Channing Tatum in 21 Jump Street Might be the Most Perfect Casting Ever

Wow, if you ever want to waste an hour or two, go down the Google Image Search rabbit hole that is “21 Jump Street.” So. Much. Denim. Anyway, Believe it or not, one of the more ridiculous shows Stephen J. Cannell ever created (which is saying something), which launched the careers of Johnny Depp… and, uh… Richard Grieco, Peter Deluise*, and Dustin Nguyen… is coming to the big screen, via a comedic take courtesy of Jonah Hill. It doesn’t take much to turn a show about undercover high school detectives into a comedy, which is good because Jonah Hill gets winded walking up stairs. (Fat joke, get it? I know, super clever.)

Yadda yadda yadda, now it looks like America’s mumbliest wigger Channing Tatum is going to be in it.

I’m told that Tatum will soon be in negotiations to star alongside Jonah Hill. Production will begin in the spring. […] The movie was scripted by Michael Bacall [Scott Pilgrim] based on a story he hatched with Hill. The film will be directed by Cloudy with the Chance of Meatballs helmers Phil Lord and Chris Miller. [Deadline]

Wow, “soon be in negotiations”, that’s a new level of speculation, even for showbiz news. In any case, I love this idea. People forget now that he’s become a respected actor and huge star, but back in the late 80s, Johnny Depp’s career was looking very C-Tates. It remains to be seen whether Tatum can use his early success like Depp did and reinvent himself, or whether he’ll wind up hosting the state fair’s do-rag summit with Richard Grieco and Dan Cortese.

*To be fair, he did star in Yeti: Curse of the Snow Demon