Technician in China accidentally broadcasts porn in public square

A banned porn film was recently broadcast on a giant LED screen for 10 minutes in a public square in China, and according to the BBC, it was all because a tech didn’t realize his computer was still connected to the LED screen. And if that’s true, the incident will surely go down in history as one of the most Naked Gun things to ever happen in real life.

A film banned as pornography in China was accidentally shown on a large LED screen in a public square in Jilin province, Chinese media report. Xin Jin Ping Mei (known in English as The Forbidden Legend: Sex and Chopsticks) was reportedly played to a surprised public for about 10 minutes. A technician had been watching the film on his computer without realising it was connected to the LED screen.

“Sex and Chopsticks” was my least favorite Marcy Playground song.

He was meant to have been repairing the screen, reports said. The advertising company that owned the screen alerted the technician, identified as Yuan Mou, to the live broadcast. Mr Yuan then unplugged his computer and threw the disc out of the window, according to Chinese media reports.

Then he curled up in a fetal position and started hitting himself in the head yelling “Stupid! Stupid!”

However, news of the accidental broadcast quickly spread, and photos of the film playing over the main square near Jilin railway station went viral online. The incident is said to have taken place last week and reports said that police are investigating. [BBC]

I’d love to think that after this incident, he’ll redeem himself by impersonating Enrico Palazzo and foiling Papschmir’s assassination plot, but probably he just got caned a lot and sentenced to hard labor.