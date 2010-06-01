Brett Ratner finds that Cheeto he lost last week

Senior Editor
06.01.10 15 Comments

Congratulations to Hollywood super director Brett Ratner, who recently discovered the Cheeto he lost last week while absent-mindedly scratching his balls.  You see?  The lord works in mysterious ways.  Also: It’s hard to tell if the coat collar thing is accidental or if popped lapels is just the new tubby Hollywood cool-guy thing.

True Story: Brett Ratner’s last five script meetings have ended in disputes over bros icing bros.

[via Gawker, thanks, Kurt]

TAGSbrett ratnerD-BAGS

