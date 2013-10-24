First Trailer for Captain America: Winter Soldier

After the jump, we’ve got the first trailer for Captain America 2, aka Captain America: Winter Soldier, aka Unfrozen Jacked Supersoldier, starring Chris Evans, Robert Redford, Anthony Mackie as Falcon, and Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow. You know, now that her partner is a buff guy instead of a Hulk, a Viking God, and a flying metal dude, a hot chick with a pistol who does jiu-jitsu makes a lot more sense.
After the cataclysmic events in New York with The Avengers, Marvel’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” finds Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, living quietly in Washington, D.C. and trying to adjust to the modern world. But when a S.H.I.E.L.D. colleague comes under attack, Steve becomes embroiled in a web of intrigue that threatens to put the world at risk. Joining forces with the Black Widow, Captain America struggles to expose the ever-widening conspiracy while fighting off professional assassins sent to silence him at every turn. When the full scope of the villainous plot is revealed, Captain America and the Black Widow enlist the help of a new ally, the Falcon. However, they soon find themselves up against an unexpected and formidable enemy—the Winter Soldier.
Directors Anthony and Joe Russo have taken over from Joe Johnston, which gives me some hope that it won’t be another hokey rip-off of Indiana Jones. The downside is that the Russos directed You, Me, and Dupree.
“This isn’t freedom, this is fear.”
Oooh, I love these complex, ripped-from-the-headlines dilemmas about the price of freedom. Especially when they can be solved by buff guys punching each other.
Opens April 14th, 2014.
Did the guy with one eye tell someone to keep both eyes open?
Awesome. Not as good as Jennifer Garner telling Daredevil to “look at this,” but awesome.
Looks like it might be really good. I enjoyed the first although it could have used a little more “serious,” and a little less “unnecessary ragtag group of stereotype sidekicks.” I do find Captain America to be the most interesting of The Avengers, seeing as he is a time displaced guy who is more vulnerable than his super-super-powered compatriots (yet still being a super-powered superhero in the sense that he is not a schlub like Black Widow or Hawkeye).
Also, how does Thor have 2 movies already? Granted, I haven’t seen the first one so it might be enjoyable, but I just don’t see the appeal in that character…
Fuck the fanboys, but Thor makes absolutely no sense to me in the whole Avengers . . . world. Science experiment gone awry (Hulk); science experiment gone right (Captain America); technology gone right (Iron Man); and immortal alien because the Norse were right about everything (Thor). And arrows and tits. So Thor is the one who seems out of place.
^ how dare you sir, Thor is the best fucking one.
The ones who stand out are the ones with no super powers at all. Like, sure, you need Black Widow for her girl bits and whatnot, but really, she was essentially useless after the Battle of New York kicked off. At least Hawkeye was a one-man anti-aircraft turret for most of the action.
I didn’t see the appeal in Thor either, and never read the comics as a kid. I didn’t go see it at the theater. I finally rented it when it hit Blu-Ray. As good as, if not better than IM2 & 3, both Hulks, all the Spider-Mans, and Captain America 1.
to be fair, the “unnecessary ragtag group of stereotype sidekicks” AKA the Howling Commandos, were straight out of the comics. Closest we’ll ever get to a Sgt Fury movie, now that Fury lives in the present and is… not white anymore.
I always saw it as
Hulk = Science
Iron Man = Technology
Captain America = Patriotism
Thor = Faith/Religion
Black Widow = Tits
Hawkeye = TWANGGGGG
The bad guy is played by Benedict Cumberbatch in mo-cap playing Andy Serkis in mo-cap.
[www.flickr.com]
Parachutes are for fags.
Should’ve been the tagline.
I’m not too worried about the Russos taking over. Marvel and Disney are keeping such a tight grip on the entire franchise that this movie will probably range from “fairly boring but inoffensive standard superhero movie” to “pretty fun but shallow superhero movie.”
I don’t know, Renee is looking pretty good for her age, she might stage a comeback.
The first Thor was surprisingly good, and the first Captain America was pretty boring. It looks like those roles have reversed themselves for the sequels.
Naw, man… How does he NOT pee in that thing?
I for one am just glad there’s a political thriller with no shaky cam
Big Ships Crashing Into Large Bodies of Water: the exciting follow-up to Star Trek Into Darkness.
