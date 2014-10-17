Channing Tatum Doesn’t Sound Very Excited About ’23 Jump Street’

Back in 2012, or “The Year of C-Tates” as we called it, 21 Jump Street raked in $201 million at the box office to guarantee that there would be a 22 Jump Street behind it. Sure enough, 22 Jump Street made almost all of that at the domestic box office alone this year, as the joke-within-a-joke sequel finished its theatrical run with a cool $327 million, as well as a series of posters for all of the sequels that Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill would star in moving ahead. We laughed – oh yes, we laughed – but then Sony and Columbia Pictures basically said, “But seriously, 23 Jump Street is happening.”
While the original report had directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord attached to at least produce the third film, it seemed like it was a surefire thing. However, Tatum doesn’t seem to be feeling it all that much, as he told USA Today.
“College was the obvious next step for us. We had to go there. I don’t know what the next step is after college. Do we go and take down Enron? Or the government in D.C.? I feel like it’s all redundant. The big running joke of the second movie is this is just going to be bigger and (crappier) than the first time. I don’t know if that joke works three times so we’ll see.” (Via USA Today)
The most important thing to take away from this news? USA Today is calling Tatum “C-Tates” now, too. Remember where you came from, baby boy. FilmDrunk made u a star, C-Tates, yo.
Me fail English? That’s unpossible.
He’s just upset when you someone eat it.
I just wanna say, FUCKING DO 2121 JUMP STREET! I would pay to see that shit. Word!
43 jump street looks dope.. only because I am reminded of THE 3 AMIGOS!!
loved that movie
I gotta say, 22 was MUCH better than I expected. Oh did I laugh! But 23 is really unnecessary and excessive.
Besides, how much more gayness can be crammed into a comedy? Don’t answer that, please.
DGI!
It’s there no integrity left in 21 Jump Street movies?
hopefully 23 jumpstreet will just be the address of the apartment the two of them move into where they go about their daily lives, actively avoiding policework. roll credits.
Yes
A truckload of money will make him to a 180.
The second one was decent at best. Very disappointed with it. A 3rd would just overkill the series. But hey, that’s what Hollywood does right?
Obviously the next step for them is to investigate Xavier’s school for gifted youngsters.
You spoiled the big twist in the Gambit movie!
So not excite. In future, please use my grammar check before hit send button. Me no joke. Me help.
This would make a great tv show.
Skip 23 and do something completely out there.
“21 Jump Street: Ferguson Nights”.
*Dodges rock, gets destroyed in an op-ed*
In 15 years time, we will have seen:
21 Jump Street goes to Hell
21 Jump Street : Mars 4D
21 Jump Street: Viva Las Vegas. . .
In that order.