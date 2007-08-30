BRET EASTON ELLIS: 'INFORMERS' MOVIE

08.30.07 11 years ago 4 Comments

In-for-mer, me something something skibbidee skibbidee waay oh, he'll make ya boom boom do-owwwn….

Bret Easton Ellis' The Informers is coming to the big screen, with Gregor Jordan directing a screenplay written by Ellis and Nicholas Jarecki.  Rounding out the cast are Billy Bob Thornton (whose forehead now belongs in a wax museum), Kim Basinger, Brandon Routh (Superman), Austin Nichols (John From Cincinnati), Jon Foster (Terminator 3), Lou Pucci (Thumbsucker), and Steven Tyler's long lost daughter.   

Much as it pains me to admit enjoying anything that annoying hipsters like, I am a Bret Easton Ellis fan. Try as I might, I can't bring myself to dislike something that involves an ATM demanding to be fed a stray cat.

The Informers was first published in 1995, a collection of loosely connected short stories captures a week in Los Angeles in 1983. The stories feature movie executives, rock stars, a vampire and as Ellis’ other works, various “morally challenged characters in adventures laced with sex, drugs and violence.” 

Sounds kinda like the block parties I've been throwing. The neighborhood kids say I'm the best thing that ever happened to the Big Brothers and Big Sisters Program. 

Source 

Around The Web

TAGSAMERICAN PSYCHOBILLY BOB THORNTONbret easton ellisTHE INFORMERS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP