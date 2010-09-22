Bummer. Twilight director cancels plans for 'Haml3t'

There’s no easy way to say this, so I’ll just give it to you straight: Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke’s planned contemporary Shakespeare adaptation, Haml3t, is no longer happening. It’s such a shame, I’ve always said that what the world really needs is more variations on Hamlet.
Here’s what we’re missing:
“It’s a modern-day film, set at a liberal-arts college where words matter [almost as much as Quidditch] — so people are careful and talk in beautiful language, and Hamlet tries to express himself through music,” Hardwicke explained. “So, we’re using some of the cooler Shakespeare language, in a musical way. My Hamlet is like an aspiring rock star. He’s got six people that go to his performances, go to clubs and listen to him. It’s like an early Kurt Cobain.”
The idea is that Emile Hirsch’s take on the character will blend a unique mix of music, sincerity and Shakespearean prose to re-envision the 400-year-old character not as a vengeful prince, but as a credibility-sensitive indie musician attending a school like Berklee.
So yeah, that’s not happening anymore. Such a shame, I couldn’t wait to see how the art school premise worked with the junior college dropout title (what’s the three for? is Three Six mafia writing the music?). On the plus side, this does leave room for some of the contemporized Shakespeare adaptations I had planned. Such as:
- Macb3th
- 3 M3rchants, 3 V3nice
- St3p Up 2 Tame the Shr3w 3D
- A Midsummer Night’s Dream: The Traps Come Alive
- Much Ado 2: Electric Boogaloo
- As U Lik3 i+
- OtHELL0 #1 mUch <3 BiGdizzD$$HolLatchABoyee 1ago IZZA BeyoTcccH
Word up, ya boy C-Tate was fixinta get cast as Haml3t, but dey seen all dem priors on my rap sheet for “Polonius Assault” and decided to keep a brutha down, heard?
Shhhh baby, it’s all good. Oyfeeelya.
“Tw3lfth Night. Awesome, right?”
“But if we’re using numbers anyway, why don’t we just say ’12th?'”
“…get the fuck out of my office.”
Tyler Perry has the rights to “The Rape of Lucreesha on a Double Rainbow when a Chrysler LeBaron Backseat Isn’t Enuff.”
I would only be okay if Justin Bieber somehow got impaled on a sword in the 2nd act.
Romeo and Juliet with texting and Facebook or GTFO.
I’m writing a Shakespearean adaptation for overly enthusiastic script kiddies. Working title: |-|4//1337.
Joshua Jackson’s nose job looks like shit. Just saying.
I’m like 90% sure this was the plot to an episode of “Boy Meets World.”
Once Hardwicke’s option formally expires, Will Smiff is going to produce it as a vehicle for his son called Fresh Prince of Denmark.
What, was Michael Cera too busy expanding his repertoire as an actor?
H4m1337: 2B or not 2B?
0pH33Li4: LOL WHUT?!
Emile Hirsch doesn’t just need to fire his agent, he needs to ritually slaughter him and have Stephen King dispose of the body.
/OMFG SOA FTFW
Hamlet didn’t wear hoodies.
Well, if you’re ever going to find a guy named Yorick, you’re going to have to start looking in liberal arts colleges.
Unbeknowest to most,Shakespeare was just a 400 year-old version of C-tates. Observe, a portion taken from Hamlet:
Hamlet: Lady, shall I lie in your lap?
Ophelia: No, my lord.
Hamlet: I mean my head upon your lap?
Ophelia: Ay, my lord.
Hamlet: Do you think I meant country matters?
Ophelia: I think nothing my lord.
Hamlet: That’s a fair thought to lie between maid’s legs.
Ophelia: What is, my lord?
Hamlet: No thing.
Ophelia: You are merry, my lord.
Translated: Yo gurl, let’s me put johnson in yo monkey fufu, Ya heard?
Of course, the entire plot is moved forward by the zeitgeist of his father.
What’s in a name? that which we call a dance crew
By any other name would be as dope
Why yes imaginary person He just made up, Polonius DOES appear to rhyme somewhat with “felonious”, how amusing!
I was looking forward to the sequel: Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Create Facebook.
Be careful, Donk, not to say anything of their untimely end. Their families might be reading this, and we don’t want to cause any misunderstanding.
Step Up 2 Da Bard.
how bout a sports-action-shakespeare mash up starring Ben Roethlisberger as “King Leer”