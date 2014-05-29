Chris Evans Gets His Dirty Hands On Tilda Swinton It In The Latest ‘Snowpiercer’ Trailer

The latest trailer for Snowpiercer is yet another reminder that the good people of South Korea got to see Chris Evans lead a rebellion on a train almost a year ago, while we still have to wait until June 27 to (legally) see the movie in America. Nevertheless, this is another intense look at Chris Evans’s shield-less battle against the upper class, all while living inside of a train that protects mankind from the frozen outside world. Each section of the train represents a different class, with the poorest of slobs slaving away in the back end, and the wealthiest of 1%ers getting their hair styled toward the front.
But what happens when the rabble-rousers in the back decide that they want the all-powerful engine for themselves? Ax battles and gunfights, of course. In the new Snowpiercer trailer, we get a brief glimpse of what happens when Evans, hero of the poor, gets his hands on Tilda Swinton and her Dabney Coleman teeth, and I think it’s safe to assume that – spoiler alert – stuff happens. Crazy stuff, man.
Tilda Swinton in thrift store glasses demands to loom three stories tall above strangers in a darkened room. This can not be denied.
On paper this sounds like the dumbest story ever in the history of everything. But after watching that trailer I want to see it and I can’t remember the last movie I saw in a theatre. I hope all of the good parts weren’t in the trailer.
Are you sure? I heard that the director’s main influences were Terry Gilliam films like Time Bandits and Brazil.
This is a movie about about people on a train. A damn train. And because this movie was about people on a train, and probably thought, holy hell, this is a horrible idea for a movie, they tried desperately to enrich this movie with a deeper meaning of the unfairness of the class system. On a damn train. Captain America don’t shovel no damn coal for nobody. Unless there’s a kid trapped underneath a large pile of it, which would have been a better movie idea than this literal trainwreck. Hollywood has honest to God run out of ideas for movies.
Started slow but I was hooked after 15min. Interesting characters and dialogue. Great visuals. Wasn’t perfect but a lot better than most Hollywood crap. Some of it didn’t make sense but it’s supposed to be an abstract movie anyway. I was impressed that there wasn’t a single shot of Chris Evans without a shirt on. Also, the last line of the movie, a single word, is probably my most common reaction word. Besides “jesus fucking christ” I mean.