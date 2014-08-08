Check Out This Collection Of 40 Rare Celebrity Audition Tapes

Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.08.14 6 Comments

Yesterday, Film Drunk Vince wrote about Tom Hanks’ original audition tape for Forrest Gump, the Borat of the 1990s (both were quoted incessantly by secretaries and office workers named Frank, although to be fair, at least Borat is a good movie). It’s fun seeing the Elder Haze’s endearing goofiness and Robin Wright’s consistent attractiveness, but that was yesterday, man, stop living in the past. Instead, watch this video of 40 celebrity audition tapes from…the past. Oops.

Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Jim Carrey, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Maisie Williams, Scarlett Johansson (for Jumanji!), Aaron Paul — all your favorites are there. And Gerard Butler, too.

