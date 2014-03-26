Cheech And Chong Are Teaming Up With The ‘Super Troopers’ Dudes For A New Cheech And Chong Movie

The internet pooped its collective pants at the news that a Super Troopers sequel was actually happening, so God only knows what they’ll do with the news that the titans of two different eras of weed comedy are now set to team up. Chong and Cheech have reportedly been meeting with Super Troopers director and Broken Lizard member Jay Chandrasekhar about directing a new Cheech and Chong movie.
“He’s working a script right now for us,” Chong tells celebstoner.com. “We’ve had some preliminary meetings. It looks really good. It looks really funny. It will be about us going to a festival called the Burning Joint. All sorts of shenanigans happen. It’s going to be a lot of fun.” [THR]
This would be the first official Cheech and Chong movie since 1983’s Still Smokin, although they did release an animated film composed of their old comedy bits last year (you midnight tokers probably forgot). Weed comedy seems slightly tame after Chong’s old cellmate Jordan Belfort inspired a movie that was just three hours of doing quaaludes and snorting coke out of butts, but hopefully people are still into it. Who am I kidding, weed comedy never goes out of style. Why, I’ll never forget the day my dad caught me smoking a joint for the first time. “Come on, don’t be a pussy,” he said, handing the joint to me while driving me home from my first semester of college (true story).
I think they should just go all out and make a Cheech and Chong and Jay and Harold and Kumar movie, celebrating every ethnic minority who has ever made a pot movie.
Vince- Any word on a release date for Super Troopers 2?
I surprised my parents with a visit home during my first year of college. I pulled up to the house and noticed that they had company. Grilling, drinking, that sort of thing. When I walked on to the porch I found my dad sitting in a semi-circle, passing a joint with his friends. His response? “I guess I can’t confiscate your dope on the grounds of punishment any more, huh?” as he hands me the roach.
Cool story, huh? And, this movie has my attention.
I prefer Grandma’s Boy as far as stoner movies go, but I still have no idea how that turned out funny considering the people involved.
That really is a fun movie to watch when you’re in some way intoxicated.
I credit Lindsey Weird for raising the game of everyone involved.
Goddamn this is like Betty White and Scarjo hooking up to make a titty flick!
Jay Scandra… scandraha… scandra hesnotgonnaworkhereanymore.
Ps. to Vince’s idea, I think they’d have to bring in Seth Rogan, Danny McBride, and James Franco.
What ethnic minority would those guys represent? Red & Meth tho…
Jew, redneck, and homo.
Your Dad sounds awesome.
I won’t lie, I will definitely watch this.
What about a little movie called The Corsican Brothers??
That was a good one
I might get tarred and feathered here, but I would not be opposed to a Cheech and Chong remake. Mostly because no 18-30 year old really wants to see two 60 year old men do comedy (hell they are stretching with Dumb and Dumber 2 as is). Plus there are more Latinos in this country than ever before, so I’m sure we can find two non-union up and comers to play their “characters”. I’m sure there’s a Home Depot down the street from Paramount that will provide them on discount too!*
I agree with your idea to have Harold and Kumar, Jay and Silent Bob and perhaps the Broken Lizard guys all in one giant stoner movie. It could be like the Avengers of stoner comedy.
*I am Mexican, so its less raycees.
I don’t think you can remake “Cheech and Chong” considering they are barely characters and their names are the names of the actors portraying them.
This ain’t like recasting Indiana Jones or some shit.
@dissident its not like those movies were autobiographical. Cheech and Chong makes for a pretty well known brand. I don’t think most people know that means Cheech marin and Tommy Chong necessarily.
I feel like if you know what Cheech & Chong is then you almost surely know they are played by two guys whose actual names are Cheech & Chong.
And again, not autobiographical but they’re not that exaggerated either.
It wouldn’t completely surprise me if hollywood tried to redo it after they die, but I really don’t think it would work. It’s just not at all the same thing as recasting other iconic characters.
Like, oh, the Three Stooges. That went well.
Which had Broken Lizard people in it.
Even if it’s not official, i think anything he directs (feature film wise) turns into a sort of de factor broken lizard thing
Didn’t the end of Beerfest promise something along the lines of Smokefest?
Belfort was blowing cocaine INTO a hookers asshole NOT sucking it out. Get it straight Mancini.