Every major action star always has that one scene that people love to drag out every now to make fun of, because it reminds us that even the biggest badasses in the world have their bad moments. But only the truly greatest stars have many of these moments to make fun of, because it shows that they kept making bad decisions and doing stupid sh*t, and they were still able to succeed because of it. Stallone had Over the Top, Stop or My Mom Will Shoot and Rocky V, among others, and Arnold had Batman & Robin, Eraser and that whole governor thing. Even today, the Rock has given us Tooth Fairy and GI Joe: Retaliation, while Jason Statham tried his best to wear a wig in Revolver.
But nobody has done it as well (or terribly) as Jean-Claude Van Damme, who was a beloved action god of the ’80s and early ’90s, all the way up until Street Fighter: The Movie, his intense love of cocaine and sleeping with every woman he met derailed his career. Although, at least one expert of 80s and 90s action films (*points to self*) would say that while Sudden Death was a bomb at the box office, it was the bomb in terms of being unintentionally hilariously and endlessly rewatchable.
Van Damme turns 55-years old today, but the guy proved in that Volvo commercial that he’s still in better shape than 90% of the men on this planet, and he showed us in The Expendables 2 that he’s more than capable of delivering the same over-the-top, ridiculous action fight sequences that he became famous for. And since it’s Saturday and we don’t have anything better to do, I thought we could waste a little time celebrating his silliest and most absurd moments. Naturally, most people think the conversation begins and ends with Bloodsport.
This is the best scene ever.
[youtu.be]
Excuse me, but I must interject to provide the greatest JCVD scene ever.
[www.youtube.com]
That dance scene is from Kickboxer, not Bloodsport. It even says Kickboxer on the youtube video you poster. This is a mistake i can’t let you live on with unhurt, Burnsy. I challenge you to Muay Thai! Bring your own wheelchair.
Yep, I pasted it out of order at the last second to switch it up and screwed it up. My bad.
Well, my challenge still stands. We must dip out hands in glue and glass, and put on leather thongs.
Are you flirting with Burnsy?
I want Tong Po.
GIVE ME TONG PO!!!
Every time I watch the dipping-the-hands-in-glue-and-glass scene from Kickboxer, all I see is Charlie Sheen / Topper Harley dipping his hands in caramel and then into candy.
Tong Po, you best be careful.
Burnsy ain’t like that pussbag Cody from Step By Step that defeated you in Kickboxer 3 AND 4… In fact, if you two ever fought for realz, it would be over in five hits:
1) Burnsy hitting you
2) You hitting the bottom of a grave
3) Burnsy hitting your grieving girlfriend from behind
4) Your girl hitting 911 cause she can’t walk afterward
5) Burnsy hitting up Vegas to party, fight, and bang more bitches
Ashley, normally I wouldn’t bust your “balls” like I would with Rowles, or Kurp, but do you even proofread what you write? Have you even SEEN Bloodsport?? Ain’t no dance scene in it, and the Youtube video is CLEARLY marked “Kickboxer JCVD Dance”
Jesus…
I know, I switched some shit up at the last second and screwed that one up. Apologies.
Ashley, please accept my internet apology.
Burnsy, that’s a week in the Hot Box!
How DARE you trash Street Fighter. I very nearly got into a fight with a friend last weekend when he denied the greatness of Street Fighter. People say “Oh, it’s too bad it was Raul Julia’s last role”, but have you fucking seen it? It’s amazing. I can’t even do it justice. Read the last entry here: [www.cracked.com]
That comes close to describing how goddamned incredible Street Fighter is. Plus, plus, apparently Kylie Minogue learned from JCVD about how to get your ass in amazing shape, so we have JCVD to indirectly thank for Kylie Minogue’s terrific ass.
Burnsy, I thought you were cool, but this is just unacceptable.
