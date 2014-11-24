Christian Bale Admits That He Was Jealous Of Ben Affleck Becoming Batman

Once he had put the Caped Crusader behind him after The Dark Knight Rises, Christian Bale seemed very serious about moving on to greater roles that didn’t require him to talk like he was gargling rocks. While fans debated his place in Batman film legacy, Bale seemed mostly unwilling to answer questions about playing Bruce Wayne in a Justice League movie, nor did he really have much to say about the casting of Ben Affleck (other than offering some advice), because the guy just wanted to move on from Christopher Nolan’s trilogy so he could focus on the present. But that has never stopped people from asking even more questions.
For the December issue of Empire Magazine, Bale discussed everything from working with Ridley Scott – “He’s just this no-bullshit bloke who loves making films” – to the differences between some of his most famous roles, including and most notably Batman and Moses. For what might be the first time since The Dark Knight Rises earned a ton of money in theaters, Bale opened up on what it felt like to hear the news that Affleck’s butt chin would be sticking out of the mask of the next Batman suit.
“I’ve got to admit initially, even though I felt that it was the right time to stop, there was always that bit of me going, ‘Oh go on… let’s do another.’ So when I heard there was someone else doing it, there was a moment where I just stopped and stared into nothing for half an hour. But I’m 40. The fact that I’m jealous of someone else playing Batman… I think I should have gotten over it by now. I haven’t spoken with Ben, but I emailed him offering bits of advice that I learned the hard way. I would imagine he is doing everything he can to avoid doing anything that I did.”
As for the more important question – can Batman kick Moses’ ass? – Bale seems to think his new role is the bigger badass.
“It’s a little embarrassing to compare Moses to Batman,” Bale laughs. “There are similarities, you know, tragic beginnings and then a heroic future. But Moses is a little more violent. I’m sure if there had been guns around at that time, Bruce Wayne might have had a chance.”
Someone out there just opened Final Draft and started writing Batman vs. Moses. I’m not saying it was me, but I may or may not have the words “Channing Tatum as God” scribbled on a notepad in front of me.
It wouldn’t be the first time Batman fought someone with a burning bush:
[ourhouseisourworld.files.wordpress.com]
I bet Ben Affleck was just as pissed when he heard Bale doing that ridiculous Boston accent in The Fighter.
Native Massachusettsian (?) here. I actually think Bale’s accent in The Fighter was one of more spot-on accents I’ve ever heard from a Hollywood actor. He nailed the “Lowell crackhead” voice to a T.
Yeah, honestly, Bale’s accent was much better than Ben’s put-on Boston accents in Good Will Hunting and The Town.
I said “ridiculous,” not inaccurate.
You are ridiculous, Vince.
@Vince Mancini “Ridiculous Boston accent” is redundant.
So while we’re in full hyperbole mode, if the Boston accent is “ridiculous” then that makes the northern California accent… effeminate?
Yeah, I’d also like to point out that Bale won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for that movie. So he must’ve been doin something right.
So … Nolan is going to make a fourth one with Bale … right???
Yeah. Didn’t you see the post credit scene of Interstellar?
Walking out of Interstellar, the general reaction amongst my friends was “that was a great movie .. but … it does make you long for the days of Christian Bale punching people in the face.”
Nolan has already made four movies starring Bale.
3 hours of Moses screaming: “WHERE’S MY PEOPLE?! LET THEM GO!!” before gargling “Rameses, let my people go. Then you have my permission to die.”
Yeah, I’ll be skipping it.
Batman would have prepared for the plagues.
In his own mind Patrick Bateman would kick both Moses’ and Batman’s asses
Let’s see Bale Batusi to Hip to Be Square. And feed Bane a live cat.
Bruce Wayne’s business card is spectacular.
@Buttockus Finch, Esq. , now I’m picturing Bale in the 3-way scene in “American Psycho”, but he’s wearing the cowl lol.
Something makes me laugh about picturing Christian Bale writing an email.
I can picture him staring at the screen with a ferocious intensity only to jump and start screeming at his wife because she popped in to ask him he wanted a sandwich or something.
I AM TRYING TO WORK HERE. CAN YOU NOT SEE THAT?! I DON’T JUST WALK THROUGH THE KITCHEN WHILE YOU’RE COOKING, NOW DO I?!
I imagine his keyboard is missing at least like ten keys.
[33.media.tumblr.com]
Bale is already missing the Batcheck.
“I’m sure if there had been guns around at that time, Bruce Wayne might have had a chance.”
What? Batman doesn’t use guns. That’s one of his major traits.
Well, unless they’re mounted on one of his vehicles. Then it’s bombs (or bullets) away.
[images.popmatters.com]
Batman and Moses sounds like an amazing buddy-cop movie.
Bale shouldn’t feel bad. That was the same reaction most of us had. 40 or not, Bale is Batman.
Moses is one of his most notable roles? Does the author even watch movies, or realize that Bale was famous before he dawned the cowl? I’ll accept that Batman is one of his most notable roles (but his new film with Ridley Scott) isn’t even out yet; let’s not forget about films like “American Psycho,” “The Machinist,” “The Prestige,” “The Fighter”–and he was even in a Terrence Malik film, “The New World.” (Need I go on?) This author is just another “movie fanatic” who thinks “The Avengers” is the greatest thing ever made, and has never heard of anything before the 90s.