It definitely feels like the SHIELD Helicarrier is basically there to be damaged / destroyed / generally fucked up. Seriously, though, if the US lost / suffered damage to aircraft carriers at the rate that SHIELD loses helicarriers nobody would fear the US at all.
If it flies in act one it better crash by act 3 or it serves no purpose.
What is it with these movies and massive ships crashing into populated areas? First there was Star Trek Into Darkness based on the novel Push by Sapphire, now Thor: The Dark World and Captain America 2. Don’t the writers watch movies?
Needs more 46 and 2.
The first Captain America movie was really entertaining to me (you listed it as an Indiana Jones knockoff so…that probably explains that).
There are parts of this trailer that give me a little bit of the GI Joe movie vibe. Hope I’m wrong about that. Still cautiously optimistic because I think Evans does a lot with that role that makes it more interesting than it has a right to be.
The first 30-40 minutes were great, until they were like “eh, let’s just do the Raiders of the Lost Ark ending.” Joe Johnston sucks.
Joe Johnston sucks but he shares sensibilities with me and I imagine that if I made a movie it would probably be a lot like The Rocketeer.
There’s a reason I’m not a director.
Funny, I don’t remember Indy waking up 60 years removed from WWII in a Hospital having super powers and being drafted into a Superhero task force in Raiders. Maybe I should watch it again for the 30,000 time to see what I missed.
I think he means the bad guy being undone by the ancient artifact he was after.
Yes. The MacGuffin. a plot device used so often in action/adventure movies, that Raiders is a relative newcomer to the idea.
Yeah I’ve seen Raiders more times than i could possibly count and the similarities weren’t so oppressive to me that it affected my enjoyment of Captain America.
It was a decent movie I thought.
Where did muted colors come from? Why can we not have a Captain AMERICA than actually looks American? Same with Superman. Why must all superheroes be so doomy and gloomy? I’m colorblind so I struggle to tell most colors apart as is but now that they all look the same I just assume everything is black and grey (which I’m told is fairly close). At least in the comics I can separate the reds from blues. Not a chance with these movies, other than Iron Man and Hulk.
The Dark Knight warped everyone’s perspective on what’s cinematically cool.
I disagree about Dark Knight. Wally Pfister (huh huh, fister) likes to throw the detail into black rather than grey. I think amedema is saying this movie looks “grey”.
Although I find the idea of “colorful and saturated” to be “american” to be an interesting corollary.
Well if the intent is for the film to be a espionage thriller more than anything else then the muted colors are the better choice. I mean, that first scene is clearly a stealth mission. Having him wrapped in the flag would be stupid.
I have a question for the Marvel know-it-alls. Where does SHIELD get the money to build, crew, and maintain, a 4 or 5 billion dollar helicarrier, much less two or three of them?
Taxes.
Selling super tech. The SHIELD co Bleder is made with adamantium and can blend anthing. Six paments of 99.99 plus shipping and handling.
“What you didnt really think it cost $500 for a hammer did you?”
SHIELD is super secret NSA/CIA agency so yeah your school is shitty and the roads are crumbling because these guys go through 3 Helicarriers a month.
Also one billionaire playboy gives them grants
I see Redford is low on cash.
I’m beginning to think that those flying aircraft carriers aren’t that safe. Also, the first Captain America sucked, and the hot English babe with the awesome rack is dead.
RIP awesome rack
I thought she was alive, but was a withered, crusty old English hag with a saggy rack. Doesn’t he contemplate contacting her in Avengers?
He ends up banging her niece.
The rack is down to her knees.
‘Captain America’ is concerned about the militarization of law enforcement?
Alright, who used up all of the irony?
Captain America done right represents America as it should be, not America as it is. There’s a reason the comic-book version punched Richard Nixon into commiting suicide.
Yeah but on the upside the Russo brothers had a big part in the look and feel of Community in it’s prime.
I certainly hope the look and feel of that quirky ADD-addled sitcom translates to a super hero epic.
Well if they fuck up one of the best comics ever written I’ll be surprised.
In fairness, Callan Mulvey’s scar is real. Possibly it’s the reason they hired him but there you go.
Trailer looks sooo damn boring…
Looks like another G.I. Joe Movie….
No Hulk, no dangerous Villians, no Al Bundy…