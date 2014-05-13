Chelsea Lately Sidekick Chuy Bravo Made A Hardcore Porno For Vivid

I know most of my readers have probably already read all of Chelsea Handler’s books and DVR her TV show every night, so it’s probably remedial Handler-ology to tell you that she has a little person sidekick named Chuy, who also writes books – Little Nuggets of Wisdom: Big Advice from the Small Star of Chelsea Lately, probably the most important work since Chaucer. Now, he’s also a porn star. And not just a standing-in-the-background kind of porn star like my cousin Richie, but a full-fledged, dongs-going-in actor in hardcore sex scenes.
Chuy Bravo Porn Star, featuring the famous 4-foot 3-inch actor, made its television debut on Cinco de Mayo (May 5).
Take that, France.
Fishwrapper.com editor Sarah Taylor said of the movie: “In a small, but powerful, nutshell, Chuy has hot, unbridled and animalistic sex.”
Probably does doggy style like a corgi with those short little arms. Corgi style.
In Chuy Bravo Porn Star the most famous little person in adult entertainment, who is a regular on E!’s Chelsea Lately, gets intimate with Latina adult star Aurora and black MILF Sierra. The film also includes a highly erotic wrestling scene with Zazie and Sindee Williams.
Well sure, if the wrestling isn’t erotic, you’re probably doing it wrong.
Bravo continues to make news apart from his hard-core movies. TMZ.com reported that he observed Cinco de Mayo “by making a bunch of ‘naked bitches’ wrestle in salsa at a Vegas strip club … with festivities that include foxy boxing, an adult pińata … and two strippers going at it in a vat of hot spicy salsa!” ! [press release via Vivid]
A dwarf sidekick, what will they think of next. I’m just glad that when the ice caps melt and we all drown from climate change, I’ll have a big buoy made of psuedo-celebrity dwarf porn to cling on to. (*Aaaaand I think to myselllllfff, what a won-der-ful wooooooooorlld…*)
Corgi style is my new everything.
I would have gone with the title Midget Jones’ Diary
Bravo, sir. Please come to the fancy 18th-century masquerade ball at my country villa outside Paris where your rapier-like wit will have all the ladies’ hand-fans a-flutterin’.
The tags alone to this story make me giggle.
You got that wrestling part right. Like I told them at regionals, what part of Greco-Roman doesn’t imply ass play? Not a day goes by I don’t question that disqualification.
Little did Dorothy realize what happened behind closed doors at Lollipop Guild HQ.
If it takes melting the world’s ice caps to get rid of Florida, do we really have a choice? Personally I’m converting my hot water heater to run on burning tires.
One time, I forgot to wear gloves when I was chopping jalapeños for salsa, and then I accidentally touched my eye, and it hurt so badly that I’m pretty sure I almost died.
I’m just saying, I hope the strippers had some protective eyewear while they were going at it in that spicy salsa.
I’m thinking there might be bigger problems down low. Imagine the pain of jalapeños in your lady parts!
I’ve accidentally peppercocked myself. It is a pain unlike anything else you can imagine.
I’d like to say that chopping peppers before having a wazz is a mistake you only make once.
I’d like to say that, but oh how wrong I would be.
Can’t wait to see if I can actually rub one out to this.
What says you Magic 8 Ball?
*All signs point to YES*
Hmm, I’ve always wondered why there weren’t more Latin pornstars named Chuy in the first place.
Never forget.
mmm, what a nice meaty cock you have, chuy.