Every major action star always has that one scene that people love to drag out every now to make fun of, because it reminds us that even the biggest badasses in the world have their bad moments. But only the truly greatest stars have many of these moments to make fun of, because it shows that they kept making bad decisions and doing stupid sh*t, and they were still able to succeed because of it. Stallone had Over the Top, Stop or My Mom Will Shoot and Rocky V, among others, and Arnold had Batman & Robin, Eraser and that whole governor thing. Even today, the Rock has given us Tooth Fairy and GI Joe: Retaliation, while Jason Statham tried his best to wear a wig in Revolver.

But nobody has done it as well (or terribly) as Jean-Claude Van Damme, who was a beloved action god of the ’80s and early ’90s, all the way up until Street Fighter: The Movie, his intense love of cocaine and sleeping with every woman he met derailed his career. Although, at least one expert of 80s and 90s action films (*points to self*) would say that while Sudden Death was a bomb at the box office, it was the bomb in terms of being unintentionally hilariously and endlessly rewatchable.

Van Damme turns 55-years old today, but the guy proved in that Volvo commercial that he’s still in better shape than 90% of the men on this planet, and he showed us in The Expendables 2 that he’s more than capable of delivering the same over-the-top, ridiculous action fight sequences that he became famous for. And since it’s Saturday and we don’t have anything better to do, I thought we could waste a little time celebrating his silliest and most absurd moments. Naturally, most people think the conversation begins and ends with Bloodsport.