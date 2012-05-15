Channing Tatum to star in 'White House Down,' for Roland Emmerich. No, seriously.

If you were worried that your Hollywood blockbusters were turning into an endless loop of Battleship, with uninspired plots and grossly unrealistic budgets, sleep well tonight, because Roland Emmerich and Columbia Pictures are going to save the world. Columbia recently paid $3 million for a spec script for White House Down, written by James Vanderbilt, who is the man behind the remakes of Total Recall and RoboCop, as well as classics like The Losers and The Rundown.
The premise? Die Hard in the White House. Except this time, terrorists don’t have to deal with Bruce Willis. Now they have to get past the hardest twerkin’ man in $ho BizNa$$, Channing Tatum.
… a Die Hard-style scenario of having the group of antagonists take over a building, in this case the White House, and having one man fight with limited resources against impossible odds and extraordinary obstacles.
Tatum would play a Secret Service agent who happens to be a single dad and must save the president when 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. is taken over by paramilitary group. (Via the Hollywood Reporter)
Can he please be the White House chef that’s also an ex-Navy SEAL? Oh, and can he also be an Army Ranger released from prison with the ability to drive any vehicle? Because that would pretty much be perfect.
However, I can personally assure you that this film will be unlike
XXX: State of the Union any film you’ve ever seen, because I have received an advanced excerpt of the script, written exclusively for Tatum.
Int. Lincoln Bedroom – Night.
Secret Service agent Cole “Snoop” Baretta is in bed with President Jefferson Washington’s twin Playmate daughters, Madyson and Rose’velt.
Snoop
Yo boos, dat was a hella fine freeway we just had, but I gots to get back to protectin’ yo pops’ neck.
Madyson
Damn, Snoop, you’re the best at everything, including fighting for our freedom, driving a Mustang and sex.
Snoop
Heard dat! Yo snap, girl, my walkie talkie B hollerin’.
Middle Eastern Voice
Attention Snoop Baretta, this is Colonel Ackbar Muslim and I have the President.
Snoop
Snap.
Colonel Ackbar Muslim
I am holding him hostage for $1 trillion.
Snoop
Word?
Colonel Ackbar Muslim
If you do not pay, I will execute him.
Snoop
Aw hell naw.
Colonel Akbar Muslim
And I will detonate a nuclear bomb at the BET studios.
Snoop
Aight, playboy. But u forgots 1 thing. I’m da Navy SEAL dat make all da bitches squeal.
NWA’s “Straight Outta Compton” plays, end scene.
*Cue background music..”Pony” by Ginuwine*
Yo, yippee ki-yay mo fo
Does this “Burnsy” guy have a physical address where Hollywood can send all its money, blow, and hookers? Just asking.
Dammit, I’ve got to stop reading these while eating cool ranch doritos. Dorito sputum everywhere. Bravo, Burnsy! And that banner pic may be my personal fave C-Tates photoshop ever.
I like how he “happens to be a single dad” so we can spend the first 45 minutes of the movie not giving a shit about what a deep and sensitive character he when he isn’t cappin’ fools, yo.
Although if his 6-year-old daughter happens to be part of a White House tour group that day…*prepares slow clap*
When I read “single dad” a little pee came out. I can’t wait til the end of the movie when they pull a Long Kiss Goodnight, or fuck it, a Die Hard, and his ex-wife sees what a true player he really is.
TV Reporter: We’ve received word that the anonymous agent on the scene is former Navy SEAL, Green Beret, Krav Maga master, Capoeira performer, and
Modern Warfarer Cole “Snoop” Beretta.
(Akbar grabs iPhone® from Alize, asks Siri to bring up saved Instagram photos.)
Akbar: As-Salaam-Alaikum, Miss Beretta
Oh the movie poster that will depict diagnoal shot C-Tates in front of the White House exploding is going to be fantastic.
Leave Bro-rock Brobama & Bro Biden alone, ‘turrist! Let’s settle this Iraqi-to-Pimpdaddy!
Enter C-Tates’ gruff commanding officer played by Peter Berg. “Snoop, that the fuck are you doing? You gotta save the White House, motherfucker!”
I wonder if the President in this will also be a gay black man.
. . .
Please,
GodBurnsy, let there be a scene where the bad guys unleash a dog on C-Tates, and he looks in the camera sayin’ “Aw hell naw, dog!”
“Who let the dogs out, yo?”
“Yo Colonel, u know I only dig pussy.”
This is nearly the EXACT same premise of Entourage plot device “Madderhorn,” the “Die Hard at Disneyland” movie that Ari tried pushing Vince to do.
I think we’re on the cusp of an entirely new action genre. “Die Hard at _________”
Personally I can’t wait for “Plowed: Die Hard on a Farm”
That was kinda the end of “Witness,” wasn’t it?
Rahm Emmanuel is obviously going to play the Mark Ellis role, right?
I am on board wiff this if the president is Barack Obama as portrayed by the dude wiff hair on Key & Peele.
I hope Cole “Snoop” Baretta enlists the help of his less-than-reputable homies from the rough ‘hood he grew up in to save the White House.
“Yo prez, yu can take da Snoop outta da hood, but yu can’t take da hood outta da Snoop, ya heard?”
“This fool’s creepin in on my shit.”
–John Cena
C-Tates signed on immediately after finding out he could write off Colombian hookers whilst researching his role.
Oh my god, yes. Give this movie all the awards.
Rachel McAdams as the Bomb Squad’s assistant technician (or Bomb Ass. Tech.) please & thanks. The puns write themselves…
“Yo gurl, after I’m finished cappin’ this fool, I’mma need yo help diffusin’ sumfin…”
“Oh no! C4?”
“Naw, gurl – THA C-PIECE!”
Now that the President has come out and said we have to marry guys, does a movie qualify if it has a mostly male cast? Because I want to marry all of this movie. And then renew our vows immediately.
Is it true Roland Emmerich got C-Tates involved with this project through a single text message?
Roland: C-TATES! THE PRESIDENT HAS BEEN KIDNAPPED BY NINJAS! ARE YOU A SMOOTH ENOUGH PLAYA TO RESCUE THE PRESIDENT?
C-Tates: Shi-chyeah!
“Goddammit Baretta!! I don’t care what kind of Navy training you’ve had. Delta Force is on site and you. Will. Stand. Down!”
“Wit all due reezpek, SIR. U can chill thah fuck out on the side lines wif Delta Burke if U want but this here mizzission is STAYIN’ undah the jurisdizziction ah SEAL Team Sexxxy, WHAT?!!”
“Linkin Park Bedroom”
/fixed
::: slow claps :::
*kicks Ackbar in the face*
“Oh, I see you met da Sneaka of da House. And once I lays you dizown in the grizound, Imma find your honeydip and turn her into Secretary of Tates, ya dig?”
(After saving the president) “Yo big chief, you can report to all my fizellow homeboys that the state uh the union is FLY”
(Looks to the captured terrorist leader) “Looks like yo term in office is about to start, ‘fraid you gonna be the intern and er’body else gotz tha cigars though, y’heard?”
I’m just glad Roland Emmerich decided to do something small scale for a change.
But……can he make it through a whole film without the terrorist actually being aliens from the year 10,000 B.C. that have a device that will trigger a catastrophic weather event/volcano/agent prehistoric lizard monster? Bonus points if Crazy Mel plays C-Taint’s Native American-lovin’ pops
Who keeps funding Seltzer and Freidberg?
Read the book, bought the T-shirt. Vince Flynn used this precise plot device in Transfer of Power.