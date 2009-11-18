COEN BROS REMAKE HAS A CHINESE RAP THEME

Chinese director Zhang Yimou is the Chinese man behind the Chinese movies Hero and House of Flying Daggers. His latest movie is The First Gun (formerly Three Guns) a Chinese remake of the Coen Brothers’ Blood Simple (trailer below). Oh, and did I mention the theme song is a rap written and performed by Zhang himself?

Award-winning Chinese director Zhang Yimou has engineered another career shift with his latest movie — a comedy remake of a Coen brothers thriller with a theme song rapped by the filmmaker himself. The film is based on the Coen brothers’ 1984 murder-laced “Blood Simple,” but swaps the US film’s Texas bar setting for a noodle shop in ancient China, while adding an ample dose of comedy, Zhang said in an online interview. Zhang, who is currently promoting the film, was shown on state television this week rapping out the lyrics to the film’s theme song, which he wrote.[via Yahoo]

Your move, Eastwood. I believe the video above shows the rap at the very end, because the description was “Three Guns theme song to make public small Shenyang Zhang Yimou sings in a chorus rap.” Haha, I love you, mistranslated gibberish speak. It reminds me of my favorite penis pill spam email, which had the subject line: “Best manure for pork stalk!” and promised me “incredible night excitement and energy for glorious deeds.” And no I did not make any of that up. I’ve been referring to my penis as a “pork stalk” ever since. And when it’s medication time, I like to break out the pills and shout, “GRANDMA! COME TAKE YOUR MANURE!”

