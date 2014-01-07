Celebrate 100 Years Of Movie Trailers With The 10 Greatest Movie Trailers Ever Made

No matter how awesome or terrible a movie may be, one thing will always remain true – we f*cking love when brand new trailers come out. There’s no greater evidence of this than the fact that studios now release as many as five different trailers for their films to help get word of mouth going on the Tweeters and Cat Tubes, not to mention all of the different clips that we’re offered as well. We love trailers because they’re basically two-minute sales pitches to help us decide which movies we’ll help become blockbusters and which will be added to a list that will eventually become my Pulitzer-nominated Worst Movies feature.
The movie trailer concept turned 100 years old in November, as it marked the anniversary of Nils Granlund’s debut of a trailer for a musical entitled The Pleasure Seekers, but it wasn’t until 1914 that Granlund would actually introduce a movie trailer for a Charlie Chaplin film. Either way, thanks to his efforts, 100 years later we celebrate these stupid, short clips more than the actual movies the majority of the time.
“That is never the intent, but I guess it happens,” says Bill Neil, a trailer editor whose 20-year career includes recent promos for The Wolf of Wall Street and The Conjuring. “I see trailers as little movies, so quality will vary. Some are going to be better than others. Some will become classics.” (Via USA Today)
Of course, some of us actually see trailers as an important part of the art of storytelling, because nobody wants to see a trailer that ruins the entire movie for us.
“Movies are a key part of our media DNA,” says Jon Vlassopulos, founder of Trailerpop, whose app uses more than 20,000 trailers. Coming attractions, he says, “highlight the best parts of a movie.”
Or spoils them, says film historian Leonard Maltin.
“A trailer, when it’s done well, is truly memorable,” he says. “It’s thoughtful and has the pizzazz of the director. Unfortunately, so many of them today give away the whole movie.”
Interestingly, because studios recognize just how much the public loves a good trailer, YouTube has conquered Apple and Yahoo! in recent years as the go-to site for trailer premieres. According to The Wrap, YouTube’s trailer views increased 100 percent between 2011 and 2012, during a time when those other sites were kings of the mountain. Even Yahoo! has transferred its exclusive trailers to YouTube, making them more accessible to everyone.
History lessons and statistics aside, there’s really no better way to honor the art of movie trailers than by ranking the greatest of all-time. Here are the 10 greatest movie trailers ever been made, according to my very scientific team of researchers.
“This ain’t no hulu.” Um, hi, SPOILER ALERT.
Number 11 would have to be Trainspotting. Really makes you want to see the movie, does not mention heroin once.
Is this list supposed to be ironic?
Yes, except for Big Trouble in Little China.
Yeah so ironic and insightful.
BUT Big Trouble…. I still remember the trailer. Well, that and Ferris, Xanadu and Wrath of Khan.
Hooray.
Holy crap number 6! Somebody call Pauly Dangerously! Because THAT IS THE GUY FROM DOUBLE DRAGON!
Holy fuck Double Dragon!!!
God, that Big Trouble in Little China trailer is perfect.
Too many spoilers. They should have just blown up the inflatable guy in slow motion and flashed the movie title at the end.
damn it. I wanted a real list, instead I left satisfied. Thanks Burnsy.
I really hope he does a real list though….
Oh my fucking gawd, I need to watch “Double Dragon” immediately.
You really do. It’s kind of great in how terrible it is.
I love Big Trouble in Little China. Right up there with Buckaroo Banzai in the 80’s sci-fi bizarro greatness. But is it just me or is that the PAL/25fps trailer? Why is everyone’s voice all high pitched and whiny?
Anytime i see Chairman of the Board, all I can think about is
Time for this, but no time to finish the 73 movies? I want my review of Youngbloods!
You have my word that I will get that done within the next week for you.
Geez how many of these films have Jon Voight in them?
Un-ironically, I would say my favorite trailer ever was Dr. Strangelove.
But if you didn’t immediately want to see Hard Ticket To Hawaii after watching that trailer, let me assure you that you should immediately watch it.
The Pope’s got nothing on the Lord’s work you’re doing here, Burnsy.
I had never seen or heard of Double Dragon before, but watching that trailer made me want to run out and buy a copy right now!
Dyke-y short haired bleach blonde, recently fake-breasted Alyssa Milano makes it worth it.
How this film didn’t win the Oscar for Best Costume Design is beyond me.
Ha this is one big ol’ flip of the bird to Uproxx’s new “TOP 10 LISTS LISTS LISTS LISTS LISTS” only strategy for 2014 isn’t it?
C’mon, man. Top Ten Best/Worst lists are the only thing that gets me through the two week podcast/website dead zone that is the holidays. Don’t take that away from me.
Best trailer I ever saw was the one for Jaws 2. It actually convinced me that a cheesy horror movie was going to be a worthy successor to one of the greatest films ever made.
Runner up is the teaser for the American Godzilla fiasco. The one where the museum guide is telling the kids about the T-Rex skeleton. He’s droning on and you start to hear sirens and car alarms in the distance. Then just as he says that the T-Rex was the greatest predator to ever walk the earth, a giant foot crashes through the ceiling and crushes the T-Rex. Then you hear the patented Godzilla roar. The entire full theater I was in yelled and screamed and cheered. Awesome.
The Jaws 2 trailer also contains the greatest tag line in movie history: “Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water.”
Whatever ad genius wrote that deserves all the raises.
Trailer narration is a lost art.
Just want to mention “In a World …” is worth a rental.
I’m stunned that Hard Ticket to Hawaii was ever released in theaters. I always assumed it had been born in captivity at Cinemax.
Popcorn guy is realizing that JessicaSimpsonLookalike’s online dating profile was more brutally honest than he had hoped, and is slowly recoiling the further she moves in
Ah yes. Jack Burton. “Sooner or later, I rub everybody the wrong way.”
And it was just added to Netflix!
Technically a teaser, but the teaser for Terminator 2 is probably my favorite ever.
Followed closely by Rocky 4. Mostly for the similar “catch” in the visual with the camera panning up on the “monster”:
Wow, I forgot Owen Wilson was in Anaconda.
Trailers are meant to get you excited about a movie. This has worked the best for me:
If we’re doing a non-ironic, sincere list then the trailer for Aliens has to be included.
Who do I have to fuck to have the Follow us on Twitter side pop up thing consigned to the dustbin? I already follow you on Twitter and I have repeatedly confirmed so. That thing popping up on every fucking page is beginning to get annoying.
+1. On “Aliens” and the Twitter thang.
My non joking pick is the trailer for Animal Kingdom (All Out of Love FTW)
My Joking pick is The Marine with John Cena
“We got a hostage situation…. It’s my wife!”
What do you mean I wouldn’t want to die there?! THAT LOOKS LIKE AN AWESOME PLACE TO DIE.
Non-ironic:
That Shining trailer is almost scarier than the movie.
God damn you guys. I followed the link ALL THE WAY from Facebook and read what was actually a very interesting lead in on the art of film trailers to be greeted with that list.
Now you guys have to do 10 actual good trailers. I’ll help you can start with Alien (1979).
Holy shit, Scott Wolf was in Double Dragon?
The other guy is the Chairman from “Iron Chef.”
I KNOW, RIGHT?
Holy shit! That’s what I knew that guy from! The main villain was none other than T-1000 himself, Robert Patrick.
Double the fuck Dragon pussy!