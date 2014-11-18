Celebrate 20 Years Of ‘The Professional’ With This Action-Packed Ranking Of Movie Hitman Vengeance

Naturally, when the interviewer mentioned True Romance and The Professional, we got a little nervous, because those films are modern masterpieces in our eyes and hearts, so if Oldman had revealed that he hated them, it would have been a heavy bummer. Fortunately, he was a lot kinder, as he called Drexl Spivey “a nice little turn” and of The Professional, he said, “I could take it or leave it personally.” Considering he said that he could have done “most of” his career’s work better, that checks in as high self-praise.
But I don’t really care if Oldman liked The Professional or not, because I love that damn movie and was determined to celebrate its place in hitman movie history on this day, the 20th anniversary of its American release. The lasting legacy of Luc Besson’s film is truly remarkable, seeing as just the other day a friend of mine asked me who was going out for someone’s birthday dinner, and I shouted, “EVERRRRYONNNNNNE!!!” The performance of that line may have been meant as a joke, but the scene was epic for it.
But the thing that I love about The Professional more than anything else is that final sequence between Léon and Norman Stansfield, the corrupt DEA agent and coward who would murder the hitman by shooting him in the back. It was so beautifully scripted and filmed that you almost forget that you’re watching this guy die after he laid waste to a building full of cops. That made me wonder where such a scene – the hitman makes his name or gets revenge in the cruelest and most appropriate way possible – ranks among the best of a genre that I love so much. Thus, I used my time-honored scientific process to put together this ranking of hitman/assassin movie bad guy death scenes, based on qualifications that are too scientific to even mention.
Honorable Mention: The Jackal
I’m only mentioning this dumb movie because it was on the other day and if I catch it in time, I have to watch the Jack Black death scene. It might be my favorite death scene in movie history, because it’s so cathartic to pretend that Black is playing one of his most annoying characters and I’m watching that character meet his hilariously gory end. And then the movie goes back to Richard Gere’s terrible accent.
20) In Bruges
The Hitman: Harry
How’d He Do It? With a bullet to his own head, but only after a series of dark-yet-amusing events. Ray (Colin Farrell) was probably the mopiest and all-around worst hitman you could hire, but that’s only because he accidentally killed a young boy. Ken (Brendan Gleeson) was also pretty bad at his job, because he had a soft spot for Ray’s depressed, suicidal behavior, and that led to Harry (Ralph Fiennes) shooting him in the neck. However, while attacking Ray, Harry accidentally blew a dwarf’s head clean off and he believed that it was a child, so he shot himself in the head. Somehow, in spite of that morose description, it’s a really fun movie.
19) Assassins
The Hitman: Robert Rath
How’d He Do It? People love to dump all over this box office bomb, but it’s a huge guilty pleasure of mine. Rath (Sylvester Stallone) just wanted out of the hitman business, and Miguel Bain (Antonio Banderas) was happy to oblige, because it meant that he’d be No. 1. So after they dispatched of the Cold War’s top assassin – and the man who contracted them to kill each other – Rath tried to walk away. But Bain couldn’t simply settle for being the default world’s best killer, so Rath had to put him down with a little behind-the-back action.
(Did You Know? The original writers of Assassins were Andy and Larry (now Lana) Wachowski, but director Richard Donner thought a film named Assassins should be less violent, so he brought Brian Helgeland in to “fix” it. The Wachowskis tried to get their names scrubbed from the awful finished product, but the WGA said no. Fortunately, since Joel Silver had bought their Assassins script at the same time as the script for The Matrix, and since he liked their work on Bound, he supposedly apologized and Warner Bros. allowed them to direct The Matrix.)
18) Nikita
The Hitwoman: Nikita
How’d She Do It? She didn’t, really. After she became an unstoppable killing machine for the French intelligence agency, Nikita realized she couldn’t hack it thanks to all of those stupid emotions in her brains and heart. Instead of having to kill her way out, Nikita just kind of ran away, but for the sake of celebrating Luc Besson’s ability to write good a good ass-kicking story, I’m including Nikita’s restaurant scene, because she managed to kill just about every bad guy in the world with two clips.
