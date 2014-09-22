Confirmed: Bryan Singer Will Direct ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’

Getty Image

Despite the concerns surrounding the Michael Egan lawsuit and similar allegations, Bryan Singer is set to return to direct the next installment of the X-Men franchise. The reports of the charges against Singer and two other Hollywood executives were, in simple terms, about as awful as anyone could imagine, and despite the fact that new charges emerged as Egan’s lawsuit was “dismissed without prejudice,” 20th Century Fox seems pretty confident that Singer is still the man to bring us the “mass destruction” that has been promised in X-Men: Apocalypse.

According to Variety, Singer’s deal has been finalized, putting an end to months of speculation that the lawsuits might have kept him from delivering his mutant vision for a whole lot of chaos and annihilation. But just as Singer had teased that he’d be sticking around, we can now look forward to not only his vision for the magnitude of Apocalypse’s power, but also which of the X-Men’s mutants that will be getting a younger look in 1980s America, since he already handled his continuity issues with aplomb. We can only hope that Channing Tatum’s version of Gambit shows up high on cocaine, while Longshot finally arrives with the 80s mullet to end all mullets.

Seriously, that dude was like the Richard Marx of the X-Men.