Chingón, ése, Will Ferrell’s Spanish movie has a trailer

The trailer for Will Ferrell’s Spanish-language comedy, Casa De Mi Padre, has ended up online. Yes, it’s Will Ferrell, in a film entirely in Spanish. I know what you’re thinking, and the answer is yes, pointy boots do make a brief appearance. Though they’re not nearly as pointy as they could be. (*sad Mexican*) ;-{

Armando Alvarez (Will Ferrell) has lived and worked on his father’s ranch in Mexico his entire life. As the ranch encounters financial difficulties, Armando’s younger brother Raul (Diego Luna), shows up with his new fiancé, Sonia (Genesis Rodriguez). It seems that Raul’s success as an international businessman means the ranch’s troubles are over as he pledges to settle all debts his father has incurred. But when Armando falls for Sonia, and Raul’s business dealings turn out to be less than legit, all hell breaks loose as they find themselves in a war with Mexico’s most feared drug lord, the mighty Onza (Gael Garcia Bernal).

Well it seems pretty Mexican, though I could’ve used a few more man-children with painted on freckles and guys in bee suits. I don’t like the English narration either. I was hoping it would be aimed more at actual Mexican audiences.

I also would’ve had Danny Trejo introduce the entire thing in vulgar cholo slang. But that’s true of just about anything.

[GordonandtheWhale]