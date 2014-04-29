Chase Is Shutting Down Porn Stars’ Bank Accounts, Some Say As Part Of A Government Crackdown

People involved in the porn industry are having their bank accounts shut down in a rash of account closures by Chase bank. The JP Morgan subsidiary that swallowed Washington Mutual in 2008 closed accounts owned by Teagan Presley, Layton Benton (according to TMZ), Dakota Skye (via XBiz) and Stoya (according to VICE), among others. The letter I obtained from Presley’s husband (whose account was also shut down, as they were linked), which you can see a copy of below, reads:
April 16, 2014
[Name]
We will be closing your account(s) ending in [number] on May 11, 2014
Reference Case Number 5621363
Dear Ashley Ann Erickson:
We recently reviewed your account and determined that we will be closing it on May 11, 2014. Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience.
We want you to have enough time to complete pending transactions and open an account at another bank. Here are some actions to take in the coming days:
[instructions on cancel automatic payments and stopping deposits]
You may close your account before the date we’ve provided. Your account agreement says that either of us may close your account at any time, without notice and without a reason.
We will mail you a check for the remaining balance in your account 10 business days after it is closed.
If you have questions, please call us at 1-877-382-8854
Sincerely,
Chase Customer Service
I’d be the first to try to organize a mass pullout of Chase over this (I already meant to take my money out after the credit union push a few years back but never go around to it), but it’s a little unclear at this point whether this rash of shut downs is coming from the banks themselves (star Chanel Preston had an account shut down by City National Bank in LA last May) or at the behest of the Department of Justice.
VICE thinks it may have something to do with something called “Operation Choke Point,” a “targeted effort to shut down as many as 30 separate industries by making it impossible for them to access banking services.”
“Operation Choke Point is asking banks to identify customers who may be breaking the law or simply doing something government officials don’t like,” Keating wrote. “Banks must then ‘choke off’ those customers’ access to financial services, shutting down their accounts.”
Keating said the highly secretive operation was launched in early 2013. That’s when porn stars started to complain to the media that their bank accounts were being shut down without explanation.
So far, the only connection to porn I can see is timing, as everything I’ve read about Operation Choke Point thus far is that it’s meant as a, let’s call it “creatively legal,” method of disrupting business for payday loan lenders and other admittedly scummy businesses. Says The Hill blog: “Federal law enforcers are targeting merchant categories like payday lenders, ammunition and tobacco sales, and telemarketers.”
However, it’s quite possible porn just hasn’t been mentioned, for the same reason your sexy bits are referred to as “unmentionables.” Part of Operation Choke Point’s stated goal is to go after “high-risk” merchants. And “pornography” is one category of merchant identified as “high risk” by the FDIC.
Does that mean Chase is going so far as to close the personal bank accounts (whose deposits and withdrawals aren’t even connected to porn business) of porn stars? It seems insane, but there’s no better explanation as of yet. Chase has had no comment so far (I’ve reached out myself but haven’t gotten a response).
The bottom line is, it will be interesting to see whether these porn star account closures were initiated by the banks themselves, at the behest of the DOJ, or some sketchy combination of the two.
It would be just perfect if the same government that failed to send anyone to jail over the financial crisis or the mass laundering of billions in drug money was now going after people who make porn. Yes, you should be pissed about this. We’ll be following up with our porn contacts to try to figure out what’s going on.
What does this mean exactly. I never had a bank account closed on me. Can they still withdrawl their money?
If you don’t withdraw your funds, they mail you check. They do this at their convenience, and once you get it, you need to set up a new bank account somewhere else, and then wait for those funds to become accessible (in some cases, three weeks from time of first deposit). It’s a completely scumbag move on the bank’s part, and has far reaching impact on all of the customer’s financial obligations.
It means on May 11, they won’t have an account at that bank anymore. The bank will take whatever money is still left in the account on May 11, and send a check for that amount to the ex-owner. The person will no longer be able to do business with that bank.
@bandit2037, that’s just insane. So for an entire month, an account holder has no access to their monies and is supposed to cancel all automatic transactions from the account that pay their debts without necessarily having any other means of covering those debts in the interim? Fuck these jack-booted agent thugs of the federal government. As long as someone is engaging in legal work, the government should stay the hell out of their banking business.
@Malia: try reading and thinking for two seconds. Anyone who receives a notice like this can withdraw their money at any time prior to closing, so covering bills is no more a problem than it would be anyway.
@Electric Mayhem, you could have said the same thing without the dickish attitude.
