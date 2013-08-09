Chloe Moretz Called BS On Jim Carrey’s Refusal To Promote ‘Kick-Ass 2’

As the cast of the upcoming Kick-Ass 2 continues to make its rounds to promote the film’s opening next Friday, August 16, one of the sequel’s stars is still noticeably absent – Jim Carrey, who plays Colonel Stars and Stripes. Carrey, of course, decided that he didn’t want anything to do with the super-violent film’s promotional duties once he’d actually finished filming it and accepting money for his work, because he felt that it was insensitive to the victims of the Sandy Hook shootings, among other recent events.
Naturally, that seemed a bit strange to some, while it was certainly commendable that the guy was standing up for his anti-gun beliefs. But to others the point was kind of clouded by the fact that he knew exactly what he was getting involved with. That led to director Mark Millar and some of the film’s actors recently making fun of Carrey, and Chloe Moretz also piled on in a recent interview with The Sun.
“It’s a movie. If you are going to believe and be affected by an action film, you shouldn’t go to see ‘Pocahontas’ because you are going to think you are a Disney princess,” the 16-year-old Moretz told the U.K.’s Sun.
“If you are that easily swayed, you might see ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ and think you are a serial killer. It’s a movie and it’s fake, and I’ve known that since I was a kid … I don’t want to run around trying to kill people and cuss. If anything, these movies teach you what not to do.” (Via The Wrap)
Again, this is such an interesting and delicate issue because there are so many valid points of view, and while Moretz is totally right that she’s been doing this since she was a kid and she’s not trying to kill anyone, that doesn’t mean that every 16-year old girl in America is exactly like her. I mean, have you seen teenage girls these days? They’re out of their minds.
I love in Chloe Moretz in a purely platonic way.
I will love her too… In 18 months, 56 minutes and 32 seconds.
I’m counting down the days until her inevitable child actor implosion.
Teenage girls wear backward baseball caps and spit on people?! Times HAVE changed.
I laughed. Oh, I laughed.
+1… with a *golf clap* well done sir
Whenever I see Bieber and his outfits I think of the Always Sunny in Philadelphia episode where they can’t decide whether or not Dee’s rapper boyfriend is mentally retarded.
Dats bananas yo!
Lil’ Kev
That’s an interesting point you bring up, Miss Moretz, but let me ask you this: If movies aren’t real and just pretend then how come ever since 1995 I always yell “EYEYAHMTHELAHW!!” whenever I open a snack-sized yogurt??
I anxiously await your response.
I dunno, ever since I saw Gymkata as a kid I can’t go near a pommel horse without roundhouse kicking everybody.
[www.youtube.com]
A Chloé Moretz article without a single photo og her? Is the FBI on to you now Burnsy?
I give this comment 3 thumbs up.
See Justin Bieber…that’s the kind of shit black people will influence you to do.
Born and raised in the rough streets of Canada, yo.
I’ll have you know that our black person is a very kind individual.
Indeed
That’s just Bieber’s own way of playing “500.” Catch it in your mouth and you become the spitter!
At least Carrey didn’t say that the critics have it in for this movie because his character wears a Lone Ranger mask.
Vince probably wrote his Kick Ass 2 review 8 months ago. Fucking film critics.
No respect for anyone but himself. Jim Carrey alienated his fanbase, now his co-workers — [placeitonluckydan.com]
I hope Chloe Moretz turns 18 before I go full-pedo.
Probably not the best place to make the distinction but “pedos” are into ‘pre-pubescents’ which is a category that Moretz doesn’t fall into. Which has me laughing awkwardly at the possible admission you’ve gone semi-____?
And now I’m done giving you a hard time. She’s cute, *now* no shame in saying so.
Yo Burnsy you’re cool but this is why Vince is way better than 95% of the non-porn internet: Chloe Moretz didn’t call BS on Jim Carrey nor did she “pile on”, her comments were directed towards the same violence on TV/movie debate that’s been going on for 30 years. And not one of the actors in that clip you linked made fun of Jim Carrey. Come on man that’s some Yahoo homepage gimmicky bullshit. You’re better than that.
I wish I hadn’t read her quotes, I would have preferred to assume that Chloe was as bright and well spoken when not on the screen as she was cute.
Nothing she said wasn’t bright or well-spoken.
*Pst* Mark Millar is the comic’s original writer, not the movie director.
I’ll see myself out.
*stuffs self into locker*
Jim Carrey has gotten so weird.