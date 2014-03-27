Channing Tatum Looks Like An S&M Cowboy In The ‘Jupiter Ascending’ Poster

Get ready to double the C-Tates and double your fizznun, as Jupiter Ascending has both a new poster and trailer to keep your whack asses in check today. Starring Channing Tatum as the intergalactic bounty hunter Caine and Mila Kunis as Jupiter Jones, the unknowing queen whom he must save, Jupiter Ascending appears to be the most ambitious project yet for Lana and Andy Wachowski. Just take a look at this amazing new poster and the way that they have transformed our boy C-Tates into the baddest mother f*cker in all this dope ass galaxy.
Now Caine isn’t just your ordinary badass alien bounty hunter with a goatee and pointy ears. He’s a “genetically-engineered ex-military hunter,” which means that he’s the kind of playboy who doesn’t care where his laser beams hit, as long as they do what they were intended to do – f*ckin’ kill, yo. But what happens when some fly ass boo finds her way into da dopest bounty hunter’s heart? Mad love, son.
On an honest note, did you ever think, in a million years, we’d get to the point where I’d write a sentence that includes “Starring Channing Tatum as the intergalactic bounty hunter Caine…”? I still can’t wrap my brain around the fact that Channing Tatum is an A-lister headlining an epic sci-fi visual masterpiece created by the Wachowskis. Sure, it might suck as hard as a Matrix sequel, but I doubt it. I don’t want to slip and fall into a 10,000-word essay that ultimately proves the existence of God, all in the name of making sense of C-Tates’s career, so I’ll leave it to the wise words of the eternal Liz Lemon: “An hour for the year? Am I supposed to just scratch the surface of Channing Tatum’s meteoric rise?”
My only question is “How is Sean Bean going to die this time?”.
I would lay all the gold pressed latinum in the galaxy against 20:1 odds that Sean Bean bites it hard. I’m thinking thermal detonator type disintegration.
Well, given that its a Wachowski movie and he appears to be playing the Morpheus “wise sage” role, I’m guessing he dies of shame because his daughter releases an intergalactic porn holo using her real name.
This movie looks like the sci-fi equivalent of a Stefon-endorsed nightclub. It. Has. EVERYTHING.
i love your description and i want to see it more because of it
Human spaceship – it’s that thing of when Channing Tatum rides a midget through the galaxy
Are we positive that’s not actually a still from Sons of Anarchy pasted on top of the space background I always picked for my elementary school pictures?
Yeah, if you remove Channing, that looks like a dope-ass Trapper Keeper.
Add some dolphins and you’ve got a Lisa Frank Trapper Keeper.
I had that Lisa Frank trapper keeper.
Every film franchise has to go to space at some point: Friday the 13th, Leprechaun, even the Muppets.
Finally, we now have Step Up in Space.
in space you can’t hear the music…but you can still feel the bass
This really makes me think that the biggest mistake in the history of casting was not putting C-Tates in the FP.
But is he not the new Keanu?
Is C-Tates supposed to be that little fairy kid from "Legend" all growed up and jaded from his traumatic childhood?
Thanks. Thanks for reminding me of how blissfully drugged out that kid acts. Now I need a shower and to find a therapist.
The big bad guy (Eddie Redmayne) was in a movie with Sean Bean before, the under-rated “Black Death” from 2010. Shockingly, Bean didn’t die in that one.
j/k, he gets the bubonic plague, lulz :)
So much hot English actors, so little time.
Black Death was the shit yo.
Brought to you by Maybelline.
Any chance the movie will throw in a reference to his gimp character from This is the End?
Step Up 2 Da Space – In space no one can hear you B-Boy.
“Channing Tatum Looks Like An S&M Cowboy In The ‘Jupiter Ascending’ Poster”
Not that there’s anything wrong with that.
Amazing – no matter how advanced the civilization, they settle their disputes with high powered guns that shoot thousands of rounds of ammunition that never hit a leading character. I’ve seen this movie (or one with the same plot) about 20 times in the last 30 years.
Have you seen a movie where there’s actually an official title called “Queen of the Universe”? Because that’s in this movie.
Channing Tatum is an A-lister?
Three $100+ million dollar movies in one year earned him that spot.
I still can’t wrap my head around how anybody thought bleaching his hair was a good idea. Was he in a boy band in his home planet?
I think that not only C-Tates’ rise, but also McConaughey’s, is enough proof that there is a God.