The first letter seems fairly courteous about it, but the letter in the second picture is worse. It says she isn’t allowed to access her account at all, including not being able to use the ATM or withdraw any money, so no she would NOT have access to her money to pay bills.
And, @Electric Mayhem , I don’t know that you can really say that trying to pay bills without a bank account is basically the same as paying them with one. You’ll have to go buy money orders (which are an extra expenditure) for anything you paid via check. For anything that came out automatically you have to make new arrangements which depend on what methods of payment those places accept. While it isn’t impossible to pay bills with no bank account, it’s certainly more of a hassle.
So tobacco executives will be receiving these bullshit notices too?
For some silly reason, I thought adult film performers (and most sex workers) used pseudonyms and would have their bank accounts in their real names?
That’s not silly. Just ignorant.
They still get paid by the production companies to the accounts in their legal names. Notice Teagan Presley’s letter is addressed to her real name Ashley Erickson.
They do.
The letter to Teagan uses he real name. As does the other one to “… Morales.”
Ok, So does it seem fishy that the same government which sets, and oversees bank lending practices is trying to shut down credit repair services for the people it extended poorly-adviced credit to in the first place?
Government doesn’t set lending practices- the regs imposed are there specifically to restrain banks. And I spent four years suing “credit repair services” for bilking folks out of more than $2.2 million total (plus turning two in for identity theft) so don’t ask for sympathy for those vultures.
That list also includes “Government grants.”
Most of those named transactions are linked to shady and illegal scams. At any given moment, my spam folder is filled with advertisements for half of those services.
The purpose of Choke Point is for the DOJ to lean on banks to close accounts linked to scammers like those Electric Mayhem mentioned.
Pornography is mentioned because there’s a fuckload of porn spam that is linked to identity theft and other fraud. As I mentioned in the long post that wordpress ate, if you pay for porn you’re already doing business with companies that have innocuous names. It’s only a matter of good faith that people give anyone credit card info, and that info isn’t used for illicit purposes by the other party. The DOJ is supposed to be going after scammers who do just that.
Why porn actors’ personal accounts are involved is anyone’s guess.
— Repost of the eaten comment —
Some porn actors are successful enough that it would be in their interest to form a corporation or LLC for their production company/studio. If it’s an LLC or if it was a differently-named corporation, the business must appear as “[name], LLC” in legal and financial transactions. To circumvent that requirement, they could file a DBA (Doing Business As) registration in the name of their pseudonym. Commercial transactions would be in the name of LLC, but many business references would be to the DBA pseudonym.
However, a bank account would be in the registered business’s legal name.
The most obvious reason I could think of to do this would be for their websites, especially where they offer memberships or conduct other commercial transactions. If you bought a membership to jennahaze.com (jenxstudios.com, actually), there isn’t a monthly debit to her — it’s to PremiumPass (which itself may have another legal name to further obfuscate their identity so people don’t realize you’re paying for porn). PP’s clients seem to be sufficiently savvy that I doubt they’re being paid in their own personal names, but being paid to their production company, and that is where they draw their income. Since most of them live and work in California, which is one of those asshole states with income, sales/excise, and capital gains taxes, it’d also be a way to minimize various tax liabilities, and certain payments from corporations to owners are taxed at the much lower capital gains rate instead of federal income tax rate (However, most states have capital gains tax rates that are higher than their personal income tax rates).
This is probably a factor as to why porn businesses are being set up in Nevada and Utah. I’d set up my porn business in Nevada, which has no income tax or capital gains tax, and in Clark County (Vegas) is likely not to go after me for an illicit business like most of Utah and the rest of Nevada might.
I don’t think most performers would ever need to go through that much trouble. Just looking at the signup page at jenx, I noticed that Nina Hartley owns nina.com, which makes me think that she probably bought it back in the 90s. That’s good hustle.a
@Electric Mayhem, Underball is just perpetuating bullshit Tea Party talking points blaming those with poor credit (read: minorities) for the economy’s implosion instead of, you know, the criminal banks that gambled with and lost more “money” on paper than actually exists in the world.
@Martin : if they are regularly paid by a suspect entity, the banks probably panicked.
True.
@Electric Mayhem – that is most certainly the case. The depositor in their account is a target, not the star him or her self.
I would think, at a minimum with regrd to industries that serve a constitutionally protected function (porn [1st Amd.], guns and ammo [2nd Amd.] etc.) this could be challenged as creating an impermissible chilling effect, though the whole thing just sounds like arbitrary and capricious harassment.
Its been a while since I practiced law however so I wait for @Buttockus Finch, Esq.’s take.
