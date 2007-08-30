BRET EASTON ELLIS: 'INFORMERS' MOVIE

In-for-mer, me something something skibbidee skibbidee waay oh, he'll make ya boom boom do-owwwn….

Bret Easton Ellis' The Informers is coming to the big screen, with Gregor Jordan directing a screenplay written by Ellis and Nicholas Jarecki. Rounding out the cast are Billy Bob Thornton (whose forehead now belongs in a wax museum), Kim Basinger, Brandon Routh (Superman), Austin Nichols (John From Cincinnati), Jon Foster (Terminator 3), Lou Pucci (Thumbsucker), and Steven Tyler's long lost daughter.

Much as it pains me to admit enjoying anything that annoying hipsters like, I am a Bret Easton Ellis fan. Try as I might, I can't bring myself to dislike something that involves an ATM demanding to be fed a stray cat.

The Informers was first published in 1995, a collection of loosely connected short stories captures a week in Los Angeles in 1983. The stories feature movie executives, rock stars, a vampire and as Ellis’ other works, various “morally challenged characters in adventures laced with sex, drugs and violence.”

Sounds kinda like the block parties I've been throwing. The neighborhood kids say I'm the best thing that ever happened to the Big Brothers and Big Sisters Program.

Source