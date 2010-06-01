Brett Ratner finds that Cheeto he lost last week

Congratulations to Hollywood super director Brett Ratner, who recently discovered the Cheeto he lost last week while absent-mindedly scratching his balls. You see? The lord works in mysterious ways. Also: It’s hard to tell if the coat collar thing is accidental or if popped lapels is just the new tubby Hollywood cool-guy thing.
True Story: Brett Ratner’s last five script meetings have ended in disputes over bros icing bros.
[via Gawker, thanks, Kurt]
“What do you mean I can’t remake Class Act until I’m done with House Party?”
After viewing the picture, one might think he called some kind of pervy cougar phone sex place, but he’s really listening to the menu from Dominoes.
Also, KSK did Brosicingbros like trillion times better.
Isn’t this his default pose?
“Alright – I’m posing like Al Bundy in front of the prison yard just like you asked. Now – where the fuck is my pizza, asshole?”
“Yes, I’ll hold….MY DICK!”
*ices bro*
Ratner’s hoping they catch him with his hand down his pants near a playground so he can go live in a Swiss chalet too.
“I got your taquito right here, Brazilian She-male!”
I think his lapel is popped from people asking him questions that he doesn’t know. Like, what’s his calorie intake per week.
I’m glad you waited until after Memorial Day to post this picture. With the AC on now, I’m not as hot and bothered by this sexy pose.
He’s asking his Victoria’s Secret model girlfriend what she’s eating
Thanks for the memory jog, Fek. KSK’s bros icing bros was fan-f’ing’tastic.
Brett Ratner is one of the few hipsters able to make running shoes ironic.
He’s pulling that look together like a champ.
Honestly. We NEED to get the “Bros icing Ratner” blog going ASAP.