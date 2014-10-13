Cary Elwes Talks ‘As You Wish,’ The Tell-All Book About ‘The Princess Bride’

The Princess Bride is frequently cited as every 27 through 45-year-old girl’s favorite movie, and it’s one of the few things that help me overcome my intense cooties because it’s great. Cary Elwes, who, unlike other Robin Hoods can speak with an English accent, has written (along with Joe Leydon and Rob Reiner) As You Wish, an oral-history-style book about The Princess Bride that hits shelves and Kindle tomorrow. I’m still debating whether to get the hardcover version, the Kindle, or to try to baster it directly into my butt, but in the meantime, Elwes revealed a few tidbits over the weekend on NPR’s Fresh Air.
On the initial reaction to the film when it was released in 1987
Fox pulled the trailer. They were actually stumped, the marketing department, God bless ’em, because they’d never come across a film that had so many genres in it. Was it a comedy? Was it an adventure film? Was it a kids film? Was it a fairy tale? Was it an adult movie? And of course, it was all of these things, you see. And they didn’t know how to pitch it. The film came and did some modest business — respectable, modest, but not the kind of money that they hoped.
It wasn’t until about almost a decade later when VHS came out that the film found its legs again — from a film that had been mostly dead, it was suddenly alive again. And then it became this huge hit.
This is neither here nor there, but whenever I see Cary Elwes name I wonder if Germans have been pronouncing it “Cary Elves.”
On the moment when it became clear that the film had found a fan base
I was in a restaurant in New York and I was ordering … a hamburger. And the waitress said, “How do you want that done?” And I said, “Medium rare.” And she said, “As you wish.” And I looked up at her and I went, “What did you just say!?” And she winked and walked off. And I thought, “Oh!” And so it was a wonderful, delightful rebirth, if you will.
I have to imagine that would be so much more gratifying than that guy who played Farva constantly getting called “chicken f*cker.” But hey, you can’t control your legacy. PACAWK!
[straps on pocket protector and taped up spectacles] I listened to this on saturday afternoon, and stayed in my car for a couple minutes to keep listening after I’d made it home. That’s a rarity for this guy.
I was disappointed that there was not more about Andre…
Billy Crystal story was interesting.
The movie is such an enhancement on the source novel. I was in a Princess Bride frame of mind a few months ago so got myself a copy of the book. It’s so flabby compared to the movie and some of the dialogue surprisingly reads like a first draft. Take for example the scene where Inigo finally catches up with the Count, as he delivers the coup de grace he almost whispers the gut-wrenching line “I want my father back you son of a bitch.” in the novel it’s “I WANT DOMINGO MONTOYA, YOU SON OF A BITCH” then there’s half a page of more chat whilst Inigo actually cuts out the Count’s heart.
William Goldman has been part of some great movies but, man, can he be a self-indulgent* writer. The whole research/commentary on the original tale by Morgenstern gimmick is nowhere near as interesting or clever as Goldman thinks it is. And there’s whole chunks of anecdotal stuff there that I was familiar with from Adventures in the Screen Trade**.
*Ah, but he liked it and there are some great anecdotes and he clearly loved Andre the Giant, so it feels kind of churlish to moan about it.
**written after The Princess Bride but it felt like a swizz that it was such a copy and paste job.
So give him credit for the tight screenplay!
Goldman talks about P Bride in Which Lie Did I Tell?; Screen Trade was earlier. I love both of those books, but have not read Princess Bride.
@Buttockus Finch, Esq. You’re right. Screen Trade was wriiten a few years before production began on The Princess Bride movie.
This movie rocks, and it’s only a coincidence that Mark Knopfler did the soundtrack.
Damn you Mancini. How do you pronounce it correctly?
He pronounces it “Man-chee-knee,” I think.
Vee-inch
I meant Cary Elwes. In regards to Vince’s name, if you pronounce it the old latin way, technically you’d have to call him Mankini, as in fluorescent swimwear.
If you know how to pronounce “El” and “Wes”, just put them together.
The interview doesn’t make much sense. The film might not have been huge on release, but I remember it being pretty big. Plus, the VHS came out immediately, not a decade later. I remember my class watched it for our Christmas party in like second grade…..which would have been 1989?
Yeah, it came out in ’87. I saw it in the theater when I was 10.
Maybe he meant that it took about a decade for it to become a home video phenomenon (although that still seems too long). He’s right about it doing just okay at the box office, though.
I think that co-author is Joe LAYDEN.