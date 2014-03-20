Let's Take A Look At Bruce Willis' Lost Roles, A List That Almost Included 'Die Hard'

While last year marked the 25th anniversary of Die Hard, today is Bruce Willis’ 59th birthday. Oddly enough, we were nearly robbed of the John McClane we’ve come to know and love because Willis almost didn’t take the role. The actor sat down with David Letterman last December and explained that if Cybill Shepherd hadn’t gotten pregnant during Moonlighting, he may have never had the time to film Die Hard. On behalf of America, I’d just like to say thank you for getting knocked up, Ms. Shepherd.
As well-known as Bruce Willis’ body of work is, there have been some incredibly meaty roles that he’s missed out on over the years. Sometimes it was due to other projects that seemed more appealing, and other times it was merely because he lost out to other actors like John Travolta. Here are 10 movies that almost had Bruce Willis in their credits.
1. Police Academy — 1984, Bruce auditioned for the part of Mahoney but lost out to Steve Guttenberg.
2. Fatal Attraction — 1987, wisely, Bruce opted to do Die Hard instead.
3. Ghost — 1990, turned down the lead of Sam Wheat which of course went to Patrick Swayze.
4. Speed — 1994, Bruce got an offer for the lead role in the high octane flick, but turned it down in the end.
5. Get Shorty — 1995, Bruce Willis was considered for John Travolta’s character of Chili Palmer.
6. The General’s Daughter — 1999, again Bruce Willis is considered for the lead role that would go to John Travolta.
7. Training Day — 2001, Bruce was offered the villainous role of Alonzo Harris, but turned it down and took a part in Bandits instead.
8. Ocean’s Eleven — 2001, Bruce was cast in Andy Garcia’s part of Terry Benedict, but dropped out to do an album instead.
9. Once Upon A Time In Mexico — 2003, both Bruce Willis and Kurt Russell were considered for the part of Sands that went to Johnny Depp.
10. Man On Fire — 2004, Bruce was considered for the lead character, Creasy, which would go to Denzel Washington.
Wow – so Travolta is glad he got ‘Get Shorty’, but bummed Willis didn’t get ‘The General’s Daughter’? Seriously, though – ‘Get Shorty’ is unfathomable with anyone other than Travolta in the lead – so great in that. Bonus points to Willis for turning down ‘Ghost’.
@Underball- Alert the media, you and I are in agreement. Bruce is a lot closer to what I pictured after reading the books.
Movies almost never match your personal vision of a book. I’m glad I never read it, because Get Shorty is one of my favorite movies. Travolta was money. It may be his only non-shitty movie and is criminally underrated. IMHO.
Ugh, forgot Pulp Fiction. Oh, and Wild Hogs.
“Bruce auditioned for the part of Mahoney but lost out to Steve Guttenberg.”
Ouch. Even in retrospect, that’s gotta do a number to your ego.
Would we have looked at Dt. John McClane the same if we were looking at Mahoney? I think not.
He didn’t “lose out” to Steve Guttenberg, the Stonecutters put the fix in.
You know nothing, Rawhead.
I really don’t think Training Day would have been remotely as good without Denzel.
Kurt Russell delivering the ‘Are you a Mexican or a Mexican’t’ line in my head is pretty awesome though.
“Im puttin’ cases… on all you bitches!!!!” -Bruce Willis
??
Naw. It wouldn’t have worked with anyone else.
I like Willis, but I just don’t see any other actor other than Denzel playing that role. I’ve always like Denzel too, and Training Day has to be my favorite role of his.
First time Bruce drops a “my nigga” would have been the end of it.
So because Speed took the script for Die Hard 3, Die Hard 3 stole it’s script from Lethal Weapon 4, and Lethal Weapon 4 was simply made without one, lol.
Lethal Weapon 4 had KUNG FU. Your argument is invalid.
In order of awesome-
Lethal Weapon 1
Lethal Weapon 4
Lethal Weapon 2
Revised it for you:
Lethal Weapon 5
Lethal Weapon 6
Lethal Weapon 1
[www.youtube.com]
When you’re right you’re right. I shall defer to your list from now on.
Even though I’m not a fan of Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy (Clooney and Pitt aren’t fit to carry Frank and Dino’s hats….), Andy Garcia as Terry Benedict worked as he did have a bit of a Steve Wynn vibe. Bruce Willis looks more like someone that owns casinos on Fremont Street……
Dodged some serious bullets there.
You could say his career was unbreakable. But don’t.
Other than Police Academy and Get Shorty, I could see him doing any of these roles. Agreed Denzel made Training Day, but Bruce would have played it as a burned out, alcoholic, old school white cop as opposed to Denzel’s street smooth dirty cop. I think either would have worked, but I liked Denzel.
As far as Man on Fire, General’s Daughter, and Speed are concerned, he would have done just as well (Man on Fire) or better (the other two) than the guys that were in those movies.
So when Bruce Willis is unavailable, your go-tos are Denzel or Travolta. Casting is awesome.
If Bruce Willis had been cast as Mahoney in Police Academy would Michael Winslow have been cast as Argyle in Die Hard?
“So to Worthy…to Kareem…then to Magic…over to AC…then back to Magic
*makes gunblast sound as Karl shoots the security guard*
*makes sound of crowd going wild*
Whoa whoa whow, you didn’t say WHICH role he turned down in Fatal Attraction.
I’m bummed that Bruce Willis has become such a crotchety old dickface in real life, because John McClane is an awesome character. I have trouble separating movie characters from the actors. Which is why I’m voting for Bill Pullman in the next presidential election.
Still thinking about 1987 Cybill Shepard getting pregnant.