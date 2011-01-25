The film, about a young cop (Tatum) who finds himself embroiled in controversy that could tear his family apart, features heavy star power, including Ray Liotta, Al Pacino, Katie Holmes and Tracy Morgan, which indicates that there should still be a demanding market for Son, despite people crapping all over it yesterday.
C-walk out of my theater, Hollywood Reporter…
Though the theater wasn’t full, the room was crowded with acquisitions execs wanting an early look at the film. Reps from Samuel Goldwyn, Paramount, Summit, the Weinstein Co., Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions Group, IFC Films, Morgan Creek, Screen Media, Miramax and Relativity made it into the theater by the film’s opening credits.
Some of them, however, were gone well before the end credits. In addition, enough regular audience members left early for one observer to describe it as an “exodus.”
Baloney. Pure baloney. I’m so angry right now that I could just cuss. But I won’t because I know that this movie is going to be a success. Even worse, I’m going to have to explain this to my good friend C-Tates, because he actually sent me this link with the following message:
“YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEAH BOYYYYYYYYY, C-TATES IS DA MUTHA F*CKIN’ BOMB, YO!”
Poor guy. At least the poster lists some of the more positive reviews…
*fervently hopes trailer is set to “Pop Pop Goes the Weasel”*
4 out of how many Diddy’s Poppin Cristal?
3.
You mean to tell us that a movie starring C-Tates and Katie Holmes was bad? I mean, that in no way sounds like a script that better actors passed on.
Did they have to use the word “exodus”? We get it, all the Jews left in a hurry.
/go read all my brilliant Oscar observations. I’m so deep they call me Armond Black.
This is Tracy Morgan’s follow-up to Hard to Watch.
/I liked the banner pic better when C-Tates was played by Vince Vaughn and the other guy was holding an ice cream cone.
Channing Tatum Has A Bomb, Mustache
Da bomb is 4 ma bois and dis mustache 4 da ladies. HOLLA!
Wait, Tracy Morgan? Is he trying to EGOT in real life?
Quite a cast. Juliette Binoche is in it too. “Yo, girl, you don’t gots ta be patient for my English.”
Crap, Larry, my bad.
“No One” is a stupid name for a dog that tells you to kill girls.
This looks like one of the movies from the posters Tracy Jordan has hanging up in his dressing room on 30 Rock.
LIZ LEMON! Come see my new action flick. Its a serious police drama except I play the white cop and C-Tate plays the black one.
That same observer later stated that his Chai Tea Latte was “epic” while pointing out that the scarf he’s wearing is wrapped differently than most, so he’s not “mainstream.”
Yo Sergeant, the only case I care about is this case of Hennessy, ya heard?
Yo Sergeant, I’d like to apply for a search warrant to ascertain the whereabouts of your swagger, nah mean?
This is Car 69 requesting back-up dancers.
Is this the dramatic version of Hot Cops?
Said one of the people who left the theater “It wasn’t that the movie was bad, I was actually enjoying it, but I just couldn’t stand all the yelling at the screen that Tatum was doing; it was really distracting.”
Well duh, doing the ol popcorn trick with a horribly burned dong is bound to turn some people off.
C-Tatez even gots his own ad on FilmDrunk.com boy! It be all poppin’ up on my screenz an shit! YO BOY, HE’S THE EAGLE!!! SCKREEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!
so what you are trying to say is that his mustache is the bomb, yo….