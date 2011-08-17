Chris Evans is a Shirtless Lawyer

After the jump, I’ve got the trailer for Puncture, in which Chris Evans plays a drug-addicted lawyer fighting a massive healthcare conspiracy in an indie drama he signed on for before Captain Amurka. I could tell you more about it, but really I just wanted to post this picture of Chris Evans lawyering shirtless (HOW DID HE STEAL THIS ROLE FROM MCCONAUGHEY?!) in a motel room for a mock jury of skanks. This is exactly how I’ve always imagined Danger Guerrero‘s legal career. “Your honor, I’m going to level with you. I may not have a ‘fancy law degree’ or ‘pants’. I’m just an ol-fashioned country boy with chiseled biceps and an ass you could bounce a quarter off. But one thing I do know, is that if you steal a man’s hot pockets, that man is entitled to retribution! Now can I get an amen?”

CAT JURY: Meow.

BONUS: Eeep, it’s the hot chick from Ladybugs!

Oh, childhood memories. I would totally make her rock that side ponytail in bed.