17) The Bourne Identity
The Hitman: Jason Bourne
How’d He Do It? The problem with including the Bourne franchise is that Jason never actually takes out any of the so-called top bad guys, because he wants to change and live a normal life, or “Marie wouldn’t want me to” or something like that. Like, in The Bourne Identity, instead of killing Conklin, Bourne walked away and forced Abbott to call in the hit. Or in The Bourne Supremacy, he had that insane car chase with Kirill, and then he ended it like, “Aw, I’m not gonna kill you, Russian bro.” However, because I am constantly forced to defend this franchise, I’m including Bourne’s field scene with Clive Owen from The Bourne Identity, because it’s pretty rad.
16) Shoot ‘Em Up
The Hitman: Mr. Smith
How’d He Do It? At least I think he was a hitman. Otherwise, he was just a dude who was really good at slaughtering actual hitmen and thugs in hilariously bizarre action sequences. Ultimately, Smith had to kill the incredibly angry Karl Hertz (Paul Giamatti) in an even more bizarre shootout, in which Smith had to use his actual hand as a gun. I’m no expert of biology or the physics of firearms and whatnot, but I have to imagine that only an expert could pull off such a ridiculous move. Smith even gets a cheap bonus point for trying to take his guy out with a clever catchphrase.
15) Pulp Fiction
The Hitman: Butch Coolidge, kind of
How’d He Do It? In this case, because I can’t write about hitman movie comeuppances without mentioning Pulp Fiction, I will argue that Butch (Bruce Willis) became a killer the moment that he decided to turn on Marsellus Wallace and incur the wrath of his hitmen. Does that work? Probably not, but that has never stopped me before. Anyway, poor Vincent. Sure, he was a junkie and a killer, but we had a soft spot for him because he showed heart by saving Mia Wallace’s life, and even though he blew Marvin’s brains all over the back of the car, he made a fun team with Jules. He sort of deserved better than being shot dead with his own gun right after he got off the shitter.
14) The Boondock Saints
The Hitmen: Connor and Murphy MacManus
How’d They Do It? Beloved favorites of action fan bros everywhere, the Saints fulfilled their God-given destinies by eventually teaming up with Il Duce – their dad, if you can believe it! – to circumvent local and federal law enforcement and assassinate Papa Joe in a courtroom. All they had to do was hone their skills as bar room brawlers, purchase some black market weapons and quickly learn how to shoot their guns better than a bunch of professional Russian hired guns, as well as their hitman father, who presumably had significantly more training and success. It’s a real rags-to-rich-in-ammunition story.
13) Wanted
The Hitman: Wesley Gibson
How’d He Do It? After Wesley was trained to become a better killer than his father by the assassins of the Fraternity, he learned that Sloan had been lying to him the whole time, which sucks considering he was tricked into murdering his own father. Whoops! Using his rage and newfound superhuman abilities to curve bullets and see things in slow motion, Wesley invaded the Fraternity’s headquarters to attempt to kill Sloan, as well as the rest of the cool hitmen with the awesome nicknames. He basically failed, since Fox actually killed most of the real assassins and herself for him, and Sloan escaped. However, Sloan was really bad at being a mastermind, because he thought that Wesley would actually return to his crappy office job, and that led to him being popped in the dome by a magic bullet.
12) Lucky Number Slevin
The Hitman: Slevin
How’d He Do It? I don’t know whether to call this one underrated or a guilty pleasure, because it’s not the worst movie of its kind, but it definitely tried a little too hard. Regardless, Slevin (squinty Josh Hartnett) designed the ultimate revenge game on the city’s top two mob bosses, played very well by Ben Kingsley and Morgan Freeman (this list’s first two-timer!), as he was raised by the man who should have killed him, Mr. Goodkat (Bruce Willis). Since everyone loves a story about a kid who grows up to get clever revenge on the people who killed his parents over his father’s gambling debt, watching The Boss and The Rabbi suffocate to death, as well as Stanley Tucci’s cop’s demise, was sort of bittersweet.
11) The Mechanic
The Hitman: Arthur Bishop
How’d He Do It? There’s a debate to be had here about the sanctity of original films and the creative liberties of remakes, considering the 1972 version of The Mechanic, starring Charles Bronson, had both of the hitmen dying in the end, while only one met his maker in the 2011 version with Jason Statham. I like the ’72 version’s story better, though, because as much as I like to see the main character walk away at the end, these aren’t heroes. Bishop was a bad, bad man in both versions, but what made the ’72 ending so interesting was the revelation (very poorly acted by Jan Michael Vincent, I might add) that Steve had no clue that Arthur killed his dad. Steve just wanted to be a killer, and he’d prove it by taking out the company’s top guy. It’s a tale of two endings, as Bronson’s Bishop got what he deserved, while Statham’s Bishop walked away as the better and smarter killer. I’ll take the ’72 version for justice served.
