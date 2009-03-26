CHRIS KLEIN IN STREET FIGHTER > DAVID CARUSO

No one saw Street Fighter, because why the hell would you? Sadly, it seems we may have overlooked one of the most awesomely bad acting performances of all time. I’ve hinted at this before, but now Pajiba has put together nearly 11 minutes of Chris Klein-as-Charlie-Nash goodness. Oh God, he can’t even get out of a car believably. I want this clip inside me. It’s like if David Caruso in his sunglasses and Nic Cage in his bear suit had a baby and taught it to do a Christian Slater impression.
Needs more JCVD awkard hard-on.
WTF? I can’t say hard-on?
Ok then, what exactly screwed up my first comment then when I said that this needs more JCVD awkard hard on?
It’s a shame *EPIC DURST* was already taken as a thread title. Also a shame? Having the Rollerball remake in your collection.
He walks like Zoolander.
*Nic Cage opens E-mail*
“A Challenger appears!”
Chris Klein couldn’t act his way out of a rape investigation.
Holy Mother of Busey, what the hell was that crap?
Chris Klein is Keanu Reeves on LSD.
I have a source at the Port Authority that said if this chick was arresting me she’d need a third cuff for my boner.
it is clear to me how crucial it is that McG keeps moon bloodgood’s tits in the terminator movie. she saves scenes with those things.
Speaking of bad acting…
I KNOW YOU DIDN’T CUM, BURNSY!
I’m pretty sure that Chris Klein is the runt in a race of giants. When you’re huge, it’s kind of understandable to talk slowly and look stupid. He’s just unfortunate enough to have been born smallish.
hahahahahahahahaahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahahaahahahahaha!….hahahahaha…Okay…here comes a…joke…ahahhahahaah..I can’t breathe..hahahahahahahaha!
Two guys walk into a bar…one is Chris Klien. The other is his forehead…
Chris Klein and Ryan Gosling broke up, but it was amicable.
Jesus H. Christ Klein. This makes Rollerball look like Remains of the fucking Day.
Somewhere Katie Holmes is laughing, but mostly crying.
Hugo Weaving called…he wants his teenage face back.
I’ve seen more emotive acting from muppets.
Chris Klein got mad at the DP on set for distracting him and the guy told him to shut the fuck up and get back to work.
Chris Klein should take out a full page ad in Variety that reads “Hire me, beautiful”.
*lecherously stares at filmdrunk’s ass*
I love this blog.
Chris Klein is the Heath Ledger that isn’t dead. Also, his acting sucks.
Nommy, are you sure he’s not dead? Because I looked into his eyes and saw . . . OK well he is really pretty, but that’s not my point.
Chris Klein is my number one pick for my screenplay “Caveman”. It’s about a caveman.
Fuck that moClad . . . Gary Busey is your number one pick for ANYTHING!!!!ONE
erswi, I have Busey pegged for the part of a siberian tiger.
Moon Bloodgood’s tits deserve the oscar for that performance.
You wanna know how I got these dead eyes?
Pried them from a corpse?
Chris Klein is Brendan Fraser with an extra 21st chromosome.
The force is weak with this one.
See Chris Klein play an oil baron in Paul Anderson’s “PLEASE Let There Be Blood”.
After seeing clips David Carusso stands up and starts a slow, yet building, clap.
Erswi, give me back my cupid arrow, it wasn’t for you.
That hairstyle might get him work in Germany. Not as an actor necessarily, but something.
While playing Street Fighter, if you spin the joystick in a counter-clockwise motion and hit the “B” button, Charlie Nash’s character will attack you with a splooge fart.
If you get lonely tonight…don’t call me.
Gotta love this job.
No, Chris…that wasn’t reverse psychology. Stay the fuck away from me.
The first 30 seconds of that second video is awesome on mute because it looks like Klein is being fired and then someone kicks the shit out of him. Oh, how can his day get any worse?
Sorry Nom, it’s just that he’s sooooooooooooooooooooo dreamy.
Chris Klein was a very well-behaved child. His parents credit that to his inability to act up.
Chris Klien is a method actor. When they told him he would be playing an Interpol cop, he sat on a street sign for 3 days.
Chris Klein is a method actor. When they told him his character’s name was Nash, he bit his boyfriend’s dick.
Chris Klein swears he got a 17 out of 36 on his acting test.
Chris Klein is a method actor. He is still researching his American Pie character by not having sex with girls and hanging out at High School Lacrosse fields.
Chris Klein is the K-Fed of acting. In fact, he looks like K-Fed. Holy shit. It’s him!!
Suri Cruise is going to be so embarrassed when she sees this.
NOOOO!!
Fox you bastards!!!
Chris Klein is the Safeway Select version of Keanu Reeves