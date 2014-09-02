Chris Tucker Owes The IRS $14 Million In Back Taxes

Getty Image

Chris Tucker has recently joined Wesley Snipes and Willie Nelson as future inductees into Derek Zoolander’s School for Celebrities Who Want To Learn How To Pay Taxes Good after it was discovered that he owes $14 million to the IRS, a bill that’s either outstanding or paid in full, depending on whether you believe Tucker’s publicists. Don’t worry, Chris, I’m sure the government will spend it super wisely.

Tucker was just hit with a brand new federal tax lien for $2.5M … which is on top of the $12 million he already owes Uncle Sam for past due taxes. According to newly filed IRS docs — obtained by TMZ — Tucker failed to pay a total of $2,496,138.24 in 2008 and 2010. That means the actor now owes back taxes for 2001, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2010. Grand total — $14,068,047.50. A rep for Chris tells us the actor just happened to settle up with the IRS on Friday. The rep was not specific about how it had been settled — full payment or installment plan. [TMZ]

14 million?!?

The linked TMZ piece said Tucker paid $592 in 2006 and $392K in 2007. I don’t even want to know how much he made based on that. For my tax bill the IRS just said I had to give them a bite of my sandwich. Anyway, it sounds like Chris Tucker has gone with the “just pay them until they go away” route with this, rather than the Wesley Snipes, try-to-argue-that-taxes-are-unconstitutional route. Probably smart. You’d be surprised at how seldom the IRS goes for that one. Lien on me, when you’re not strooooong…