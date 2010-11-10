Channing Tatum in 21 Jump Street Might be the Most Perfect Casting Ever

Wow, if you ever want to waste an hour or two, go down the Google Image Search rabbit hole that is “21 Jump Street.” So. Much. Denim. Anyway, Believe it or not, one of the more ridiculous shows Stephen J. Cannell ever created (which is saying something), which launched the careers of Johnny Depp… and, uh… Richard Grieco, Peter Deluise*, and Dustin Nguyen… is coming to the big screen, via a comedic take courtesy of Jonah Hill. It doesn’t take much to turn a show about undercover high school detectives into a comedy, which is good because Jonah Hill gets winded walking up stairs. (Fat joke, get it? I know, super clever.)
Yadda yadda yadda, now it looks like America’s mumbliest wigger Channing Tatum is going to be in it.
I’m told that Tatum will soon be in negotiations to star alongside Jonah Hill. Production will begin in the spring. […] The movie was scripted by Michael Bacall [Scott Pilgrim] based on a story he hatched with Hill. The film will be directed by Cloudy with the Chance of Meatballs helmers Phil Lord and Chris Miller. [Deadline]
Wow, “soon be in negotiations”, that’s a new level of speculation, even for showbiz news. In any case, I love this idea. People forget now that he’s become a respected actor and huge star, but back in the late 80s, Johnny Depp’s career was looking very C-Tates. It remains to be seen whether Tatum can use his early success like Depp did and reinvent himself, or whether he’ll wind up hosting the state fair’s do-rag summit with Richard Grieco and Dan Cortese.
*To be fair, he did star in Yeti: Curse of the Snow Demon
C-Tates wanted his next project to be a remake of Edwards Scissorhands but the studio won’t allow him near sharp objects.
Tatum thinks this is a fighting movie and he’ll be playing Street.
Take Johnny Depp out of that original cast, and there isn’t anyone who could make it on the cable access version of Hollywood Squares.
Which is too bad, because I’ll take Dustin for the Nguyen.
/steals gimmick from Fek, bowtie spins, tips hat to crowd
[Rolls up on segway wearing ironic denim tie]
Porn version title: 21 Jumped, Skeets
Richard Grieco would like it to be known he’d be happy to appear in a parody of his former show. He would also be happy to appear in a craft-services or custodial uniform to work on a parody of his former show.
Richard Grieco just saved a ton of money on car insurance by getting a bus pass.
Tatum will be surprised to learn that this is not a sequel to “Dat Blackjack Movie, yo.”
I understand this remake as much as I understand the fevor over the McRibb.
@Crap
Well, ever since they took the anti-biotics out of the cow feed, it’s been contangious.
hosting the state fair’s do-rag summit with Richard Grieco and Dan Cortese.
Hey Depp might be the all mighty actor but he´s not alone, Nguyen got to direct birdemic plague of the wingedshit.
C-Tate goes undercover as a nerd:
“Yo, Yo, Yo, where the biology lab at, son? I gots to get my brainiac on!”
Deluise has the mighty death grip on Depp’s manbits in that photo. You squeeze them for all the girls Pete.
Also, you all forgot about Deluise’s super acting turn as the bald lumbering guy in Seaquest
[www.imdb.com]
He was, I shit you not, called Dagwood. Perfect name for a C-Tate movie you think?
I can’t get over the fact that, in the header image, the dude grabbing the guy’s leg is totally grabbing that guy’s dick and balls. There’s no way he’s not, it’s not possible for him not to be grabbing that guy’s junk. That’s very inappropriate for coworkers to be doing. And you know what?
It looks like the other guy is enjoying it.
Peter Deluise does alot of stuff behind the camera now. I think he wrote,produced,and directed maybe half the episodes of the TV show Stargate SG-1 for 10 seasons. He even played a director of a TV show about the Stargate in one episode.
Is this letting my geek flag fly too high?