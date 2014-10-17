Channing Tatum Doesn’t Sound Very Excited About ’23 Jump Street’

Back in 2012, or “The Year of C-Tates” as we called it, 21 Jump Street raked in $201 million at the box office to guarantee that there would be a 22 Jump Street behind it. Sure enough, 22 Jump Street made almost all of that at the domestic box office alone this year, as the joke-within-a-joke sequel finished its theatrical run with a cool $327 million, as well as a series of posters for all of the sequels that Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill would star in moving ahead. We laughed – oh yes, we laughed – but then Sony and Columbia Pictures basically said, “But seriously, 23 Jump Street is happening.”

While the original report had directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord attached to at least produce the third film, it seemed like it was a surefire thing. However, Tatum doesn’t seem to be feeling it all that much, as he told USA Today.

“College was the obvious next step for us. We had to go there. I don’t know what the next step is after college. Do we go and take down Enron? Or the government in D.C.? I feel like it’s all redundant. The big running joke of the second movie is this is just going to be bigger and (crappier) than the first time. I don’t know if that joke works three times so we’ll see.” (Via USA Today)

The most important thing to take away from this news? USA Today is calling Tatum “C-Tates” now, too. Remember where you came from, baby boy. FilmDrunk made u a star, C-Tates, yo.