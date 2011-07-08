Bridesmaids director Paul Feig may make Bridget Jones 3

#Paul Feig
Senior Editor
07.08.11 9 Comments

When Bridesmaids opened a few months ago, not only was it a huge success (

The film-maker is in the early stages of discussions about getting Bridget Jones back into her outsized pants for a third instalment. [and I think I know a little something about getting into outsized pants. -Ed.]
Paul Feig, who told me he’s ‘beyond keen’ [a phrase Americans ALWAYS use… ]to make a movie in London, is in the middle of very complex negotiations about making Bridget 3.
The status of the film at the moment is purely rumour because no deals involving Feig — or the film’s stars Renee, Colin Firth and Hugh Grant — have been sorted out.
I was told that the film-maker, the actors and the studios (Working Title and Focus) are close to agreement on important matters relating to the film, but not close enough for anyone to sign on a dotted line.
Helen Fielding, who created the Bridget Jones’s Diary column in a national newspaper, has written a script for Bridget Jones 3 that features her heroine hoping to become pregnant. [DailyMail]

Well at least that Colin Firth might finally get some work. Bridget Jones Diarrhea, I suppose would be the working title.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Feig
TAGSBRIDGET JONES DIARYPAUL FEIGunnecessary sequels

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP