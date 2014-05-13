Chelsea Lately Sidekick Chuy Bravo Made A Hardcore Porno For Vivid

Senior Editor
05.13.14 15 Comments

I know most of my readers have probably already read all of Chelsea Handler’s books and DVR her TV show every night, so it’s probably remedial Handler-ology to tell you that she has a little person sidekick named Chuy, who also writes books –  Little Nuggets of Wisdom:  Big Advice from the Small Star of Chelsea Lately, probably the most important work since Chaucer. Now, he’s also a porn star. And not just a standing-in-the-background kind of porn star like my cousin Richie, but a full-fledged, dongs-going-in actor in hardcore sex scenes.

Chuy Bravo Porn Star, featuring the famous 4-foot 3-inch actor, made its television debut on Cinco de Mayo (May 5).

Take that, France.

Fishwrapper.com editor Sarah Taylor said of the movie: “In a small, but powerful, nutshell, Chuy has hot, unbridled and animalistic sex.”

Probably does doggy style like a corgi with those short little arms. Corgi style.

In Chuy Bravo Porn Star the most famous little person in adult entertainment, who is a regular on E!’s Chelsea Lately, gets intimate with Latina adult star Aurora and black MILF Sierra. The film also includes a highly erotic wrestling scene with Zazie and Sindee Williams.

Well sure, if the wrestling isn’t erotic, you’re probably doing it wrong.

Bravo continues to make news apart from his hard-core movies. TMZ.com reported that he observed Cinco de Mayo “by making a bunch of ‘naked bitches’ wrestle in salsa at a Vegas strip club … with festivities that include foxy boxing, an adult pińata … and two strippers going at it in a vat of hot spicy salsa!” ! [press release via Vivid]

A dwarf sidekick, what will they think of next. I’m just glad that when the ice caps melt and we all drown from climate change, I’ll have a big buoy made of psuedo-celebrity dwarf porn to cling on to. (*Aaaaand I think to myselllllfff, what a won-der-ful wooooooooorlld…*)

TAGSCELEBRITY PORNCHUY BRAVODWARF PORNPORNO

