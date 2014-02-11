Chet Haze Has Monumental Epiphany

INT. TOM HANKS’ GARAGE – NIGHT

The camera pans across the wall of framed albums. A chill as hell bro brought up in the pits of Brentwood and the hella diverse suburbs of Evanston, Illinois sits in front of a TV. He’s CHET HAZE, not CHESTER. Please, just like, don’t call him Chester, that name is dumb and not even him anymore. He’s watching some SKATING WOMEN spin and shred it up on the ice floor. He lifts his head up (he’s super blazed on the finest cali kush) and notices the skaters’ baller technique.

CHET HAZE

That shit is dope.

He chugs a 40.

CROSSFADE TO BLACK.

