Chloe Moretz Called BS On Jim Carrey’s Refusal To Promote ‘Kick-Ass 2’

As the cast of the upcoming Kick-Ass 2 continues to make its rounds to promote the film’s opening next Friday, August 16, one of the sequel’s stars is still noticeably absent – Jim Carrey, who plays Colonel Stars and Stripes. Carrey, of course, decided that he didn’t want anything to do with the super-violent film’s promotional duties once he’d actually finished filming it and accepting money for his work, because he felt that it was insensitive to the victims of the Sandy Hook shootings, among other recent events.

Naturally, that seemed a bit strange to some, while it was certainly commendable that the guy was standing up for his anti-gun beliefs. But to others the point was kind of clouded by the fact that he knew exactly what he was getting involved with. That led to director Mark Millar and some of the film’s actors recently making fun of Carrey, and Chloe Moretz also piled on in a recent interview with The Sun.

“It’s a movie. If you are going to believe and be affected by an action film, you shouldn’t go to see ‘Pocahontas’ because you are going to think you are a Disney princess,” the 16-year-old Moretz told the U.K.’s Sun. “If you are that easily swayed, you might see ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ and think you are a serial killer. It’s a movie and it’s fake, and I’ve known that since I was a kid … I don’t want to run around trying to kill people and cuss. If anything, these movies teach you what not to do.” (Via The Wrap)

Again, this is such an interesting and delicate issue because there are so many valid points of view, and while Moretz is totally right that she’s been doing this since she was a kid and she’s not trying to kill anyone, that doesn’t mean that every 16-year old girl in America is exactly like her. I mean, have you seen teenage girls these days? They’re out of their minds.