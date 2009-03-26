CHRIS KLEIN IN STREET FIGHTER > DAVID CARUSO

No one saw Street Fighter, because why the hell would you? Sadly, it seems we may have overlooked one of the most awesomely bad acting performances of all time. I’ve hinted at this before, but now Pajiba has put together nearly 11 minutes of Chris Klein-as-Charlie-Nash goodness. Oh God, he can’t even get out of a car believably. I want this clip inside me. It’s like if David Caruso in his sunglasses and Nic Cage in his bear suit had a baby and taught it to do a Christian Slater impression.