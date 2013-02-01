Check Out The ‘World War Z’ Super Bowl Spot

The Super Bowl generally serves as the first launch pad of the New Year for Hollywood to show us what huge action films they have in store for us. And since the NFL’s biggest game is typically the year’s largest BROment, we can probably expect a lot of Iron Man 3 throughout the Super Bowl 47 broadcast this Sunday on CBS. However, we now also know that World War Z is getting in on the action, because Apple has released the film’s official Super Bowl teaser spot, and let me tell you…
It’s exactly the same as everything else we’ve seen, from the first trailer of this production mess to the first 8 minutes that someone described to us. Seriously, the Super Bowl spot doesn’t reveal anything else about the film at all, other than Brad Pitt and the family are in the car, a cop breaks their sideview mirror off, Pitt’s all like, “WTF, broseph?”, something explodes and then everybody freaks out because zombies are faster than Usain Bolt.
But at least they save the Constitution. Otherwise the Gates family will never find the zombie gold.
As our beloved RoboPanda pointed out at Gamma Squad, the third act of WWZ was famously doomed and only recently re-shot, so that probably explains why we’ve only seen clips from the film’s opening. As if that’s any excuse.
Look, we’re well beyond my ranting about how f*cked this movie has been since day one, as the whole thing has seemingly never been about loyalty to the book. But if that mysterious third act can at least feature a Kardashian clone being torn to shreds by a mob of angry survivors storming the celebrity compound, I will be content. Fingers crossed.
Here’s my thing about every zombie movie ever.
GET THE FUCK OFF OF THE MAINLAND DOUCHE. End of movie.
There’s actually stuff about that in the novel.
But I doubt it will come up in the movie. Because Hollywood sucks.
NEEEERD RAGE.
Get a fucking houseboat!
I saw Max Brooks speak a month or so ago, and when the subject of the movie inevitably came up, it was easy to think that he was coming across as bitter about the treatment his book got.
But the more I thought about it, he actually seemed more like the disappointed parent of a Harvard grad who descended into a deep heroin addiction. He knew that he had this property that had so much potential, but instead it got royally fucked up. #coolstorybro
I thought that the book would make a great format for a movie. The individual interviews would make a great way to show the global scale of the outbreak. I dont get why they diverged so much from the book. Plus fast zombies are always shitty.
A World War Z HBO mini-series would have kicked so much ass…
World War Z HBO mini-series would have been the best thing for this story! I am soo disappointed in this movie already and all i’ve seen are the same trailer over and over and a chanel no.5 commercial
I know exactly why they diverted from the main narrative of the book. In terms of telling the story on screen exactly as it’s told in the book (or as close as possible, at least) there would be no single character for the audience to follow all the way through from beginning to end. That’s how major movie studios looked at it, I can almost guarantee you.
People who loved the book would love a movie told as close the book as possible, but a lot of people who have never read the book, would have watched a movie that would have seemed much more like a series of vignettes than an proper movie. And it probably would have confused the fuck out them because the vast majority of people are fucking stupid. And Hollywood, unfortunately (in my opinion and, probably, the opinion of the sort of people who might post here), caters to the vast majority. That’s how they make their $$$.
Meh. Not sure what purpose this spot serves, nerds already know about the film and the great unwashed will have forgotten about it between now and June.
Unless, they make more and more and more trailers and release stills and clips and teaser posters, until you can’t watch TV, surf the web, or take a bus without seeing something about the movie!! Until you’re either ready to scream or you are brainwashed into buying a ticket for the first weekend!!
Nah, that would never happen.
What was that last movie with the overdone plot that was targeted at fanboys/girls that totally tanked after the 50,000 people that have a shit saw it and it tanked?
Because I totally have a joke here but the ‘I don’t give a fuck’ mind cleanser (bourbon) already wiped it out.
Was it this? [www.youtube.com]
Jesus, that CGI is terrible. But, the trailer does have the “brahmmm” so it must be good!
I can’t tell you how many of my friends saw this trailer and said “WHOA! THAT LOOKS AWESOME!!”
I gotta get new friends.
I am amazed at how awful they managed to make this. The book was such good source material.