baldwin were convicted of killing three kids in Memphis in 1994, despite little physical evidence, and a father of one of the victims who seemed suspicious, to say the least. Echols was on death row, Baldwin and Misskelley were serving life terms. That is, until today, when the three were released after 18 years in custody, thanks to some legal appeal I don’t really understand.
Early word from those in the courthouse indicate that all three took an Alford plea, under which the accused do not admit guilt, but acknowledge that the prosecution may have sufficient evidence to convict. [BoingBoing]
Two of the victims in the 1993 killings were drowned, the third corpse was mutilated, sparking rumors they had been sacrificed in a Satanic ritual.
Echols was sentenced to die; Baldwin and Misskelley received life terms. Misskelley initially confessed, but defense attorneys claim police took advantage of his low IQ. [AP]
I don’t know how you could ever atone for putting guys behind bars for the best year’s of their lives, but I imagine the process will start with a very heartfelt “my bad” letter.
The West Memphis Three is free. And yet the Seven Mary Three are nowhere to be found. Justice can be so… cumbersome.
Unfortunately, it’s not on streaming Netflix right now. I’ve been watching this all day. I first heard about this case through the Documentary Paradise Lost, and became so connected to these men because how much of myself I saw in them. We’re pretty close in age, and if I had been in the same area as them, I’d have been one of their peers. I was just like them at the time. I really feel for them, 18 years is a fucking LONG ass time to be in prison for a murder you didn’t do.
Amazing documentary. Glad to see the kids finally get a little bit of justice. The whole Satanism craze of the 80s is fascintating/scary. Check out Indictment: The McMartin Trial for another hysterical 80s witch hunt film. Not a doc, but based on the true story. James Woods for the defense!
I thought they went on to form Nickelback?
You know, every time I start to read an article about these people, I don’t. For this reason I still have no idea who these people are or who they…uh…killed, right? And here I go, not caring again.
@Okuma,
You were borderline retarded (Misskelly), sent to a mental health facility, and mutilated a dog (Nichols)? I don’t know whether or not they were guilty, but they weren’t targeted by yokels because they was diffurnt.
I am from Memphis. West Memphis is just over the bridge in Arkansas which you can actually see from downtown Memphis. It’s two totally different worlds. I was 11 when this happened and I remember how great a job the prosecution and media did of making me scared shitless of these guys. There’s definitely going to be a movie made about them. When you see the press conference, tell me Johnny Depp didn’t call ahead to Damion Echols and tell him to wear Depp’s patented tinted sunglasses. Depp is totally playing Echols in a movie. Mark it down.
Feel free to ignore this as you see fit, but they entered an Alford plea, which the Court treats as a guilty plea, even though the defendant continues to maintain innocence. Court is ok to accept plea even though claim of innocence because choice is made in a competent manner (represented by counsel, done often to take even worse options off the table, like the death penalty or continued incarceration), state has compelling evidence of guilt, etc.
Having watched the documentary and the follow-up, I am pretty comfortable in believing that they are innocent, were railroaded, and the real guilty party (nutbag Stepdad) was right there all along.
Depp is totally playing Echols in a movie. Mark it down.
DJ Qualls as Misskelly, or GTFO.
Holy shit, is that Prince Mongo on this comment thread?
/Memphis inside joke
I dunno how this didn’t happen sooner, things didn’t add up. Everyone knows that in ritualistic homicides, the penis is placed in the mouth.
@Mo Charlo
No, this is not Prince Mongo. Although I am a fan of his politics and I did vote for him as mayor.
Echols’ first course of action: Calling out Win Butler for stealing his look.
Dave Mustaine as Jason Baldwin, or GTFO.
Hey idiots. They confessed. I don’t give a shit if you want to excuse away their confession, but they made it
What a pleasant demeanor. You must be a delight to hang out with.
One confessed. Incorrectly, I might add. One. No “they”. One.
Having researched it some more, I’m willing to say they probably did it. We not only have the repeated confessions by the idiot of the group but confessions to inmates by the others. And that’s leaving aside other circumstantial evidence of their guilt.
On a side note, I find it amazing that this one-sided documentary has convinced so many that these mongrels are innocent. It demonstrates how influential movies can be.
Is that a Seven Mary Three spam bot? Holy shit… that’s a new amazing low for the internet.
the ben folds five are next
Ask and you shall receive, Chimpo! BFF has a new song streaming on nbc.com: [www.nbc.com]
The guy from It’s Always Sunny in Philly killed a guy?