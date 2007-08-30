BRET EASTON ELLIS: 'INFORMERS' MOVIE

In-for-mer, me something something skibbidee skibbidee waay oh, he'll make ya boom boom do-owwwn….
Bret Easton Ellis' The Informers is coming to the big screen, with Gregor Jordan directing a screenplay written by Ellis and Nicholas Jarecki. Rounding out the cast are Billy Bob Thornton (whose forehead now belongs in a wax museum), Kim Basinger, Brandon Routh (Superman), Austin Nichols (John From Cincinnati), Jon Foster (Terminator 3), Lou Pucci (Thumbsucker), and Steven Tyler's long lost daughter.
Much as it pains me to admit enjoying anything that annoying hipsters like, I am a Bret Easton Ellis fan. Try as I might, I can't bring myself to dislike something that involves an ATM demanding to be fed a stray cat.
The Informers was first published in 1995, a collection of loosely connected short stories captures a week in Los Angeles in 1983. The stories feature movie executives, rock stars, a vampire and as Ellis’ other works, various “morally challenged characters in adventures laced with sex, drugs and violence.”
Sounds kinda like the block parties I've been throwing. The neighborhood kids say I'm the best thing that ever happened to the Big Brothers and Big Sisters Program.
Listen, its okay to be a Bret Easton Ellis fan. Sure he was gay, but he writes good shit. That doesn't make you a homo by association. Look at "American Psycho". Fuckin' awesome book. Terrible movie, but that wasn't his fault. It was the fault of that pretentious, elitist, Oxford educated twat Mary Harron, who couldn't direct a decent movie if her cock depended upon it. –Sheikh al-Gore
Wow, a Snow reference. Did you disturb your Winger albums when you pulled that one out to get the banner pic?
ellis is one of the only novelist any self-respecting male can claim to enjoy. what else am i gonna read, memoirs of a GD geisha?that said–can we get us some glamorama or what
I didn't know Clive Owen sang Informer and the wonderfully under-rated Lonely Monday Morning. Atta boy, Clive!