I tried to keep this short for the sake of the weekend and all, because usually when I mention Street Fighter, I add that we should appreciate it for what it is. After all, I am a defender of all action movies terrible. Plus, people who do that whole “I can’t believe this was Raul Julia’s last movie” need to chill with that. We wouldn’t talk about Julia nearly as much if his last movie was a drama or something meaningful and celebrated. This is as much his legacy as anything he ever did, and that’s cool to me.
Kylie Minogue was the only thing that kept me watching that movie.
That’s the best piece of writing ever to grace Cracked.
The Street Fighter movie is terrible. I just go back and forth between thinking that it’s great terrible and plain old terrible. Like, I know it’s hilarious, but my inner teenage SF super fan is still pissy that they turned my favorite video game series into that.
This was awesome.
This post made my day. My old man and I watched all these films on VHS in the 80s and the cinema in the 90s. Fond memories of ridiculously choreographed carnage.
Soooo much good stuff here!!
Bonus goodness: The man behind Monaco Forever
[charlespitt.net]
MTV Producer, Carlo Gustaff wanted Placido Domingo until he heard Charles Pitt sing “Granada” and saw him play polo; he chose Pitt. “A tenor on a horse who sings as beautiful as he rides.”
Samantha Charles Equine Magazine
+1 for putting up the awesome gifs of Van Damme on Bloodsport.
Take a couple of days off Burnsy, you earned it.
How did the rickshaw race from Knock Off not make this list? It’s a freakin’ rickshaw race, for starters. Furthermore, the man riding in the rickshaw is Rob Schneider wearing a bicycle helmet. If that wasn’t enough, JCVD is wearing knockoff pumas, spelled “Pumma” that fall apart during the race because they’re knockoffs.
here ya go [www.youtube.com]
worth the time.
You forgot the best film, Sudden Death. He killed a female assassin who was dressed up as the Pittsburgh Penguins mascot, and made a makeshift blowgun that shot nails.
I expected more from Hard Target: A movie where JCVD is playing a merchant marine who was an ex-Ranger Vietnam vet, when he would’ve been 15.
Standing on a motorcycle and shooting at the bad guys always stands out in my mind. Did they teach that in a special section of Ranger school?
Nah. Learned it from Laotian monks after a particularly harrowing mission on the wrong side of the border of a country we weren’t officially (legally) at war with.
Those monks can ride, bro.
man how awesome would that movie breakin been if ton po and van damme started kicking the shit out of everyone ..and no mention of one of the most underrated van damme movies CYBORG ..and if your talking hilarious scene you gotta talk about the bloodsport scene where van damme breaks out the booty shot .
Seriously. When it comes to JCVD movies these should always be the top 3:
Double Impact, Cyborg, and Lionheart
Holy shit, I just realized Ming-Na Wen was in Street Fighter…
Well this was wonderful. I especially like the Monaco Forever clip. I have a hard time telling who’s supposed to be the good guy in that scene. Seems like it’s JCVD, because he wins and he’s not the one who starts the fight; but he still had straight-up molested that dude in the suit, which isn’t very cool. And then there’s the Double Impact line where Alex calls Chad a faggot. Very weird, mystifying attitude towards gayness here.
Technically he called himself a faggot.
Yeah, that’s what makes it mystifying.
this is the greatest Van Damme tribute ever: Bloodsport as Mortal Kombat. Complete with music and sound effects.
[www.youtube.com]
I’ve always suspected that if you punch someone hard enough in the balls, his head will explode.
There are so many scenes from Sudden Death that it could be an article by itself.
Also, I was in that movie.
Cyborg is in a special category because JCVD actually blinded a dude filming that piece of shit, which must still keep that guy up at night.
Nothing from A.W.O.L. (or Lionheart / Wrong Bet depending on where you reside) makes me a sad Scotsman.
Attila’s mutton-chops, Deborah Rennard’s chest about to burst out of her top at the climax of the fight, a guy called Thunderwolf in the cast (just Thunderwolf), not to mention all the pre-main-event fights and the gif-tasticness of them all.