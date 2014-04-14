Cameron Diaz Is A Bitter, Abusive Spinstress In The ‘Annie’ Trailer

#Jamie Foxx #Trailers
04.14.14 4 years ago 14 Comments

Adorable kids singing? Random dance scenes on rooftops and in the middle of the streets of a huge city? Cameron Diaz looking like she hasn’t slept in the three days since Alex Rodriguez kicked her out of his laundry room? The new trailer for Sony’s modern retelling of Annie has it all, with Quvenzhané Wallis playing the titular orphan trying to get a taste of the good life, thanks to a fateful run-in with a wealthy stranger. Jamie Foxx plays the new Daddy Warbucks named Benjamin Stacks, and like any rich person seeking political office, he knows that having a young girl move in with him will only get him good press and nobody would have ever questioned it otherwise.

Meanwhile, I can’t help but think about what this might have looked like if it had starred Willow Smith as originally intended, but sometimes a girl just has to follow her heart to escape a life of fame, so she can grow up like a normal kid whose parents buy them iconic movie franchises so they’ll love them more.

Annie hits theaters on December 19, just in time for actual orphans to ask a mall Santa for loving families, before he burps cheap bourbon into their eyes.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jamie Foxx#Trailers
TAGSANNIECameron DiazJamie FoxxQuvenzhané WallisREMAKESSONY PICTURESTRAILERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP