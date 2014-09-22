Confirmed: Bryan Singer Will Direct ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’

Despite the concerns surrounding the Michael Egan lawsuit and similar allegations, Bryan Singer is set to return to direct the next installment of the X-Men franchise. The reports of the charges against Singer and two other Hollywood executives were, in simple terms, about as awful as anyone could imagine, and despite the fact that new charges emerged as Egan’s lawsuit was “dismissed without prejudice,” 20th Century Fox seems pretty confident that Singer is still the man to bring us the “mass destruction” that has been promised in X-Men: Apocalypse.
According to Variety, Singer’s deal has been finalized, putting an end to months of speculation that the lawsuits might have kept him from delivering his mutant vision for a whole lot of chaos and annihilation. But just as Singer had teased that he’d be sticking around, we can now look forward to not only his vision for the magnitude of Apocalypse’s power, but also which of the X-Men’s mutants that will be getting a younger look in 1980s America, since he already handled his continuity issues with aplomb. We can only hope that Channing Tatum’s version of Gambit shows up high on cocaine, while Longshot finally arrives with the 80s mullet to end all mullets.
Seriously, that dude was like the Richard Marx of the X-Men.
just keep Wolverine, Magento and Prof X on the down low, focus on other mutants and Apocalypse please!
+1111111111111111111111111
Seriously, he’s OBSESSED with Wolvie, Charles and Magneto. ENOUGH already!
(also, the scripts for the ones he works on are pretty bad).
Because the most moviegoers eats them up.
It’s a good financial choice to focus on the most recognizable characters.
Goddammit I cannot wait for C-Tates’ Gambit.
he really is a great choice since they never got the chance to cast Val Kilmer before he got fat and old and Twain.
Hey, if that dude who directed Jeepers Creepers who’s actually a convicted kid fucker can keep getting work I don’t see why Singer can’t.
Because we all were raving about the climatic action scenes in Days of Future past, like the generic robot from “the day the world stood still” fighting underwritten minority characters like bishop or Xavier dodging a sentinel or maybe magneto will slowly lift some shit.
The allegations against Singer are pretty damn bad, but I was honestly hoping he wouldn’t be brought back because I don’t think his X-Men movies are really that good. Grain of salt though, I’ve been an X-Men fan for decades.
That said, GambTates is going to kick ass.