Also, I love how quickly the ’72 version ends. It’s just, “Bang, your dead,” explosion and then credits. Nobody f*cked around with the little stuff back then.
The Long Kiss Goodnight is way underrated. “Putting my keys in my left pocket…dum dum dum dum dum…Gun in the right hand side…”
God I love this movie.
“Won’t people see the bulge?”
“Want me to put in my pants pocket and shoot my dick off?”
“Now you’re a sharp shooter?”
“Chef’s do that.”
When ever I play a game and survive something crazy I always scream “THAT’S RIGHT. YOU CAN’T KILL ME MOTHAF@#KAS.”
I still, to this day, regardless of the situation, tell people that’s a duck not a dick.
Not even one Liam Neeson character in this whole list?
I know, I was worried too. Dodged that bullet.
Has he ever played a hitman?
Yup, in Unknown. Er, spoiler, maybe.
13 Assassins is a modern classic. I’m very happy to see it included here.
“Total Massacre”
Loved 13 Assassins, love how the evil lord broke at the end, died like a bitch.
You can’t go home, but you can shop there.
Without a doubt, my favorite line from that movie. Give me Grosse Pointe Blank and The Professional and I’m having a good afternoon. Great call on Slevin too, that was a nice little surprise of a movie for me.
Am I the only one that though Hanna was the most boring pointless movie ever?
Actually the only awesome thing in that movie was Eric Bana, and he wasn’t in it enough. I wanted to know a ton more about him. I could care less about the kid.
Aw, I was hoping to see another GIF of your crack team of researchers.
You get bonus points for Ghost Dog, but you lost points for Wanted. My God, Wanted is a horrible cinematic abortion of a movie.
Also, no Road to Perdition? It’s like the one Tom Hanks movie I really like.
Yeah Road to Perdition for either Paul Newman’s death or Hanks own character.
Jude Law’s gross creepy corpse photographer guy in that is fucking fantastic.
Any love for The Whole Nine Yards? It’s not heavy lifting by any means, but I laughed a bit at it.
I really enjoy that movie. I’d definitely rank it over Wanted by well…How many places can I have? :)
On Grosse Point Blank- “I’m doing everything I can to not break into 10,000 words about how wonderful it is.” I wouldn’t mind at all if you did. Hell, if you wanted to do a week long post breaking down how amazingly fantastic that movie is, I say go right ahead. The story, characters and most importantly the music are second to none.
+1, Hell +1000000000!
LOVE that movie except that it makes me wonder what happened to John Cusack’s ability to act. Also, yes on being one of the best soundtrack’s of all time.
It disappoints me immensely that Natalie Portman and Luc Besson don’t team up for a sequel to The Professional.
That should be a no brainer for everybody involved.
I dunno most of Besson’s recent films have been awful, like whatever magic he had for Leon, and Fifth Element is long long gone.
@judasdubois that’s why they’re gonna ramp up the nudity and sex in the sequel! Picture Basic Instinct crossbreeding with The Raid.
Matilda is the sexy new Cleaner (she seduces you, cleans your pipes, then kills you as you reach new heights of ecstasy).
Then one day, she is hired to kill the teenage son of Leon’s former associate Tony (Danny Aiello in his final role).
BUT she falls in love with the sad virgin as Tony Jr. prematurely jizzs in his pants at the sight of her perky masquitto bite titties.
Rival mob boss Jimmy Calzone (Nic Cage) sets fire to the hotel their in, sending up an army of dudes to kill both of them. A massive war ensues leaving a hundred dudes dead and Matilda sacrificing her life to help Tony’s kid escape.
Months later, Johnny Calzone meets this smokin hot big breasteses blonde at the club and brings her home to bang in the jacuzz.
As she strip down nakid and climbs in, we see that it’s Matilda! (she dyed her hair blonde and got breasts implants, which Natalie Portman kept after the role).
He realizes it’s her, but it’s too late, she hops on him and they have wild fight sex! As they both are about to reach completion a figure walks out of the shadows… it’s Tony Jr!
Not realizing Matilda is the blonde slut in the jacuzzi, an uncontrollably sobbing Tony Jr. rolls a gernade into the tub saying, “Theese… iz foor…. Maaaaatilda…”.
