Channing Tatum Is Taking A Break From Acting

I don’t know, you guys. I really don’t even know how to break this news to you all right now. I guess it’s Band-Aid time, so let’s rip it right off – Channing Tatum is going to take a break from acting in 2013.
“[Reid Carolin and I] have about three to four ideas that we love that are all in the hopper. By the end of next year, we’re going to shut things down and write the first thing that we’re going to direct. We’re going to be like, alright, no more acting parts for a minute, let’s take a few and really get caring about that section of our career.” (Via EW)
Do you want to know how serious he is? Tatum has already been ruled out of playing Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey film series. Sorry ladies, but you can put your burnt vibrators away.
No, this isn’t about his fans. This is about what he wants. What HE wants. I’ve never witnessed something so incredibly selfish in my life – “Peep me, I B C-Tates n I’m all GQ’s Movie Star of da Year, People’s Sexiest Man Alive n BET’s Hottest Homeboy! I’m an A-lizzlezister now and want 2 has a mad serious career and make joints dat mean some’n 2 me n not have my restaurant open when Burnsy visits New Orleans!”
What about your fans, Channing? Yeah, that’s right, I called you Channing. You’re not C-Tates to me right now. You’re just some dude, who is actually probably going to focus on being a father, trying to “do what’s best for him”. Disgusting.
Well, Tatum fans, enjoy the world’s greatest actor while he lasts, because when 2013 hits in a few weeks, you’re only going to be able to see Channing Tatum in GI Joe: Retaliation, Side Effects, White House Down and Foxcatcher. And then in 2014? Just The Contortionist’s Handbook, 21 Jump Street 2 and Jupiter Ascending. That’s it. That’s all you get.
What a jerk.
Stupid. He can take a break when nobody wants him in their movies anymore which will be sooner than he thinks.
I doubt people notice his break considering all those movie he has line up.lol
I thinking more of his moneymaking opportunities. Those good looks and washboard abs don’t last forever, and there are a horde of marginally-talented good-looking dudes ready to take his place
for some odd reason I think he knows that lol
Still smarting from the restaurant snub, huh?
I want my potatum skins, damn it.
Tatum Tots dammit.
Yes and yes. I’m just going to start calling all of my potato-based appetizers as tatums.
Coming soon to Guy Fieri’s Roadside Feedbag and Slop-Hole Emporium: Taters A La Channing.
How Dare He. I thought we were cool C-tates. Wait a minute..
“Channing Tatum in GI Joe: Retaliation, Side Effects, White House Down and Foxcatcher. And then in 2014? Just The Contortionist’s Handbook, 21 Jump Street 2 and Jupiter Ascending.”
that’s lot of movie for some one who is taking break lol
Is Jupiter Ascending the long awaited sequel to Mercury Rising?
The Contortionist’s Handbook is a great book. I didn’t expect to see C-Tates in the John Dolan Vincent role at all, but the sixth finger will provide even more opportunities for fingerbanging ladies.
Big deal. Kristen Stewart takes a break from acting every time she starts shooting a movie.
The EW spelt “aight” wrong.
Sizzay It aint sizzo!
Excellent news. Now we can stop having so many posts’s about him.
You bests’s be trolling.
Sizzabbatical, playa! ReeeGROUP!!!!
BY KAHLESS’ BEARD! The Mighty Feklahr will set up a 24 hour “No Killin’ Yo-self and Shit” hotline for Vince and Burnsy. If you baktags get insanely depressed and feel like ending it all, call 382-5968!
…
Ha ha! Just kidding, that is “telephone” for “FUCK YOU”!
Seriously though, please don’t start calling that number and giving the poor schlub on the other end a hard time just because I went for a retarded joke.
I thought the hotline was 867-5309…
Don’t worry Ash, like your triumphant return to the frotcast, true heroes always come back.
Once C-Tates has to ACTUALLY spend time with his far far less famous wife Jenna, he’ll realize that, while hot, she is just a dead lay and a nag and drop her like it’s hot! Then he’ll have to start doing movies again just so he can be bangin his bangin female leads yo!
Werd.