I sincerely hope there is litigation over this. I sincerely hope some DOJ officials are held accountable, or at least hauled before Congress and excoriated. However, I suspect this will be flushed down the memory hole.
I dealt with something similar a few years back- two of my clients thought their account had been closed because of their race. Turns out they were employed as independent contractors for a company that the FBI was investigating for money laundering, and the bank was scared when they received a visit and warrant for records of all regular payees who might be participating.
If I had to venture a guess, I’m thinking a similar situation might be going on here.
Sure, this is probable collateral damage. The problem is however that if the DOJ is trying to close industries it finds undesirable but which are legal the core of what they are doing is wrong as well. Credit repair services may be disproportionately shady, but if we want to get rid of them due process dictates going through the legal and/or notice and comment rulemaking procedure, not harassing banks so they won’t do business with them.
True.
It’s interesting that it is worth more to banks to close accounts wholesale rather than accept or even fight the mere threat of having to comply with or be subjected to even the barest scrutiny by regulators.
Remember, kids: You really aren’t your bank’s clients. Unless you make them money by paying them back for money they lend or paying them for investment banking and asset management fees, you are just collateral. Your money is what they use to make their money. This is why credit unions are becoming popular. At least as a CU member you have some stake in their business, and they are more likely to reward you (or not punish you) for letting them use your money to make themselves money.
Depends if they are undesirable on a moral level or because they foster fraud and abuse due to lax internal controls. I do agree in general that full regulatory rulemaking is preferable.
Also, I’m going to steal “disproportionately shady” as my new tagline.
@Martin: true.
Even if the industry is inherently problematic or the internal controls are weak, there is a process by which the government gets to clamp down, and harassment by litigation isn’t it.
Also, you can’t steal “disproportionately shady” because I give you an unrestricted license to use it.
This may have happened to a family member of mine that runs a pretty successful small business. Out of the blue his bank called up and demanded a bunch of information they already had. They even wanted him to explain how he gets his money or else they were going to close his account down. He told them that the IRS knows where his money comes from and switched banks.
I don’t know what the law is in the U.S., but in Canada this is a clear human rights claim.
— Repost of the eaten comment —
Some porn actors are successful enough that it would be in their interest to form a corporation or LLC for their production company/studio. If it’s an LLC or if it was a differently-named corporation, the business must appear as “[name], LLC” in legal and financial transactions. To circumvent that requirement, they could file a DBA (Doing Business As) registration in the name of their pseudonym. Commercial transactions would be in the name of LLC, but many business references would be to the DBA pseudonym.
However, a bank account would be in the registered business’s legal name.
The most obvious reason I could think of to do this would be for their websites, especially where they offer memberships or conduct other commercial transactions. If you bought a membership to some pornstar’s pay site, there isn’t a monthly debit to her — it’s to another company (which itself may have another legal name to further obfuscate their identity so people don’t realize you’re paying for porn). PP’s clients seem to be sufficiently savvy that I doubt they’re being paid in their own personal names, but being paid to their production company, and that is where they draw their income. Since most of them live and work in California, which is one of those asshole states with income, sales/excise, and capital gains taxes, it’d also be a way to minimize various tax liabilities, and certain payments from corporations to owners are taxed at the much lower capital gains rate instead of federal income tax rate (However, most states have capital gains tax rates that are higher than their personal income tax rates).
This is probably a factor as to why porn businesses are being set up in Nevada and Utah. I’d set up my porn business in Nevada, which has no income tax or capital gains tax, and in Clark County (Vegas) is likely not to go after me for an illicit business like most of Utah and the rest of Nevada might.
I don’t think most performers would ever need to go through that much trouble.
This really doesn’t even seem like it would be effective on a personal level so the porn star thing seems like a token move at best to make it look like you’re working when your supervisor almost catches you watching porn at work.
Fucking insane. What a fucking shameful piece of shit move by the banks, but I guess that’s par for the course for the business of “Too Big To Fail.”
Hey, tell us again how America is the greatest country on earth, with the most freedom?.
If the industries are not illegal, it is shockingly like fascism, this behaviour of your government, what possibly possessed them to do it?. How can they think it is legal or proper to act against the legal behaviours of their citizens?.
The government and courts in my country regularly review the laws, looking for those instances ( such as swearing in public, blasphemy, nudity etc ) where society has decided that laws of previous generations are no longer relevant, they conduct studies to be sure of things ANY citizen can just say “Sure, no one gives a fuck if you swear anymore as long as no violence is done” and BAM, the Parliament vacates the old, obsolete laws.
It would be a mad impossibility to imagine the government, or banks, doing something like this here.
