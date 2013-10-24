First Trailer for Captain America: Winter Soldier

After the jump, we’ve got the first trailer for Captain America 2, aka Captain America: Winter Soldier, aka Unfrozen Jacked Supersoldier, starring Chris Evans, Robert Redford, Anthony Mackie as Falcon, and Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow. You know, now that her partner is a buff guy instead of a Hulk, a Viking God, and a flying metal dude, a hot chick with a pistol who does jiu-jitsu makes a lot more sense.

After the cataclysmic events in New York with The Avengers, Marvel’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” finds Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, living quietly in Washington, D.C. and trying to adjust to the modern world. But when a S.H.I.E.L.D. colleague comes under attack, Steve becomes embroiled in a web of intrigue that threatens to put the world at risk. Joining forces with the Black Widow, Captain America struggles to expose the ever-widening conspiracy while fighting off professional assassins sent to silence him at every turn. When the full scope of the villainous plot is revealed, Captain America and the Black Widow enlist the help of a new ally, the Falcon. However, they soon find themselves up against an unexpected and formidable enemy—the Winter Soldier.

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo have taken over from Joe Johnston, which gives me some hope that it won’t be another hokey rip-off of Indiana Jones. The downside is that the Russos directed You, Me, and Dupree.

“This isn’t freedom, this is fear.”

Oooh, I love these complex, ripped-from-the-headlines dilemmas about the price of freedom. Especially when they can be solved by buff guys punching each other.

Opens April 14th, 2014.