Chet Hanks stole his cover song from another cover song

In what was perhaps the most important news story of 2011 so far, yesterday Gawker discovered that Tom Hanks’ son Chet was an aspiring rapper. (Chiggity Chet yourself, ya heard?) Evidence of said rap career came by way of a Facebook profile and a single, “White and Purple”, a riggity remix of Whiz Khalifa’s Black and Yellow. A cover of a popular hip-hop song with the words changed to reflect the colors of your $40,000-a-year private school? How original! But not so fast. It turns out his original idea for a cover of someone else’s song might not have been as original as once thought.
[From the NorthbyNorthwestern blog] Sophomore Chet Hanks’ — excuse me, Chet Haze’s — foray into hip-hop [is] an update on Mo Greene’s “White & Purple (NU Anthem 2010)” track, which in turn is a spin off of Whiz Khalifa’s “Black and Yellow.”
Ah, snap, but who’s this Mo Greene?
I’m suddenly reminded of Dee’s rapper boyfriend she thought was retarded on It’s Always Sunny. But okay, fine, the name and idea of the song were the same. Chet Heezy still brought his original OG flows to the table, and you can’t take that away from him.
“White kicks/ Purple kush/ This is college, hittin blunts after hittin books
I got a call from the brothers in the frat house/ I’m with my girl, tryin to get up under that blouse/ She a freshman/ She a freak though/ In the bed, but a lady in the street, yo.”
A style that unique cannot be faked! “Backhands, I got ’em, like John McEnroe. That bitch steps up, I’ll slap her, yo. Northwestern Tennis club fa lyfe.”
But lest you think he’s a one-hit wonder, we dug up another song:
A “rapper” ripping off another “artist’s” work and not giving any credit? Jesus fucked a duck my worldview, it is (shat)tered.
Wonder if he’ll get a sponsorship deal with Wilson Athletic Gear. Har har….
Maybe he has like, a little hand…
Times like this I wish I hadn’t burned up all my wigger material on C-Tates…
[shakes fists at sky]
CCCCC-TAAAAAAATESSSSS!!!!
This is the bad part of the deal that Tom made with Satan.
SeriousL`y, DOes tom kNOW abouT THIs kid?
word
Why doesn’t he cover that sweet ass Billy Joel Bosom Buddies song. You bitch, CATCH MY ORANGES!
The fucking idiot kid rhymed “Mexican” with “sexy man”.
Also, what the fuck is it about these white guilt privileged asshole trust fund kids that have to beg for street cred by singing about how they smoke weed just like the minorities do on MTV, or objectify women just like the minorities do on MTV?
Hey, dipshit! Listening to cracka ass crackas wappin’ dope rhymes is DONE. Why don’t you use your “lyrical talents” to try to convince me that you aren’t a complete waste of oxygen and a carbon copy of every wigger that has ever wanted to be down with the brown, clown?
I’m a fixin to run through his sprankler!
Beats stealing from someone recognizable like Queen.
I’m still waiting for the part where he’s more embarrassing than Colin.
Dis one goes out ta all mah quidditch playerzzz, ya heard??
Chet Haze sits down with crayon and construction paper:
Brown colored people on tv drink 40s a lot
So me and my frat boys drink 40s a lot
Brown colored people on tv smoke lots of weed
So me and my frat boys smoke lots of weed
Brown colored people on tv use funny voices
So me and my frat boys use funny voices
Brown colored people on tv fuck lots of girls
So me and my frat boys circle jerk dressed like girls
Ax’t me no questions gurl/ I tell you no more lies
When I’m about to skeet/ I’ms gonna aimz for ur eyes
Word.
Snow is disappoint.
This guy is killing my schtick.
Word to yo mutha, she makes some mad stove top stuffing yo’
A rapper that rips off other musicians? Even that’s unoriginal.
Rita and I agree, he is so handsome!
Do they tilt their heads like that to swish-a da juice?
This guy is only a few deep dish pizzas and a strain of hepatitis away from being a juggalo.
Chet Haze reminds of that one part in Bronson where he calls that guy a “fuckin’ cunt”.
MC Search is refusing to take a paternity test.
My dope ass butler writes all my dope lines
My Ducati is free of all yo lame fines
My pops is Big and beat a Volcano
and that’s why all the ladies will touch my ding dong
Just like dear ol’ dad back in the day…
All dem niggaz runnin’ shrimpin’ boats, Imma gunna run me a shrimpin’ boat.
Tom Hanks would like to whip his heir back and forth. Whip his heir, back and forth.
This story has suddenly become more confusing than the plot of Inception… Vince, you need to go deeeeeeeper!!!
It just dawned on me… This kid’s rapper name should totally be “Forest Pumpz”.
Sumbitch, do you know who that be? It’s Mo Greene! He be rollin bones when you was going out with cheerleaders!
This is all so wiggity wack, that I just don’t know who to smack.
Oh wait, Colin, get over here.
I think Chet is perfect for the soundtrack to the next Montana Fishburne joint.
Chet really does look like his father. You know, when he was in “Philadelphia”.
TOM HANKS: Is he smart, or is he… is he…
COLIN: Fit to suckle fools and chronicle small beer?
It could be worse, he could be getting banged by big black men like Lawrence Fishburne’s daughter.
I wish I was a little bit darker
I wish I did parkour
I wish I had a girl who was real, not a spark plug
I think it’s worth noting (albeit for no particular reason), as I was just forcibly reminded, that pre-Big and Turner & Hooch Hanks did a buddy cop movie with post-Blues Brothers and Ghostbusters Ackroyd, with Christopher Plummer as the baddie Satanic televangelist. Surprisingly, it’s not very good, although it did have titty. This was, to me, an important point in its favour in the late eighties.
AWW YE DATS MY BOI. STR8 SOULJA THRU ALL DA HATERZ CHET, LET DEM SOAK UP DA HAZE FLAV! M-DAWG OUT!