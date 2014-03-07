Canadian Porn Channels Are Being Reprimanded For Not Showing Enough Canadian Porn

The things you learn about pornography in other countries when you’re forced to read the news. According to the National Post, three Canadian adult film networks are in a little bit of trouble for failing to meet the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s strict requirements regarding homegrown content. Specifically, porn networks must feature at least 35% Canadian-made erotica in their daily programming, which amounts to 8.5 hours out of a 24-hour day. And you know that someone, somewhere in Canada, is sitting there watching each network and counting every second.
The specific culprits are AOV Adult Movie Channel, XXX Action Clips and Maleflixxx, which, as Hank Hooper would put it, is a fellas that like fellas network, and they’re all owned by Channel Zero. The issue was addressed as Channel Zero attempted to renew each network’s licenses, and the Mounties or whoever said, “Wait just a minute there, if you don’t mind, please, you hosers.”
In previous filings to the CRTC, however, the company has claimed its deficit of Canadian erotica was simply a clerical error.
In a 2012 note to regulators, Jennifer Chen, a Channel Zero vice-president, wrote, “The non-compliance is a result of an error, on our part.”
Admittedly, Channel Zero had only been missing the CanCon threshold by minutes of erotica a day.
“The programming strategy has been adjusted accordingly in light of this information,” wrote Ms. Chen. (Via the National Post)
Interestingly, Quebec has actually become one of the biggest players in the adult film game, behind Amsterdam and Los Angeles, and it might even benefit from the fact that L.A.’s condom laws have companies and producers high-tailing it to Las Vegas and beyond. Still, the most remarkable thing about this story is that while prudish organizations in the U.S. are trying to end porn forever and make sure that nobody is exposed to such lewd behavior and alleged filth, the CRTC’s biggest problem with it all is that not enough of it was made in house. God bless you, Canada, from your delicious syrup to your pornographic patriotism.
All the bettys wear a toque while they’re hosin’, eh.
Quebec is a province. Montreal is the city you had in mind I think.
Or Quebec City, maybe. It probably is Montreal, though.
It’s Montreal. I was too excited thinking about the really polite sex.
Finally. There’s nothing better than seeing a fine young Canuck waiting for that monopoly money shot.
Oh my God that was good.
I want to see the Canadian version of Money Talks where they pay the girls in Canadian Tire money.
You know that’s worth more than actual Canadian money right now, right?
Oh, I know. I’ve got a fat stack of $0.10 and $0.25 bills I’m saving up for a trip to the Brass Rail.
WTF, are you my neighbour from 15 years ago?
brilliant gif choice
But the banner pic should have been a moose mounting a beaver. Or vice versa.
I came here to say this. +1
“Straight to the Eh”
As a Canadian representative, these porno channels are obscure throwbacks designed to cater to the tiny rural population of technological Luddites without access to high-speed internet. This “story” a little piece of homespun internet wife-tellery.
As a Canadian with all my new-found tolerance, I’m pleased to see Satan representing me.
So that’s what TV porn is for, farmers who lack high speed internet.
Canadian porn means:
A. It is produced and filmed in Canada
B. Is filmed using Canadian actors
C. Features lots of maple syrup and politeness
D. All of the above.
E. The officer who is sure we can work something out, ma’am, is wearing a red serge jacket.
How hard can it be to put “From Russia with the Lovebone” on for an eight-hour loop each day?
California just poisoned its economy with the condom thing. I’m just putting that little factoid out there and letting someone else do that math.
Canada narrowly dodged the bullet when they vetoed the “Nose-condoms must be worn during Eskimo-porn.”
Oops, I mean “Inuit-porn.”
Sometimes I go to a very dark place… in my pants.
I had to explain this to the Minister of Culture’s assistant today (that’s my job…to talk about porn to government officials).
Canadian porn producers to government: “Give us a break! There are only so many Dudley Do-Right porn spoofs we can do!”
“Also, why did you make this public? Now William Shatner keeps calling to let us know he’s ‘available’ !”
Why do Canadians get it on doggy style?
So they can both watch the hockey game.
Excerpt from “Rob in Sparkles”
Dudelee Dong-Right: “May I please ejaculate all ooover your face, you hoser?”
Puck Bunny: “It’s aboot time. I’ve been waiting ever since this stagette begun. It’s going down like homo milk. Just keep on giv’n’r!”
Gitch Beaver: “Who’s ready for a double-double, eh? You into ABM, Puck?”
Puck Bunny: “For sure. Jesus Murphy, look at that toboggan!”
Jesus Murphy: “Madame, you have suffered an emotional shock. I will notify a rape crisis center.”
FIN
All they have to do to fill up that time is include some Rob Ford surveillance video. Bang! Problem solved.