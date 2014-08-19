Check Out Every Death Scene From Quentin Tarantino’s Movies In This Bloody Supercut

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here’s a fun game for all of you kids out there with your Big Johnson t-shirts and tight-rolled Zubaz. Vimeo user Jaume R. Lloret created this supercut that proclaims to feature every death from each of the feature films directed by Quentin Tarantino, from 1992’s Reservoir Dogs to 2012’s Django Unchained, all set to The Delfonics’ “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time).” It’s certainly a mashup that all of us Tarantino fans can enjoy and appreciate, but I can’t help thinking that it just feels a little light on the death scenes. Granted, I haven’t watched all of these movies in a while, but I found myself thinking, “That can’t be all, right?”

So have at it and see if Mr. Lloret has indeed included all of Tarantino’s deadliest moments. I think it’s the Kill Bill Vol. 2 trailer fight that’s throwing me off, since Elle didn’t actually die in that scene. Just feels incomplete without the eyeball squish.