Chet Hanks stole his cover song from another cover song

In what was perhaps the most important news story of 2011 so far, yesterday Gawker discovered that Tom Hanks’ son Chet was an aspiring rapper. (Chiggity Chet yourself, ya heard?) Evidence of said rap career came by way of a Facebook profile and a single, “White and Purple”, a riggity remix of Whiz Khalifa’s Black and Yellow. A cover of a popular hip-hop song with the words changed to reflect the colors of your $40,000-a-year private school? How original! But not so fast. It turns out his original idea for a cover of someone else’s song might not have been as original as once thought.

[From the NorthbyNorthwestern blog] Sophomore Chet Hanks’ — excuse me, Chet Haze’s — foray into hip-hop [is] an update on Mo Greene’s “White & Purple (NU Anthem 2010)” track, which in turn is a spin off of Whiz Khalifa’s “Black and Yellow.”

Ah, snap, but who’s this Mo Greene?

I’m suddenly reminded of Dee’s rapper boyfriend she thought was retarded on It’s Always Sunny. But okay, fine, the name and idea of the song were the same. Chet Heezy still brought his original OG flows to the table, and you can’t take that away from him.

“White kicks/ Purple kush/ This is college, hittin blunts after hittin books

I got a call from the brothers in the frat house/ I’m with my girl, tryin to get up under that blouse/ She a freshman/ She a freak though/ In the bed, but a lady in the street, yo.”

A style that unique cannot be faked! “Backhands, I got ’em, like John McEnroe. That bitch steps up, I’ll slap her, yo. Northwestern Tennis club fa lyfe.”

But lest you think he’s a one-hit wonder, we dug up another song: