Cameron Diaz Is A Bitter, Abusive Spinstress In The ‘Annie’ Trailer

Adorable kids singing? Random dance scenes on rooftops and in the middle of the streets of a huge city? Cameron Diaz looking like she hasn’t slept in the three days since Alex Rodriguez kicked her out of his laundry room? The new trailer for Sony’s modern retelling of Annie has it all, with Quvenzhané Wallis playing the titular orphan trying to get a taste of the good life, thanks to a fateful run-in with a wealthy stranger. Jamie Foxx plays the new Daddy Warbucks named Benjamin Stacks, and like any rich person seeking political office, he knows that having a young girl move in with him will only get him good press and nobody would have ever questioned it otherwise.
Meanwhile, I can’t help but think about what this might have looked like if it had starred Willow Smith as originally intended, but sometimes a girl just has to follow her heart to escape a life of fame, so she can grow up like a normal kid whose parents buy them iconic movie franchises so they’ll love them more.
Annie hits theaters on December 19, just in time for actual orphans to ask a mall Santa for loving families, before he burps cheap bourbon into their eyes.
Once again Hollywood misses the boat by casting Cameron Diaz as “Miss Hannigan.” They could have cast Alyson Hannigan as “Miss Hannigan” (BRAAHHMMMMM) and she could have taught those little orphans how to play the flute.*
*When they were of legal age, of course.
Is it safe to say that Hushpuppie from the Bathtub is being typecast now?
Maybe it’s because Hushpuppy is still so adorable, but the only part of this that I really dislike is Cameron Diaz.
God, I love it when Broadway musicals get family-friendly urban remixes. Why yes, waiter, I would love it if you poured acid all over my eyes and in my ears! Your most expensive bottle, please.
I was going to ask who’s playing Fagin, but then I realized that’s ‘Oliver’. I prefer my orphan movies to carry traces of anti-semitism, thank you very much.
This movie looks atrocious but I’m strongly attracted to Rose Byrne, so I’ll hate-watch this with a boner and some tissues when it’s on TV.
Question from Hollywood: Why is our revenue declining year over year?
Answer from Hollywood: America needs an updated musical based on a 1930’s comic.
America: Guess I’ll watch Game of Thrones this week.
Cameron Diaz kind of looks like Parker Posey’s vampire character in Blade III,
At first glance, I thought Cameron Diaz was wheeling around a girl in one of those glass-walled sanitary/isolation units for sick kids in hospitals. I would pay good money to see a movie musical where some catty spinster wreaks havoc in a children’s ward of a hospital by disconnecting oxygen hoses and life support tubes and pushing beds around to the sound of harps and violins.
I wish they would stop putting the World Trade Center in movies. You know that’s just going to be another painful memory at some point in the future.