BOOM!!! (fade to black)
-after the credits… we see a naked Dakota Fanning polishing a high powered sniper rifle setting up her assassin sex movie “Girl On Fire”, all apart of a shared universe of erotic assassin sequels!!!
Son, if you’d want to make it the best movie ever can we have Rufus Sewell as a Chimp Expert? If not then fuck it, it’s gonna win all the Oscars anyway. Also can Dean Cameron have a cameo role.
@Armando Payne done and done.
In fact, since it’s going to be a shared universe ala Marvel, we can have Dean Cameron cameo in all the movies as the Thanos type big bad!
We won’t really get a good look at him though until Alyssa Milano’s film… Sex Commando (Schwarzenegger will have no less than 22 puns and quips before he is killed off in the beginning of the film setting up the revenge plot).
I had forgotten what a crybaby Nikita was. Boo hoo, like you’re the only woman whose date stuck her with the check.
I’d say you could also include For a Few Dollars More’s Mortimer. They are technically “bounty hunters” but they are hired killers without a doubt. And Mortimer is all about vengeance.
Well, there’s a samurai movie in the list so why not? You’d have to include Harmonica from the magnificent Once Upon A Time In The West.
Could have dropped Ghost Dog (god what a boring movie) and put the Replacement Killers John Lee (which was John Wick before John Wick was John Wick, also directed by Fuqua).
No love for Man on Fire? Or the ass bomb? “I wish you had more time.”
+1 Creasy bear
Replacement Killers was excellent. Fuqua did a nice job with that one.
But Creasy bear technically wasn’t a hitman, he was a CIA spook turned bodyguard….. just sayin.
Oh my God Man On Fire is so good.
Apocalypse Now’s double assassination. I still don’t know how the morbidly obese Kurtz snuck up on Chef while he was in the boat.
Payback was pretty good.
Any criminal organization with James Caan and Kris Kristofferson as the top guys is pretty great.
[www.youtube.com]
Actually, the original film — Point Blank with Lee Fucking Marvin — is solid too.
[www.youtube.com]
Lee Marvin was bad ass in that film, I worked in video rental store as a teenager, my granddad made me order it in for him, glad I did.
Terrance Stamp in The Limey sorta fits the bill.
[www.youtube.com]
I can’t stand Jamie Foxx or Tom Cruise, but Collateral was gorgeous.
[www.youtube.com]
And either Man on Fire
[www.youtube.com]
Fuck Wanted.
The rest of this list is superb.
Most are available online if you are looking for them…i havent seen the professional in years. Wish it was on Netflix. [www.vunify.com]
This list definitely should have some John Creasy
Alright, I know the guy is just a joke at this point in his career, but I loved Stallone in “Bullet to the Head”.
the merry gentleman with michael keaton is good
also, clive owen is on your list twice before morgan freeman is…
Where is the love for the mariachi of El Mariachi? Or even the American version, Desperado? Or for the various assassins in Smokin’ Aces? Clint Eastwood in The Eiger Sanction? Charles Bronson in Death Wish? Mark Wahlberg in The Shooter? Technically not hitmen, but what about the snipers in Enemy At The Gate?
The world is really small now, you don’t have to call it ‘The Professional’ any more.
A fine list with many of the seminal movies from the genre. Day of the Jackal is The Godfather of hitman movies so ought not be overlooked. The vengeance seeking dissident French military kickstarts the plot so it’s in keeping with the vengeance theme. It’s also simultaneously a great detective movie.
I like The American with George Clooney – it’s the hoary old one last job trope but with added Italian beaver.
I’ll watch Mr & Mrs Smith every time it’s on.
Gross Pointe Blank is an absolutely fantastic movie, and deserves more love than it gets.
Sin City. “That there is one damn fine coat you’re wearin’. I love hitmen, no matter what you do to them, you don’t feel bad.”
Lucky Number Slevin and Wanted are the worst entries in this list. Tell you what, replace them with Man on Fire and Collateral, then your list will be flawless.
Not the actual point of the post, but I’ve gotten tired of actors like Oldman and Malkovich deriding the majority of their work as if it was beneath them. They could play the “I do this for the love of acting and this crap over here for the money” card 20 years ago, but when you resume slowly but surely fills up with roles that you “..can’t bear” then maybe that’s on you. Stop being a pretentious asshole and just once say, “It wasn’t Shakespeare, but damn that was fun!”
No love at all for The Big Hit??